A FAST ROUTE TO CITIZENSHIP

Trump says,

“We're going to be doing something else that's going to be very, very good, we're going to be selling a gold card. We already have a green card, but this is a gold card, we're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you a Green Card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card

They'll be wealthy, and they'll be successful, and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we'll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards maybe more than that, and if you add up the numbers, and they're pretty good

As an example, a million cards would be worth 5 trillion dollars five. Trillion wow

And if you sell 10 million of the cards that's a total of $50 trillion

well we have 36 trillion in debt, that would be pretty nice, We will see”