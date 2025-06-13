Op-Ed By Jon Forrest Little intern Carmine Lombardi

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars—How War Profiteering Enslaves Workers and Why Gold and Silver Offer a Way Out

The recent escalation between Israel and Iran—marked by Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks—reveals a brutal truth: war is not just about security, sovereignty, or ideology. At its core, war is a business. From the American Revolution to World War I, World War II, Vietnam from Iraq, Afghanistan to Ukraine, every major conflict has served as a windfall for bankers, arms manufacturers, and political elites, while workers have borne the brunt of the devastation and debt.

The current Israel-Iran confrontation is simply the latest chapter in a centuries-old pattern: war is waged to enrich the few, drain state coffers, and keep the machinery of the military-industrial complex running at full tilt.

The Historical Pattern: War as a Bankers’ Game

The idea that “all wars are bankers’ wars” is not a conspiracy theory; it is an observable historical fact. As far back as the 18th century, central banks and private financiers profited from the debt generated by war, lending to governments at interest and ensuring that the public would pay for the cost of conflict for generations. The American Revolution itself was shaped by financial controls imposed by the British Crown, forcing colonists to rely on borrowed money issued by the Bank of England, stripping them of their economic independence.

By the 20th century, this pattern only intensified. World War I saw American bankers and industrialists loaning vast sums to the Allies, with the Federal Reserve acting as a conduit for war finance. Wealthy families and financial dynasties made enormous profits while the working class fought and died. The military-industrial complex, as warned by President Eisenhower, became a self-perpetuating force, shaping policy and profiting from endless conflict. Today, global military spending tops $2.4 trillion a year, with major defense contractors deriving the vast majority of their revenue from government contracts.

Israel-Iran: The Latest Battlefield for War Profiteers

The current Israel-Iran conflict is a textbook example of this dynamic. Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks, are not just about security or deterrence. They are about resources, influence, and profit. The United States, as Israel’s primary ally, is now compelled to defend it, depleting its own stockpiles of air defense interceptors—already strained by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and by ongoing fights against Houthi drones in the Red Sea.

The consequence is clear: America’s ability to project power in the Pacific, particularly in defense of Taiwan, is being eroded. Taiwan, which relies on U.S.-made Patriot missiles, faces delays in resupply as American interceptors are diverted to the Middle East. The U.S. 7th Fleet, tasked with countering Chinese naval power, will soon find itself short of critical munitions, especially as China tightens its grip on rare earth exports essential for military production. By drawing the U.S. into a protracted missile war, Israel is effectively helping China drain American military resources at an alarming rate.

Why Does Israel Push On?

Sun Tzu’s Art of War teaches that one should attack an enemy where they are vulnerable and force them to defend, thereby wasting their resources and diverting their focus. Israel, by provoking Iran, is forcing the U.S. to expend its dwindling stock of interceptors, knowing full well that America cannot afford to abandon its ally. The U.S. is now incentivized to enter the conflict directly, to shorten the war and protect its own interests. This is precisely what Israel wants: to draw America into its fight and destroy its arch-enemy, Iran.

But the real winners are not the soldiers or the citizens. They are the bankers, the defense contractors, and the political elites who profit from the chaos. War drives up defense budgets, inflates stock prices, and creates lucrative contracts for arms manufacturers and logistics firms. Meanwhile, workers—the ones who fight, produce, and pay the taxes—are left with broken economies, shattered communities, and mounting debt.

Gold and Silver: A Constrained Monetary Supply as the Antidote

The root of this cycle of war and profiteering lies in the modern fiat monetary system, where central banks can create money at will, funding endless wars and enriching the elite at the expense of the public. A return to a constrained monetary supply—anchored by gold and silver—would change this dynamic fundamentally.

Gold and silver are naturally scarce, difficult to produce, and universally recognized as stores of value. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be printed at the whim of central bankers, precious metals impose discipline on governments. They prevent the kind of reckless spending that fuels wars and enriches the few. History shows that nations on the gold standard were less likely to engage in prolonged, costly conflicts because they could not simply print money to finance them. The discipline of a constrained money supply instills confidence, promotes stability, and protects workers from the ravages of inflation and war debt.

Conclusion: Breaking the Cycle

The Israel-Iran conflict is not an isolated event. It is the latest chapter in a long history of war profiteering, where the interests of bankers, industrialists, and political elites are served at the expense of the working class. The only way to break this cycle is to restore discipline to the monetary system, to anchor money to something real and finite—gold and silver. Only then can we hope to end the endless wars, the mounting debt, and the exploitation of workers that have defined the modern era.

War is not inevitable. It is a choice—a choice made by those who profit from it. By demanding a return to sound money, we can reclaim our economic freedom and build a world where peace, not profit, is the priority.