The relentless volatility unleashed by the Trump administration—marked by erratic tariffs, economic warfare, and a torrent of self-dealing scandals—has shattered confidence in the stability of the U.S. executive branch. As faith in America’s leadership wavers, global de-dollarization accelerates, with major economies and investors seeking refuge from a weakening greenback. This perfect storm is sending gold and silver prices to historic highs: safe havens in a world where the once-unassailable dollar now looks vulnerable. Amid the chaos, precious metals are emerging as the only reliable store of value for those fleeing the instability at the heart of American power.

Op-Ed: Trump’s Self-Dealing, Tariffs, and the Unraveling of Law—Is Your Money Safe?

The United States is staring down an unprecedented crisis of governance and economic stability. The Trump administration has set the match to the American experiment—first through self-dealing and now through reckless tariffs—and the fire is spreading. If you’re still holding dollars in your wallet, you might want to ask yourself: why would this chapter in our history be any different from the countless others where fiat currencies have gone to zero?

Gold and silver, not paper, have withstood every regime of chaos. Why trust anything less now?

Self-Dealing: The Swamp Is Overflowing

Let’s start with the facts. President Trump never drained the swamp—he filled it to the brim. From the moment he took office, Trump maintained a stake in hundreds of businesses and created dozens more, blurring the lines between public service and private profit. His transition team and administration were packed with lobbyists and corporate insiders, with nearly 70% of his subcabinet appointees previously employed by corporations or their representatives.



The result? A government that’s become a “full-service shop for corporate subsidies, regulatory rollbacks, influence-peddling, and law enforcement holidays,” as Public Citizen’s president put it.

But here’s the real question: when Trump’s tax overhaul bill doubled the estate tax exemption—saving his family between $593 million and $1.4 billion—did anyone really expect him to put the country before his own interests? Or is this just business as usual for a president who treats the Oval Office like a boardroom?

Tariffs: Burning Down the Economy

If self-dealing wasn’t enough, Trump’s tariff policies are now threatening to torch what’s left of the American economy. The latest projections are staggering: Trump’s tariffs could slash long-run GDP by 6% and wages by 5%. For a middle-income household, that’s a $22,000 lifetime loss—twice as damaging as a massive corporate tax hike. Tariffs are the largest tax increase since 1993, and they’re hitting everyday Americans where it hurts: at the grocery store, the car dealership, and the construction site.

So, why would you trust your savings to a system that’s being systematically dismantled by self-interest and economic illiteracy? When has fiat currency ever survived the kind of chaos Trump is creating? The answer is simple: it hasn’t. Only gold and silver have endured.

The Unraveling of Law: War on Freedom of Assembly

Now, let’s talk about what’s happening on the streets of Los Angeles. Trump’s deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops—over the objections of California’s governor and Los Angeles’ mayor—isn’t about restoring order. It’s about flexing power and silencing dissent. Senator Bernie Sanders put it bluntly: “We have a president who is moving this country rapidly toward authoritarianism… It’s high time [Republicans] stood up.”

But here’s the real question: why is Trump so eager to send in the troops? Is it really about “law and order,” or is it about diverting attention from his own scandals and feuds?

Elon, Epstein, and the Distraction Machine

Let’s not forget the elephant in the room. Elon Musk recently called out Trump for being implicated in the Epstein files—and then, almost on cue, Trump threatened Musk with “very serious consequences” if he funds his political rivals. The next thing you know, Trump is invading California. Coincidence? Or is this just another page from the playbook of a leader who would rather stoke chaos than face scrutiny?

But here’s the real question: why is Trump refusing to release the Epstein files? What is he so afraid of? And why is he threatening one of the most powerful men in America for daring to speak out?

The 1933 Germany Parallels: History Repeats

If you can’t see the parallels to 1933 Germany, you either skipped history or you’re disturbingly comfortable repeating it. Trump’s war on the freedom of assembly, his attacks on the media, and his threats against political rivals are all hallmarks of a regime that’s losing its grip on democracy. The protests in Los Angeles aren’t riots—97-99% of the protesters are peaceful. But Trump wants you to think otherwise. Because he wants to divert attention from his own scandals.

But here’s the real question: how much longer will we allow ourselves to be distracted by the chaos Trump creates? When will we start paying attention to the real threats—to our money, our freedoms, and our future?

The Bigger Picture: Self-Dealing, Wealth, and Power

Let’s not forget the bigger picture. While Trump is busy deploying troops and threatening his critics, he’s also lining his own pockets. His wealth has surged by 40% in just four months since taking office. His family is building Trump Towers in Syria, golf courses in Saudi Arabia, and condos in Gaza.



His son in law Jared is eyeing the Gaza Strip for real estate development. And let’s not forget the Trump and Melania meme coin, the private jets, and the endless parade of self-enrichment.

But here’s the real question: when will we wake up and realize that our money is not safe in this system? When will we start protecting ourselves from the unraveling of law and the rise of authoritarianism?

A Warning and a Call to Action

The warning is clear: your money is not safe in the United States right now. Only gold and silver can survive the kind of regime Trump is building. The parallels to 1933 Germany are unmistakable. The protests in Los Angeles are just the beginning. The real question is: what are you going to do about it? Will you stand by and watch as Trump burns down the economy and the rule of law? Or will you heed the warning and protect yourself before it’s too late?

Because one thing is certain: if you don’t act now, you may not have a chance to act at all.

