Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

The hypocrisy of the global elite knows no bounds. While they preach the virtues of 15-minute cities and electric vehicles for the masses, these self-proclaimed saviors of the planet jet-set to Davos in their private aircraft, spewing tons of carbon into the atmosphere.

It's a classic case of "rules for thee, but not for me". These elitists insist that ordinary citizens confine their lives to small, walkable neighborhoods, all in the name of sustainability. Meanwhile, they congregate in exclusive Swiss resorts, far removed from the realities they impose on others. - Jon Forrest Little

Their “environmental” crusade reeks of classism, as they dictate lifestyle changes that are often unattainable or impractical for the working class.

Labour's promise to "ban fracking for good" seems to fly in the face of common sense and the interests of ordinary citizens. With the UK facing soaring energy costs and a newly discovered gas field in Lincolnshire that could potentially fuel the country for a decade, one must question the wisdom of such a blanket ban.

The Gainsborough Trough field, set to be officially announced by Egdon Resources, could boost the British economy by over £100 billion and create tens of thousands of jobs. In a time when households are struggling with rising bills, this discovery could be a game-changer. Yet, Labour seems determined to ignore this potential lifeline.

Energy bills are forecast to rise by £85 a year from April 2025, adding further strain to already stretched budgets. The UK currently pays 3 to 4 times more for energy than the US, which has embraced fracking. This price disparity puts significant pressure on UK households and businesses, affecting the quality of life for millions.

Labour's stance appears particularly tone-deaf given the ongoing tensions between NATO and Russia, a historically significant exporter of natural gas. The recent expiration of a contract allowing for pipeline deliveries of Russian gas across Ukraine into the EU has further complicated Europe's energy landscape. In this geopolitical context, energy security should be a top priority.

Critics argue that banning fracking despite the UK's energy needs is counterintuitive. The potential £100 billion boost to the economy and tens of thousands of jobs could provide significant economic stimulus. Moreover, developing domestic gas resources could reduce dependence on foreign imports, enhancing energy security.

Environmentalists might argue that fracking distracts from net-zero goals. However, consultants Deloitte suggest that exploiting the Gainsborough Trough could actually reduce CO2 emissions by 218 million tonnes compared to using imported gas. This presents a compelling case for considering fracking as part of a balanced energy strategy.

Labour's promise to ban fracking "once and for all" seems to prioritize political posturing over pragmatic solutions to the UK's energy crisis. While concerns about seismic activity and environmental impact are valid, they should be weighed against the potential benefits of lower energy costs, job creation, and increased energy security.

The UK government's confirmation that this £110 billion gas field will remain untapped due to the fracking ban is a decision that deserves scrutiny. As energy prices continue to rise and geopolitical tensions persist, it's crucial to question whether such inflexible policies truly serve the interests of ordinary citizens.

In an era where energy equals quality of life, England's apparent ignorance of this fundamental equation is alarming. The refusal to even consider fracking as part of a diverse energy strategy seems short-sighted at best and potentially harmful to the very people Labour claims to represent. As the country grapples with rising costs and energy insecurity, it's time for a more nuanced and pragmatic approach to energy policy.