Foreword:



Thesis:

Over the past three years, I have consistently argued that the ruling class employs a deliberate strategy of manufacturing crises—such as COVID-19, wars, supply chain disruptions, and power grid failures—to keep the general population in a perpetual state of hypervigilance, or “fight or flight.” This calculated cycle of emergencies serves to distract, divide, and control society, while also fostering widespread stress and anxiety as dominant psychiatric conditions among the populace.

Summary:

By repeatedly introducing new crises, those in power ensure that ordinary people remain preoccupied with survival, unable to focus on systemic injustices or organize for meaningful change. The constant bombardment of threats—whether real or exaggerated—keeps the public emotionally and psychologically destabilized, making them more susceptible to manipulation and less likely to question authority. This “crisis-to-crisis” playbook not only perpetuates the ruling class’s dominance but also contributes to a society where stress and anxiety are chronic and widespread. In effect, manufactured emergencies become tools of social control, undermining collective well-being and reinforcing the status quo. My thesis posits that recognizing this pattern is essential for reclaiming agency and fostering genuine social and political reform.

Another Sunday Silver Sermon

To understand the political and social forces at the time of Jesus, it is essential to recognize the central role of the Temple in Jerusalem—not just as a religious institution, but as a political and economic powerhouse. The Temple was the heart of Jewish identity and a key site for the collection of taxes, including the annual half-shekel head-tax paid by every adult Jewish male. This tax, often paid in Tyrian or Jerusalem shekels, was stored in the Temple treasury, which functioned much like a central bank, holding vast sums of silver and other valuables used for both religious and civic purposes. The Temple’s wealth was sometimes used to pay soldiers or to support the priesthood and the state, intertwining religious, economic, and military power.

In Jesus’ time, Judea was under Roman occupation, and the political landscape was fractured into several factions—Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, Herodians, and Zealots—each with differing views on how to respond to Roman rule. The Temple elites often collaborated with the Romans to maintain their status, while many ordinary people suffered under heavy taxation, economic hardship, and the threat of violence. Jesus’ message of mercy and justice stood in stark contrast to this system, as he called for compassion for the poor, the marginalized, and the stranger.

Today, the role once played by the Temple—storing wealth, collecting taxes, and funding state functions—is filled by institutions like the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve. Unlike the constrained monetary system of ancient Israel, where silver had to be physically collected and stored, modern governments have the power to create money at will, often using it to fund wars and other state priorities6. This unconstrained system allows for rapid mobilization of resources but can also lead to inflation, debt, and moral hazard, as leaders are less accountable to the tangible limits of precious metals.

If Jesus walked among us today, he would likely be found among the most vulnerable—immigrants, farmworkers, and laborers who put food on our tables and take on dangerous jobs that others avoid. Immigrants, particularly Latinos, are the backbone of American agriculture and industries such as meat processing, construction, and roofing. Their labor is essential, yet they often face exploitation, unsafe conditions, and the threat of deportation.

Jesus’ call to the corporal works of mercy—feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, welcoming the stranger, clothing the naked, caring for the sick, and visiting those in prison (Matthew 25:31-46)—is a direct challenge to systems that prioritize power, profit, and exclusion over human dignity. In the modern context, this means advocating for just immigration policies, protecting family unity, and ensuring safe and humane working conditions for all.

The current political climate, marked by leaders who use fear, division, and self-dealing to maintain power, is antithetical to the Gospel message. Allegations of corruption, personal enrichment, and abuse of power—such as those recently leveled against former President Trump—highlight the dangers of a system that prioritizes self-interest over the common good. Deploying force, whether through the National Guard or harsh immigration enforcement, as a tool of political retaliation rather than public safety, is not leadership but tyranny.

A modern-day Jesus would be leading protests and sanctuary movements, standing with immigrants and marginalized communities, and calling for radical reform of a broken system. He would oppose leaders who use their power to divide, distract, and enrich themselves, just as he opposed the Temple elites and Roman collaborators of his day. The corporal works of mercy are not just individual acts of charity but a call to systemic change—to build a society where all people are welcomed, protected, and given the opportunity to thrive.

In summary, the parallels between Jesus’ time and today are striking: powerful institutions, economic exploitation, and political manipulation persist. The Gospel’s call to mercy and justice remains as urgent as ever, challenging us to confront injustice, welcome the stranger, and demand accountability from those in power.

end of segment