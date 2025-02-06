Foreword:



The gold and silver community often falls into the trap of fixating on precious metals' value in fiat currency terms. While this is understandable given our daily financial interactions (we understand eggs at $3.90 per dozen, gallon of milk at $4.55, gallon of gas at $3.79) but it misses the bigger picture.

The true significance of gold and silver lies not in their price fluctuations, but in their role as hedges against systemic risks and as superior assets compared to stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Currently, only 0.5% of the population recognizes the importance of stacking gold and silver. Our goal is to gradually increase this percentage, aiming for 1%, then 2%, and eventually 3%.

This sixfold increase in awareness could have a profound impact on society.

Gold and silver have the potential to address many of society's most pressing issues. Together they can:

Promote peace by countering fiat currencies that fund wars Combat inflation caused by fractional reserve banking and quantitative easing Narrow economic inequality exaggerated by the Cantillon effect Stabilize prices and preserve purchasing power Make housing more affordable by preventing artificial asset bubbles Reduce civil strife by addressing wealth disparities

We must work together to crush the head of the Serpent

and we all know the Serpent is the Federal Reserve (a private bank that no one asked for, the ultimate definition of an uninvited guest who turns predatory and parasitic)



Our core mission is to educate people about the fundamental problems with the current monetary system, particularly the Federal Reserve's role.

By framing discussions of gold and silver within the context of philosophical theories and metaphors, we can better illustrate their importance.

Yesterday we had an article about Schrödinger’s cat paradox (the takeaway is that either way you observe it, gold and silver are both alive) - Today we will discuss gold and silver and weave in the teachings of Plato’s book titled “Allegory of the Cave”

Rather than getting caught up in short-term price movements influenced by central bankers, politicians, and manufactured crises, we should focus on the long-term benefits of traditional money system based on gold, silver and other commodities like oil. This approach can lead to a more stable, equitable, and prosperous society for all.

Before we get into Plato it’s important to emphasize the following.

Too many variables enter into the mix of gold and silver analysis. Or better said, too many artificial forces impact the spot price.

We can start by noting that we are still hostages in a system where bankers and others can "stake a paper claim" on gold or silver without intent to take possession of the metal. This is just a silly and deceptive scheme played by derivative traders, so until this system dies, there is no use worrying about the spot price since the precious metals market is a “managed market.”



There’s a brilliant poem by Carl A. Petersen. A segment of his poem goes

I should have waited for help from the horses. I was impatient, resistible forces. Immovable objects, difficult choices, Help from the horses is help on the way.

Let’s discuss some of the immovable objects that hinder the working class (aka, We the Villages)



It's rare that I discuss the price action of gold and silver because it's meaningless when the forces that move the market are central bankers who set reckless monetary policy, interest rates, manipulate CPI and employment data and politicians who interfere in free markets. We just discussed how the paper trading creates the illusion that silver is selling off and puts downward pressure on Silver. So paper trading (derivative trading) and monetary policy set by the Federal Reserve are examples of immovable objects.

There are many immovable objects and this is why you need Gold and Silver because they are the only two elements that are time tested to be resilient enough to prevail over these “immovable objects” (from the Petersen poem)



We can crush the head of the Serpent because the serpent (Federal reserve) is a “resistible force”



A "resistible force" is a force that can be opposed or withstood, meaning it is not overwhelming or unstoppable; it is a force that you have the ability to resist against, unlike an "irresistible force" which cannot be resisted.

So life becomes navigating the gauntlet and maneuvering between immovable objects and resistible forces (some are listed below and all are on the spectrum between these two)

A “Strong man” can tweet about tariffs, and the market reacts. A group of neoconservatives can meet with congressional leaders and Joint Chiefs of Staff, and suddenly, there's an invasion in Iraq to seize their oil and gold. A virus can be planned and unleashed, leading to a shutdown that picks winners and losers (essential and non-essential businesses), with small businesses losing out to big box stores or Amazon. China can engineer a better mousetrap like DeepSeek overnight and wipe out $600 Billion from Nvidia and wreak havoc on millions of people’s IRAs Internet meetings can change the way we work and decimate commercial real estate values Directed energy can launch fires, floods, hurricanes causing the villagers to flea and panic (giving rise to another crisis to expand the debt based economic model) Remember our quote from Napoleon Bonaparte in his final years of life when he became philosophical while in exile on St. Helena Island. Central banks have more power than their client governments because “The hand that gives is above the hand that takes”

The public is whipsawed from crisis to crisis, from war to war, and even fires, hurricanes, floods can be engineered through a military technology called "directed energy."

As the Parasitic class tries desperately to cling to their neo-feudalism model, you can expect no days of rest, no days of peace until we work together to crush the head of the serpent. Crushing the head of the serpent and entering an age of enlightenment mean one in the same.



Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave”

Plato's Allegory of the Cave describes prisoners chained in a cave, perceiving only shadows cast by a fire as reality. When one escapes, they discover the outside world illuminated by the sun (symbolizing truth and the Forms). Returning to enlighten others, the freed prisoner faces rejection, illustrating humanity’s resistance to questioning illusions and embracing philosophical truth. It emphasizes education’s role in ascending from ignorance to knowledge

Plato intersecting with Precious Metals.



let’s weave the teachings Plato with this newsletters teachings on Gold & Silver

Plato's Allegory of the Cave and his Myth of Metals provide a striking framework for understanding the distinction between gold/silver as intrinsic "real money" and fiat currencies as abstract, government-issued substitutes. Here’s how these ideas intertwine:

The Cave: Fiat Money as Shadows

In the allegory, prisoners mistake shadows on a wall for reality, much like modern societies often conflate fiat money (printed "out of thin air") with true value. Fiat currencies, unbacked by physical commodities, operate as a societal illusion—akin to the cave’s shadows—where value is imposed by authority rather than inherent worth.

Just as the prisoners cannot perceive the firelight’s artificial source behind the shadows, users of fiat money may overlook its lack of intrinsic durability or scarcity.

Enlightenment: Gold/Silver as Sunlight

The escaped prisoner’s journey into sunlight mirrors the realization that gold and silver represent a higher "Form" of money. These metals possess intrinsic properties—durability, divisibility, and finite supply—that align with Plato’s concept of immutable Truth. Like the sun, which illuminates reality, gold and silver have historically served as universal measures of value, transcending temporary political systems. Their scarcity and physicality contrast sharply with fiat currencies, which can be inflated endlessly, eroding purchasing power.

The Philosopher’s Return and Resistance

Upon reentering the cave, the enlightened prisoner faces ridicule—a dynamic mirrored in societal skepticism toward precious metals. Advocates of gold/silver often encounter resistance from those accustomed to fiat systems, much like the prisoners who cling to shadows. Plato’s Myth of Metals (gold for rulers, silver for guardians, bronze/iron for laborers) reinforces this hierarchy: gold symbolizes transcendent value, while fiat’s ephemeral nature aligns with lower-tier "metals" (or illusions).

Spiritual and Moral Dimensions

Plato’s Forms and the allegory’s sunlight also evoke gold/silver’s historical spiritual associations. Ancient cultures linked these metals to divine or cosmic order, much like the Form of the Good. Fiat money, by contrast, represents a departure from this metaphysical grounding, relying on human constructs rather than natural or eternal principles.

Plato’s allegory critiques humanity’s tendency to accept superficial realities—like fiat systems—while ignoring deeper truths. Gold and silver, as "sunlit" Forms of money, challenge us to seek value beyond the cave’s shadows of printed currency. Yet just as the prisoners resist enlightenment, modern economies often prioritize convenience and state control over enduring principles

And the Truth Shall Set us Free

Once we exit the Cave we join together to Crush the Head of the Serpent



