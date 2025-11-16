Another Sunday Silver Sermon

The ongoing moral and economic degeneration of modern society has a singular, festering source: the rotten carcass of fiat currency. To pretend that any other “systemic issue” is the root cause is delusional, a self-serving narrative of economists and politicians who rely on the magic money printer to perpetuate their own status. Fiat money—the ultimate paper promise, a conjuring trick—props up the ruling elite, distorts incentives, and saps the foundations of civilization. It is not just a technical policy error; it’s a moral abomination, a mechanism of social rot and wealth extraction masquerading as progress.

Fiat Currency: The Elite’s Parasite

Fiat money, created endlessly from thin air, is the tool by which the powerful gorge themselves while the rest of society scrambles for crumbs. It is the systematic means by which the Cantillon Effect operates, allowing those closest to the new money (central bankers, Wall Street, the political class) to buy assets cheap before inflation hits the rest. The resulting asset bubbles reward the established, while young workers—burdened with student debt, outrageous housing costs, and wages hollowed out by inflation—languish under an economic regime that rewards their labor less with every passing year.

Moral Degeneration and Fiat Money

A society’s money is its backbone; corrupt the currency and you corrupt the culture. Fiat currency, with its endless inflation, breeds high time preference—no one saves, everyone consumes, everyone fixates on the present. The future is mortgaged, family bonds are eroded, and civic trust collapses. As money loses its value, so do morals: narcissism, nihilism, and short-term thinking become the norm, reflected perfectly in the parade of political leaders who care for nothing but self-preservation and the next election cycle.

A sound money system instills discipline, thrift, and long-term investment, rewarding generational thinking rather than reckless consumption. The fiat system doesn’t just encourage moral decay; it makes immorality lucrative.

Fiat Funds War—and Fuels Corruption

Fiat money is the mother of perpetual war. With no fiscal restraint tethering governments, the political class can launch foreign misadventures, rain destruction on faraway lands, and pretend it’s in the national interest—all paid for by “free” money they invent on command. The supposed war on drugs, the farce in Venezuela, the endless saber-rattling against China, Russia, and others: these are not principled conflicts, but orchestrated campaigns to maintain access to resources, distract a hollowed-out domestic public, and justify further power grabs. The bottom line? Without fiat money, warmongers would have to account for every shell and every soldier.

Debt and Intergenerational Exploitation

Boomers rode the asset inflation rocket; younger generations are left staring at a wall of impossible debt and unaffordable necessities. The fiat machine has showered older generations with public spending, leaving them perched atop trillions in assets. Meanwhile, the debt that funded these excesses is being dumped on millennials and Gen Z, whose economic prospects have been suffocated by inflation, regulation, and the relentless expansion of government.

The Path: Collapse or Sound Money Revival?

Collapse is not only possible, it is inevitable if the fiat system persists. Hyperinflation, war, and social disorder aren’t remote risks—they are built into the DNA of currency debasement and debt addiction. The elites will “kick the can down the road” as long as they can profit, but when the end comes, it will be sudden, spectacular, and devastating for the ruling class that orchestrated it.

The solution is bottom-up: individual action, savings in gold and silver, education and a commitment to fair, sound money. Central banks—especially in BRICS countries—are already pivoting to gold-backed reserves, while citizens worldwide hedge their futures with precious metals and alternative currencies. A return to commodity money is not only desirable, it’s inevitable. When fiat collapses, sound money will remain—as it always has, throughout history.

Fiat Money: The Unforgivable Sin

Fiat money is morally indefensible. It enables the worst excesses of the state, enriches the few at the expense of the many, and perpetuates systemic injustice. It is the reason war, corruption, and inequality persist at scale. So, let it fail. Let the whole sordid tower of Babel collapse under the weight of its own lies and false promises. When the smoke clears, those who held tight to sound money and moral discipline will rebuild—a future without fiat, without paper promises, and without the sanctioned theft of inflation.

Below are seven major societal problems that stem from fiat currency, paired with concise, hard-hitting explanations of how fiat money is culpable for each one.

1. Unending Wars

Septimius Severus whispered to his sons (the next emperors) his dying words, “Take care of the Soldiers First, Scorn all others” Rome debased the Denari to fund unending wars.

From Rome to Washington, soldiers are always prioritized because physical force maintains the regime that spits out cash from thin air. Wars never end precisely because fiat currency can always be printed to fund every illegal adventure, and the military’s payroll is ring-fenced even during government shutdowns. No gold-backed standard could finance a globe-spanning empire; fiat lets war become a permanent fixture, burying the innocent and enriching war profiteers.

2. Intentional Inflation

Inflation is not the result of “bad luck” or “natural forces”—it is state policy. When the supply of money balloons through printing and credit creation, prices rise, wages lag, and the public’s savings are stolen without recourse. The elite grow richer because they convert new money to assets before prices rise (the Cantillon Effect), while the masses are left scrambling as their earnings are vaporized.

3. Unaffordable Housing

Housing unaffordability is a direct consequence of money creation. Cheap credit from central banks lets speculators and asset-holders bid up prices far beyond what wage earners can afford. The rich accumulate real estate portfolios, while first-time home buyers are locked out, strangled by debt and increasing rents. The American dream of home ownership dies—not through free markets—but through deliberate currency debasement.

4. Inflation and Taxation: The Millstones

Lenin warned, “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Fiat money and endless printing are those merciless millstones, destroying society.

The people are crushed between two unrelenting millstones: inflation and taxation. Taxation drains earnings directly; inflation steals buying power invisibly, compounding the torment. Governments prefer inflation because it is a silent tax, designed to punish savers and reward those closest to the printed billions, perpetuating dependence and destroying initiative.

5. Crime and Desperation

Disparities created by fiat currency breed crime. When inflation prices necessities out of reach and wages cannot keep up, poverty spikes and desperation sets in. Retail theft, organized crime, and street violence rise wherever people are forced to fight for scraps. Crime is the inevitable byproduct of artificially engineered scarcity and hopelessness.

6. Lack of Productivity and Unaﬀordable Education

Education—another casualty of fiat inflation—becomes prohibitive as tuition costs spiral. Families forced to borrow at ever-higher levels see their children burdened with lifelong debt just to access credentials. The result: stagnant productivity, lost dreams, and the exclusion of the working class from economic advancement. The statistic that 90% of Carnegie Mellon’s students are Asian points to the exclusion of native-born Americans, locked out by the price barrier.

7. Poverty and Health

Poverty, directly engineered by monetary inflation, is the silent killer of well-being. As the poor lose hope, they suffer acute and chronic diseases, mental health breakdowns, and resort to cheap junk foods. Studies directly link depression, obesity, and poor outcomes to the poverty brought on by inflation—not simply genetics or “bad luck”.

The state’s monopoly on money printing is the taproot of poverty, war, crime, sickness, and exclusion—a cycle of destruction masked as progress by the ruling class. What schools, sociologists, and politicians refuse to teach is the crushing reality that fiat currency perpetuates every misery. The only path to justice is tearing fiat up by its roots and restoring monetary sanity.

What would Jesus Do





The teachings of Jesus go to the core of poverty, justice, and money itself—exposing the spiritual and social bankruptcy that arises from economic exploitation, debt, and manipulation. At the start of his ministry, Jesus proclaimed: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me … to proclaim good news to the poor” (Luke 4:18), setting forth a manifesto of mercy—feed the hungry, clothe the naked, comfort the sick.​

He further charges, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3), establishing the dignity of the marginalized and the urgent need for justice. Jesus’s direct assault on the money changers was a condemnation of usury and money debasement—actions that enslave and rob people of agency. Throughout his ministry, he taught that debt and deprivation are generated by corrupt systems and that genuine mercy means dismantling such structures—not just treating the symptoms.​

What modern society fails to grasp—especially under fiat currency and central bank money printing—is that paper money manufactured at will drives relentless inflation, widens the gap between rich and poor, and ravages communities with poverty, rising crime, unaffordable housing, and despair. Artificial increases in the money supply—unjust weights and measures, as scripture condemns—manifest as a silent theft from the vulnerable, crushing the working class and rewarding those closest to the printer.​

In the climactic parable of Matthew 25, Jesus makes mercy and justice the measure of judgment. “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink… whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me”. Refusing compassion and justice, perpetuating systems that grind the poor under the millstones of inflation and taxation, incurs eternal judgment: “Depart from me, you cursed, into eternal fire…”.​

Christian faith, then, is inseparable from works of mercy and the fight for economic justice. To ignore poverty, to support economic systems that manufacture deprivation through money printing and power games, is to betray the very heart of Christ’s message—a call not only for compassion but for the courageous dismantling of injustice at its financial source

