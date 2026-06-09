Following her historic April decree, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum marked the official launch of the Universal Health Service on June 1, 2026. The landmark initiative unifies public systems to guarantee free, comprehensive medical care for all 130 million citizens.

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s sweeping decree to guarantee universal healthcare requires astronomical funding. In a state choking out private industry and banning cash, the math is simple: the government cannot fund a massive entitlement program on a disappearing tax base.



Eyes on Mexico: Why Silver Investors Must Flee Extreme Jurisdictional Risk

Global capital markets are mispricing a massive, systemic threat developing south of the U.S. border. While foreign mining investors watch standard quarterly metrics, Mexico’s Morena party administration is methodically building an uninvestable jurisdiction. For outside capital, the warning signs are no longer subtle. From centralizing consumer surveillance to choking out private industry, Mexico is executing a textbook blueprint for resource nationalism. If you hold shares in mining operations here, your capital is sitting directly in the crosshairs of an aggressive state takeover.

The Macro Blueprint: Total State Oversight and the Digital Cage

The risk begins at the foundational level of Mexico’s economy. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration is rolling out a mandatory biometric digital ID framework (Llave MX) alongside aggressive legal measures to phase out physical cash. While framed as economic modernization, this structural shift creates a total digital dragnet.

For the mining investor, this macro landscape matters immensely. A state that builds the infrastructure for absolute monetary control will not allow independent, tangible alternative currencies to circulate or escape its net. By squeezing out physical transactions, the government is cutting off traditional economic exit ramps, preparing the ground for total dominance over both digital currency and the hard assets backing the country.

The Nationalization Playbook: Tracking the 4T Agenda

This is not idle speculation; it is active policy under the “4th Transformation” (4T) agenda. Morena has already methodically reasserted state dominance over oil, electricity, and lithium. There is zero rational basis to assume they will leave Mexico’s primary crown jewel—its world-leading silver reserves—in the hands of foreign, private operators.

The financial motive is now explicitly clear. On June 1, the administration announced an unfunded mandate guaranteeing universal healthcare for all 130 million citizens. With a shrinking private tax base and capital fleeing the country, a desperate state requires astronomical funding. The fastest track to bankroll this massive socialist entitlement program is to nationalize the domestic silver mining sector.



Regulatory Warfare: Choking Out Private Mining Majors

The regulatory assault is already well underway, systematically softening up the industry for state expropriation:

The Concession Freeze: A strict, multi-year ban on issuing any new mining permits has starved exploration pipelines.

Asset Reclamation: The recent clawback of over 200 mining concessions proves that existing titles are no longer secure.

Legislative Weapons: Proposed constitutional bans on open-pit mining represent an existential threat to long-term project economics.

By compounding these restrictions with aggressive tax disputes, environmental crackdowns, and labor interference in key mining hubs like Zacatecas, Mexico is intentionally making private operations untenable. This is a slow-motion eviction of foreign capital.

The Verdict: Rotate Capital to Safer Jurisdictions

The convergence of total digital tracking, aggressive resource nationalism, and unfunded public spending mandates makes Mexico an extreme-risk jurisdiction for precious metals. The state is actively positioning itself to monopolize both the digital peso and the physical silver in the ground.

For international investors looking to preserve wealth, the play is clear: recognize the political reality, respect the trend of the Morena playbook, and aggressively rotate capital out of Mexican operations into stable, legally protective jurisdictions



We only work with miners that are in safe jurisdictions

1. Andean Precious Metals

Andean’s business model balances production and acquisition, anchored by its California-based Soledad Mountain mine—a safe, Tier-1 US jurisdiction with clear rule of law. It also operates the San Bartolomé facility in Bolivia. While Bolivia has a reputation for complexity, mining legends have found immense operational success there, notably highlighted by Pan American Silver founder Ross Beaty:

“Meanwhile, some of the countries that were terrible 20 years ago, like Bolivia, have actually worked out very well. Bolivia is the most pro-mining of any place I have experienced”

By processing silver-bearing materials from local cooperatives alongside gold production, Andean maintains low geopolitical risk while scaling into a mid-tier precious metals producer.

2. Aya Gold and Silver

Aya operates primarily in Morocco, a highly stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with robust infrastructure and strategic proximity to Europe. Its high-growth business model centers on rapid exploration and production scaling, specifically targeting high-grade silver assets. By expanding production capacity and mineral reserves, Aya capitalizes on soaring industrial and investment silver demand to maximize long-term shareholder value.

3. Kuya Silver

Kuya Silver focuses on exploring, acquiring, and advancing high-grade silver assets within established, legally predictable mining camps in Peru and Canada (Ontario’s Cobalt district). Its business model targets low-overhead, phased development to bring past-producing, high-grade mines back into production quickly. This disciplined capital allocation allows Kuya to minimize exploration risks while maximizing leverage to rising silver prices.

4. Silver47

Silver47 operates strictly within the United States, utilizing the ultimate safe-haven jurisdictions of Alaska, Nevada, and New Mexico, which feature secure property rights and transparent permitting. Its business model focuses on aggressive exploration and the fast-tracked development of massive, high-grade silver and critical metal resources, positioning the company to supply America’s domestic technology, defense, and green energy supply chains







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History Lesson



Mexico is executing China’s multi-era playbook by combining resource nationalization with monetary centralization. First, by implementing a sovereign digital currency paired with universal healthcare, Mexico mimics China's 1935 transition to total state-controlled fiat, funneling citizens into a centralized digital ledger. Second, through aggressive bans on open-pit mining, Mexico mirrors China’s 1950s industrial consolidation, clawing back mineral wealth from western corporations. Finally, this sets the stage for strategic supply-chain capture—hoarding domestic silver to dominate green technology while explicitly aligning with China and Russia to shatter dependency on the United States and rewrite the global macroeconomic order.

