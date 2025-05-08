

Dateline Rome: 190

Emperor Commodus’s reign was infamous for the wholesale auctioning of Rome’s highest offices. His powerful chamberlain Cleander sold Senate seats, governorships, and even military commands to the highest bidder, turning public service into a private business.

In 190 CE alone, a record 25 suffect consuls were appointed-not for merit, but for cash, including the future emperor Septimius Severus.

This rampant corruption destabilized the empire, as unqualified men bought their way into power while the needs of ordinary Romans were ignored. The resulting unrest, economic mismanagement, and neglect of infrastructure led to riots, food shortages, and a collapse in public trust



In just 100 days, the Trump administration has shattered every expectation for ethical governance, plunging the United States into an era of brazen, unapologetic corruption that rivals-and in many ways surpasses-the worst excesses of the past. The president’s so-called “meme coin” is not merely a tacky sideshow; it is the centerpiece of a pay-to-play scheme so flagrant that even seasoned observers of Washington graft are left aghast.

Let’s be clear: the $TRUMP cryptocurrency is a direct pipeline for foreign money to flow into the president’s pockets, all in exchange for the promise of privileged access. Bloomberg’s investigation reveals that more than half of the top holders of this coin-those vying for a dinner with the president and a White House tour-are likely based overseas, having used foreign exchanges that explicitly ban U.S. users. The numbers are staggering: 76% of the coin’s value in the top 220 wallets is probably foreign-held, and $100 million worth of tokens were snapped up after the “dinner with Trump” announcement. This is not campaign fundraising. This is not grassroots enthusiasm. This is the president of the United States auctioning off influence to the highest foreign bidder.

The implications are chilling. As Senator Jon Ossoff put it, “The sitting president seems to be marketing personal cryptocurrency while in office, providing access to those who purchase it, thus enriching his business and family. It’s astonishing”. Congressional watchdogs and ethics experts warn that this is nothing short of selling the presidency for personal gain, with the added danger that the buyers are shadowy foreign interests whose identities are hidden behind anonymous wallets.

But Trump’s assault on accountability doesn’t end there. In a move that would make any autocrat proud, he has fired the executive branch’s ethics watchdog and purged nearly twenty government oversight officials, including inspectors general and the head of the Office of Government Ethics. These are the very people tasked with rooting out corruption and protecting whistleblowers. Their removal is a calculated demolition of the guardrails that prevent the presidency from devolving into a personal fiefdom.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice’s crypto fraud unit has been disbanded, leaving the door wide open for abuse and investor scams. The timing is no coincidence: as Trump embraces the crypto industry and rakes in donations from its leading figures, enforcement against everyday fraud is abandoned. The message is unmistakable-if you’re a friend of the regime, the law no longer applies.

All of this unfolds against a backdrop of economic turmoil. Consumer confidence has cratered to a 12-year low, inflation is surging, and major employers like UPS are slashing tens of thousands of jobs in anticipation of more Trump tariffs and a shrinking economy. The administration’s trade war bluster has collapsed into humiliating retreats, with U.S. officials now begging China for talks, all while pretending to project strength.

David Frum, a conservative voice, summed it up: “The second Trump administration is the most corrupt presidency in American history, more corrupt than the next runner-up: the first Trump administration”. The evidence is overwhelming. In just over three months, Trump has transformed the presidency into a marketplace for foreign influence, dismantled oversight, and presided over economic chaos.

This is not just corruption-it is the systematic auctioning of American democracy to the highest bidder, foreign or domestic. If this is not a constitutional crisis, what is

Fight Back with Silver

Throughout history, regimes that abandon sound money for debased currency seal their economic demise. Rome’s denarius collapsed after emperors like Nero slashed its silver content to fund excess, triggering hyperinflation and social unrest.

The U.S. followed suit, severing the dollar from silver in 1965 to enable unchecked printing, a policy now collapsing under colossal silver deficits and 21% price surges as green tech demand soars. Silver will return as the #1 monetary metal and those without will be forever debt slaves wearing digital chains.