The expansion of automation in renewable energy construction has taken a significant step forward in California's Mojave Desert, where a fleet of Maximo robots has completed the installation of 100 megawatts of solar capacity at AES's Bellefield solar complex – one of the largest demonstrations to date of field robotics operating at utility scale. - source - https://www.techspot.com/news/111874-robots-installed-100-mw-solar-panels-desert.html

Silver Is the New Oil: Using automation to fast track solar installations.

Desert Robots, Gigawatt Ambitions

A fleet of Maximo construction robots just snapped together 100 megawatts of solar panels in the desert, a test run for a full gigawatt of new capacity that is coming fast. Every time these robots finish another gigawatt-scale build, they quietly lock in a new, permanent layer of silver demand that the mining industry is not prepared to meet.

Every Gigawatt Eats 700,000 Ounces

Here’s the hard number the energy transition crowd doesn’t want to talk about: every gigawatt of solar power consumes roughly 700,000 ounces of silver. Solar rollouts can be automated and accelerated, but the geology of silver does not care about climate targets, ESG scores, or tech hype. You can’t print new ore bodies, and you can’t “optimize” your way around the conductivity physics that make silver the metal of choice.

War, Oil, and the New Energy Chokepoint

A widening war against Iran is already threatening vital oil flows and shipping lanes, tightening the screws on global energy supply just as data centers, EVs, and electrified industry ramp into a new level of demand. When barrels are constrained by geopolitics, the system lunges for electrons—and that means solar, at scale, now being slammed into place by robots. But every gigawatt of that “solution” strips another 700,000 ounces out of a finite silver pool.

Energy Security in Ounces, Not Barrels

This is the pivot: silver is the new oil. The real chokepoint in the next energy era will not just be crude in the ground, but conductive metal above it. In a world where robotic crews can assemble solar fields at machine speed, the limiting factor is no longer labor or panels—it’s the metal that makes those electrons move. Energy security is being rewritten in ounces, not just barrels, and the clock is already ticking.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, OTC: AYASF) is emerging as a classic bulk silver producer right as the metal enters its sixth straight year of structural deficit and energy metals reprice.

Q4‑2025 confirmed the transition and set up a step‑change in cash flow over the coming quarters:

Quarterly revenue of approximately 75 million dollars, up 39 percent quarter‑over‑quarter, and 202 million dollars for the full year, roughly five times higher year‑over‑year.

Production of 1.54 million ounces in the fourth quarter and 5.0 million ounces for the year.

Realized pricing near 58 dollars per ounce versus about 20 dollars per ounce in costs, driving roughly 34 million dollars of quarterly cash flow and 72 million dollars for the year.

Year‑end cash of about 136 million dollars, growing rapidly, and adjusted fourth‑quarter earnings per share around 0.43 dollars.

News gets even better and this is one of the lowest entry points we have seen (market mispricing relative to fundamental value)



The shift:

Zgounder is now steady-state — high throughput, scalable, predictable

Mining at 4,187 tonnes per day (mill running at 55% above nameplate)

Positioned to sustain elevated throughput

Aya is now fully levered to silver.

Q1 2026 setup (where this breaks open):

Silver tracking ~$75–85/oz vs. $58/oz in Q4 -2025

Costs flat → incremental margin flows directly to Free Cash Flow

Clear quarter-over-quarter breakout in cash flow

This is now a bulk mining silver story.

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Valuation is disconnected from reality:

Trading at ~15% FCF yield today

Entering a phase of accelerating margins + visible cash build

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The mispricing (this is the punchline):

~US$2B market cap

vs.

~US$7B NPV (Boumadine alone, at spot)

~US$10B cumulative EBITDA (Boumadine) - to start over Life Of Mine

>US$13B cumulative EBITDA including Zgounder - to start over Life Of Mine

And that excludes further district-scale upside.

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Growth is fully funded:

6 Moz → 43 Moz AgEq growth profile

Boumadine: ~400 Koz AuEq (~37 Moz AgEq) starting scale

Low ~$446M capex → funded internally from Zgounder Cash Flow

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Near-term catalysts:

Nasdaq listing (next 3–4 weeks) → US liquidity + ownership expansion

Q1-2026 results → higher realized pricing + Free Cash Flow breakout becomes undeniable

Mid-year:

Updated Boumadine (July 2026) → reinforces scale + economics

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Bottom line:

Q4-2025 confirmed the transition.

Q1-2026 will show the Cash Flow breakout.

Aya is now a high-margin, bulk mining silver producer with embedded, fully funded growth — trading at a 15% Free Cash Flow yield with massive valuation upside not reflected.

Boumadine will generate additional ~US$1B in Cash Flow annually.

That setup typically rerates quickly in US markets.

end of segment

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