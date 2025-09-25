Adjusting for the increase in M2 money supply—the ratio from 2011 to today is about 2.47. The 2011 silver high was close to $49.50 per ounce. If silver simply tracked M2 growth, today’s adjusted price would be about $122 per ounce (49.50 × 2.47). This calculation does not account for today’s extraordinary supply constraints or explosive new demand drivers: in 2011, there was no silver shortage, and tech giants were not hoarding industrial silver for AI batteries, solid-state tech, or global data center expansions.

Unlike 2011, silver is now at the epicenter of the green energy and technological boom, facing severe physical scarcity. With financial panic and industrial frenzy converging, the true value of silver could far exceed the inflation-adjusted baseline—making today’s price levels a historic opportunity before new highs are set.

SILVER BREAKOUT ALERT: Francis Hunt states “$330 TARGET & CONFIRMS OUR MASSIVE CUP-AND-HANDLE PATTERN”

Historic Technical Breakthrough Signals Generational Wealth Transfer

Silver has officially triggered a massive quarterly cup-and-handle breakout, projecting an unprecedented price target of $200 to $330 per ounce. This isn’t just another market move—it’s the beginning of a wealth preservation exodus from a collapsing debt-fiat system.

The Perfect Storm: Technical and Fundamental Convergence

BREAKING TECHNICAL LEVELS: Silver’s breakthrough above $44—the 2011 resistance that held for over a decade—confirms we’re witnessing a generational breakout on quarterly timeframes. Each candle represents three months, making this one of the most significant precious metals signals in modern history.

DEBT COLLAPSE ACCELERATING: The global financial system faces an orchestrated collapse of interconnected debt-fiat currencies. With the U.S. issuing $550 billion in new debt monthly while legitimate buyers disappear, only desperate allies like debt-crisis UK and France are purchasing treasuries—a clear sign the system is entering terminal phase.

Why Silver Will Become Unobtainium

Cup-and-Handle Completion: The 13-year formation shows a risk-reward ratio of 23.91 from current levels to the $330 target. This isn’t speculative—it’s mathematical probability based on one of the most reliable technical patterns in financial markets.

Industrial Demand Crisis: Silver’s unique dual role as both monetary metal and critical industrial component creates supply shock potential unlike any other asset. As financial collapse accelerates, industrial users will compete with investors for severely limited supply.

Central Bank Capitulation: Gold hitting $3,800 signals central banks’ desperate flight from fiat currencies. Silver, as gold’s monetary sibling, benefits from this institutional recognition that debt-based money is failing globally. Silver is also being accumulated for monetary purposes in countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and India.

The Window Is Closing Fast

Quarterly Breakout Confirmation: With only 4 trading days left in Q3, silver’s hold above $43 confirms the breakout quarter—a signal that typically precedes explosive moves lasting years, not months.

Next Targets Imminent: The path to $90 silver represents the doorstep to triple digits, followed by the $330 ultimate target. Early positioning now offers asymmetric returns before mainstream recognition drives prices beyond reach.

Silver Investment Alarm - BUY SIGNAL FLASHING



POSITION YOURSELF BEFORE THE STAMPEDING HERD WAKES UP FROM THEIR NEXT NETFLIX BINGE: The convergence of technical breakout and fundamental collapse creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Position in physical silver and quality miners NOW—before the debt collapse makes precious metals unobtainable at any reasonable price.

The debt-fiat system is collapsing by design. Silver offers the ultimate escape hatch—if you act before the breakout becomes unstoppable.

