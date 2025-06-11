You can look at this two ways.



1. The Federal Reserve has more power than US Executive Branch

or

2. The Federal Reserve and Trump engage in “good cop, bad cop” exchanges but either way the net result is very bad for the US workers (we, the villagers)

When JD Vance recently called the Federal Reserve’s refusal to cut rates “monetary malpractice,” he wasn’t just talking about interest rates. He was pointing to something bigger—something that should alarm every American. What does it reveal about the true balance of power in Washington?

Why is it that an unelected body like the Federal Reserve can stand firm while elected leaders clamor for action? The answer is simple: in the world of finance, the Fed holds the real reins. The government may make the rules, but the Fed controls the money—and in the end, money is power.

But what is the real game here? The playbook is straightforward, and we’ve seen it unfold for years. Central banks, not politicians, are the true architects of our economic fate. Their strategy is to keep pumping debt into the system, inflating the currency, and weakening the dollar. While wages stagnate and purchasing power erodes, the value of your money quietly slips away.

So what’s the story they tell us? That lower interest rates will help workers, small businesses, and the economy at large. But is this really about helping the people, or is it a convenient distraction?

The truth is far more unsettling. Lower rates mean a weaker dollar, and a weaker dollar means your money buys less. As your purchasing power dwindles, who stands to gain? The architects of a new, centralized digital currency system—one that promises total surveillance and control over every financial move you make.

What happens when the world sees the dollar weakening? Confidence in the dollar as the world’s reserve currency begins to crumble. Countries and investors start looking elsewhere, and the dollar’s dominance slips further. But the real pain is felt at home, where imported goods—food, energy, medicine—become more expensive. The middle class is squeezed first, as always.

And what is the endgame? More debt, more inflation, and a cycle that feeds on itself. The Fed and the Treasury keep borrowing, the national debt spirals, and the economy teeters on the edge of an inflationary depression. Lower rates won’t bring back real growth; the system is already saturated with debt.

So what comes next? Prices soar, incomes fall, businesses shutter, and unemployment rises. Confidence in paper money evaporates. This is the final act of a system that has run its course—the collapse of the old order.

But why would anyone want the system to break? The answer is chilling. In the ashes of the old economy, a new one is waiting in the wings. Central Bank Digital Currencies, programmable money, and social credit systems are not just ideas—they are the next phase, and the groundwork is already being laid.

Those calling for lower rates are not looking out for the people. They are positioning themselves for the next system, one that promises even greater control and less freedom. The ripple effects will tear apart what’s left of the economy and strip people of their last remaining purchasing power.

So why are we being steered toward collapse? To justify the next step—a new era of digital control and surveillance. The only question left is: Will you recognize the warning signs before it’s too late? What can you do to resist the march toward a digital throne of economic control? The stakes have never been higher, and the time to act is now.