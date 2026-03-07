VIDEO SEGMENT

White House National Energy Dominance Council Jarrod Egan’s insane statement on FOX

White House National Energy Dominance Council boss Jarrod Egan pops up on Fox and calmly suggests the U.S. should “get the massive oil reserves of Iran out of the hands of terrorists,” as if he’s talking about reorganizing a filing cabinet, not stealing a country’s lifeblood at gunpoint. In his world, Washington owns the planet by default and “terrorist” just means “doesn’t hand over their resources on demand.” This isn’t strategy; it’s a mugging with better lighting and a chyron.​

Smash‑and‑Grab Foreign Policy

Here’s the actual sequence: Washington strangles Iran with sanctions, greenlights covert ops, toys with open war, then shrieks that Iran’s own oil is a “threat” because Tehran won’t play landlord to U.S. corporations and Gulf client states.



International law says you can’t invade or extort countries to seize their resources; empire hears that as a suggestion. America didn’t find that oil and doesn’t own that ground, but it does have a fossil‑fuel addiction and a wobbling hegemony to feed, so suddenly other people’s hydrocarbons become a “security imperative.”​​

Israel Writes the Script, Washington Reads It

Once you strip off the think‑tank perfume, the storyline is depressingly simple: Israel flags Iran as an existential villain, its lobby leans on D.C., and U.S. officials dutifully repackage Israeli regional ambitions as sacred American interests.



The push to pry Iranian oil out of Iranian hands isn’t about protecting anyone in Ohio; it’s about smashing a rival to Israel, juicing U.S. energy profits, and propping up a unipolar order that’s visibly decomposing.

Egan’s little TV performance works as a confession: a desperate, corrupt empire now talks about someone else’s oil the way a bankrupt junkie talks about the neighbor’s jewelry—already mentally pawned, just waiting for the right “crisis” to break down the door.





