One of the stupidest things my friends and I pulled off was when we decided we could create our backyard version of “Championship Wrestling”



Back in the days when wrestling meant “Championship Wrestling”- before Hulkamania ran wild - my friends and I staged our own matches using mattresses propped against oak trees and jump ropes from our garages.



Ric Flair’s lethal move was the “Figure Four Leglock” and though we knew the TV matches with Ric Flair and Andre the Giant were "fake," that didn't stop 9-year-old Danny Zemanski from giving Mike Horvath a real pile driver that left him fuming.

The grass stains on our knees and my mom's horrified face when she found her bedding repurposed as wrestling mats taught us early about consequences. Let’s just say it was one of those “wait til your father gets home moments” but mom could dish out the discipline perfectly fine. My brother and I called her “the lobster” because she had this powerful way of grabbing your arm “to redirect us” and we’d say “Hey that hurts” and she would reply “I meant it to”



The Great Unraveling: How Financial Fakery is Crushing the American Worker

The United States is hurtling toward a reckoning. The mechanisms that have propped up our economy for decades—debt ceiling hikes, money printing, and regulatory theater—are unraveling. What’s left is a system where profits are privatized, losses are socialized, and workers bear the brunt of elite mismanagement.

Since 1960, Congress has raised the debt ceiling 74 times, a ritual that underscores fiscal recklessness rather than responsibility.

The ceiling will soon reset to $36.1 trillion, yet deficits are projected to hit $1.9 trillion in 2025 alone. This isn’t fiscal policy; it’s a Ponzi scheme. Each hike kicks the can down the road, masking the reality that the U.S. can no longer outgrow its debt.

Central Banks Flee to Gold, While Silver Screams “Buy Me”

Central banks are quietly stockpiling gold at a record pace, with net purchases hitting 53 metric tons in November 2024 and projections for 900+ tons in 2025.

Why? Because fiat currencies are losing credibility. Meanwhile, the gold-to-silver ratio sits at 90:1—a level seen during the Great Depression. Historically, ratios above 80 signal silver are massively undervalued. Silver will play catch up big time, but there is still a lot of paper silver and banker manipulation. All one must do is research the supply and demand, hold your physical silver, and buy the dips. DON’T SELL YOUR PRECIOUS METALS NOW

The Federal Reserve’s playbook—cut rates, print money, repeat—has trapped the economy in a doomsday loop.

Despite inflation lingering near 3.3%, the Fed has cut rates two or three times since September 2024

This isn’t stewardship; it’s desperation.

Quantitative easing (QE) will return with a new name and will have ballooned the Fed’s balance sheet while wages stagnate while housing and essentials soar.

Workers now face “death by a thousand cuts” as inflation erodes purchasing power.

Banks: A House of Cards

Behind the scenes, banks are sitting on $500 billion in unrealized bond losses. Bank of America alone holds $112 billion in losses—57% of its equity. These losses stem from reckless bets on low-yield bonds during the pandemic. Now, rising rates have cratered their value. Worse, commercial real estate (CRE) looms as a $1.5 trillion time bomb. Office vacancies in significant cities like D.C. exceed 40%, and $1.8 trillion in CRE loans will mature by 2026. Banks are “extending and pretending,” but the reckoning is inevitable.

War Spending and Insider Trading:

While Main Street struggles, Congress greenlights $195 billion for Ukraine and sustains 750 global military bases. Meanwhile, lawmakers exploit classified briefings to trade stocks—a practice the 2012 STOCK Act failed to curb. This isn’t governance; it’s looting.

The Final Irony: Central Banks Rule

As Napoleon warned, “The hand that gives is above the hand that takes.” Central banks now wield more power than elected governments. The Bank of England’s recent technical default—and the resulting surge in gold prices—reveals a system in decay.

Workers Pay the Price

The fallout is visceral: unaffordable housing, shrinking paychecks, and a generation priced out of stability. Fueled by cheap money, asset bubbles have turned homes into speculative toys for investors. Inflation isn’t “transitory”; it’s structural.

Time for a Revolt

This isn’t incompetence—it’s by design. The debt ceiling charade, bank bailouts, and insider trading all serve a rigged system. Until we demand accountability, workers will remain collateral damage. The solution? Dismantle fractional reserve banking, ban congressional stock trading, and audit then End the Fed.

The alternative is collapse.



The parallels between today’s financial theater and WWE’s scripted spectacle are unnervingly precise. Just as wrestling promoters choreograph “shock” outcomes and rehearse “spontaneous” brawls, policymakers and central bankers stage-manage economic crises with predetermined solutions: debt ceiling hikes become seasonal plot twists, bond losses are buried under scripted optimism, and inflation is dismissed as a “transitory” villain. Banks, like wrestlers, play their roles—downplaying $500 billion in unrealized losses while “extending and pretending” on commercial real estate loans, much like WWE’s “long-term booking” for future drama.

Meanwhile, Congress’s insider trading and Ukraine’s $200 billion aid package mirror wrestling’s scripted promos—performative gestures that mask backstage profiteering. Even Napoleon’s warning about central banks echoes WWE’s kayfabe: a manufactured reality where the Fed’s rate cuts and QE blitzes are as rehearsed as John Cena’s comeback victories.

The damage, however, is no illusion. Workers face unscripted suffering—evictions, wage stagnation, and a housing market rigged like a ladder match—while elites, like heel champions, privatize gains and socialize losses. The curtain call? A system where profits are as scripted as WrestleMania finishes, but the pain is real.