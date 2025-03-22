Op-Ed: The Horrendous State of the Economy

The Banks Are Not Keeping Your Money Safe

A zero reserve requirement in fractional reserve banking poses a bright red flag risk as banks can lend out nearly all deposits, leaving all banks vulnerable to bank runs and liquidity crises, with insufficient funds to cover withdrawals when depositors demand their money simultaneously.

The Banks Do Not Have the Money. PROOF AT THE END OF THIS ARTICLE.

The U.S. economy is facing a perfect storm of crises with no clear solutions in sight. At the heart of this turmoil is a debt crisis that threatens to engulf the nation. With interest payments on the national debt exceeding $1.2 trillion annually, the government is forced to make difficult choices between funding essential programs and servicing its debt obligations.

The situation is further complicated by unfunded liabilities from programs like Medicare and Social Security, which total over $73 trillion. These liabilities are a ticking time bomb, waiting to unleash a fiscal catastrophe that could cripple the economy.

Meanwhile, banks are grappling with significant unrealized losses due to rising interest rates. This instability in the financial sector will most certainly lead to reduced lending and increased economic uncertainty.

The global trend of de-dollarization adds another layer of complexity. As countries reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, the government may face higher borrowing costs, exaggerating the debt crisis. This will lead to a vicious cycle of increased interest rates and reduced economic growth.

The commercial real estate sector is also on the brink of collapse. With over $1 trillion in loans maturing at higher interest rates, the risk of defaults is high. This crisis, fueled by remote work and economic downturns, will have far-reaching implications for the financial system.

Trade wars have become a recurring theme, with tariffs driving up consumer prices and straining household budgets. The impact of these policies is felt across the economy, from higher costs for imported goods to reduced competitiveness for U.S. exporters.

As the dollar weakens due to de-dollarization, the cost of imports rises, further inflating consumer prices. This scenario is exaggerated by other inflationary factors, such as increased lending and potential returns to quantitative easing.

The U.S. has raised its debt ceiling over 60 times in the past 40 years, a stark reminder of the government's inability to manage its finances sustainably. The cost of wars since 2001 exceeds $8 trillion, according to the Watson Institute, highlighting the immense burden of military spending.

The government often manipulates economic data to present a more favorable picture. This includes job numbers, which can be misleading due to changes in how employment is defined and measured. The U.S. has experienced periods of negative GDP growth, though these are not common.

GDP itself is a flawed measure, as it counts military spending and other non-productive activities. This means that the government could theoretically spend a month digging holes and the next month filling them up, with both efforts contributing to GDP growth.

The government also underreports inflation, with alternative measures showing much higher rates. Health insurance costs have skyrocketed over the past five years, further eroding the purchasing power of consumers.

Great minds like Ray Dalio have identified the debt crisis as one of the biggest threats facing the U.S. today. The situation is dire, with no clear path to recovery. The combination of rising interest payments, unfunded liabilities, financial instability, and economic challenges paints a bleak picture for the future.

The U.S. economy (once considered the World’s strongest) is now in technical default as I am proving below and is moreover is sitting a top a crumbling cliff.

The debt crisis, coupled with other economic challenges, demands immediate attention and reform. Without drastic measures to address these issues, the nation risks will slide into a fiscal abyss from which recovery will be impossible.

USA does not have the money

They only have $76 Bucks for every $10,000

It’s never been this Bad or another way of saying it

This will End very Badly

FACTS

Total Deposits in US Banks approximately $18 Trillion As of Q3 2024, the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) stood at $137.1 billion For every $10,000 in deposits US Government has $76 bucks Doesn’t that seem risky to you all?

end of segment