Silver Gets a Geopolitical Tailwind: Eastern Bloc Rejects Western Derivatives Scheme, Venezuela's Sell-Off Distracts From Epstein Files Amid East vs. West Power Struggle

Winning a Nobel Peace Prize used to mean risking your life for genuine justice. Now, apparently, all you need is an American phone number and a promissory note to sell off your homeland’s sacred resources in bulk to Wall Street, Houston, and New York. Step forward María Corina Machado—the so-called “far-right Venezuelan opposition leader” whose recent Nobel win has made Sweden’s global reputation for principled neutrality look as dead as Venezuela’s national dignity. She clinched this lucrative trophy not through reconciliation, negotiation, or resistance to tyranny. No, she did it by brandishing an offer to privatize and sell off $1.7 trillion in Venezuelan oil, gas, gold, and national infrastructure—on the cheap, to US corporations—if Trump and his acolytes would simply install her in power.

If this sounds familiar, it should. America’s century-long playbook in Latin America is older than the bananas it once plundered from Honduras. Washington didn’t just back coups in Guatemala for United Fruit and sugar mega-contracts. It toppled regimes, funded death squads, and turned sovereign nations into client states for Chiquita, Domino Sugar, Exxon Mobil, and every beltway billionaire who cared to call their lobbyist. Every continent is littered with wreckage—the CIA scripts, the IMF conditionalities, and the Pentagon bases.

But this isn’t 1954. Today the loot isn’t just bananas or cane—it’s the $1.7 trillion in hydrocarbon wealth buried under Venezuela’s battered soil. The US fleet is salivating, but the New Cold War means China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are prepared, for once, to block the imperial vacuum cleaner. The prize is gargantuan. The politics are nuclear. And the price for the Venezuelan people, as always, is existential.

How to Justify Empire’s Next Heist

Every theft needs a justification. Enter Trump and his “war on drugs”—that tired old pretext for militarizing America’s southern border and, notably, launching covert operations in Mexico and Venezuela. The US claim: crushing cartel networks. The real motive: oilfields, gold mines, and strategic lithium, with military “advisors” ensuring these national assets end up on Delaware balance sheets, not Caracas state books.

China is quietly visiting Mexico’s silver mines, purchasing large amounts of dore bars and concentrate directly from operators—often bypassing the COMEX “paper market”—and willing to pay twice normal shipping fees to ensure secure delivery to Asia. The silver is loaded onto barges and shipped directly to Chinese refiners, where it’s converted into currency, electronics, and strategic reserves. Mexico and Venezuela are increasingly aligning ideologically with China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea; all share a vision of resource nationalization and overt contempt for Western—especially American—financial dominance.



With Russia’s technical help, Mexico is ramping up oil and gas development through state-owned PEMEX, lessening reliance on U.S. infrastructure and know-how. The unifying theme is nationalizing oil, silver, and gold—as both economic weapons and symbols of sovereignty. This strategic axis openly aims to cripple the U.S. banking cartel, undermining the dollar by hoarding and trading real assets while weaponizing precious metals as tools to rewrite the rules of global finance.

Columbia enters the equation



Colombia’s President Petro’s assertion—“a clan of pedophiles wants to destroy our democracy. To keep Epstein’s list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen and threaten our neighbor with invasion for their oil”—is a searing indictment of alleged global elite networks bent on suppressing truth and consolidating power. Petro draws a direct line between the fight for transparency around high-profile crimes, like those implicating powerful figures in the Epstein scandal, and the violent tactics used to protect their interests. By linking the secrecy of the “Epstein list” to military aggression, Petro suggests that imperial actors will resort to extreme measures—from media censorship to outright war—to preserve their grip over the region’s vast resources and political autonomy. The threat to turn Latin America “into another Libya, full of slaves” serves as both warning and rallying cry, framing the struggle as a united front against exploitation, corruption, and neocolonial domination.

Changing the Narrative: Epstein and Intelligence Assets

Of course, every war needs a scapegoat—or a diversion. Trump’s fingerprints are all over the freshly-unsealed Epstein files, his name tangled up with a legion of compromised billionaires, entertainers, and intelligence assets.

Thomas Massie’s campaign to force the House vote on Epstein files—backed by over 218 signatures—puts the world’s richest men and their puppeteers on edge. There’s a frantic race to throw up smoke screens, and Venezuela’s plundered riches provide the perfect headline-grabbing distraction.

Don’t forget Israel’s hand in this rotten spectacle. From documented kompromat operations to shadowy intelligence deals, Trump’s circle is riddled with men who owe their careers—and secrets—to foreign handlers. There’s no peace in any of this—only oligarchs playing musical chairs while the Nobel Committee grins and polishes its trophies.

This isn’t “democracy promotion” or “peace.” This is theft repackaged as liberation, and the prize—the so-called Nobel—is just another gold coin in the imperial collection. Machado’s Nobel is a clarion call to every aspiring puppet: Sell your country cheap. Smile for CNN. Wait for your medal, courtesy of the same system that’s been robbing Latin America blind for over a century. There is no peace in this—only the next chapter of empire’s relentless plunder.

The Epstein files being bullish for Silver ?

A new axis of resistance—Xi Jinping, Putin, and the leaders of Iran, Venezuela, Mexico, and others—now stands firm against the legacy of colonial looting. With Mexico’s Morena Party declaring silver a national treasure (you’re borderline insane if you invest there amid this intensifying hostility), and Putin backing resource independence for Mexico’s PEMEX, the East signals that their silver, gold, and oil will not be siphoned off by US and Canadian interests.

China’s industrial hunger for silver and Russia / India’s support guarantee physical demand, while Iran, North Korea, and allied Latin American nations openly pledge mutual defense—an attack on one is an attack on all sovereignty. Why? Precisely Because all these Nations are philosophically aligned and philosophically haters of US foreign policy (and for good reason because US Foreign policy is based on looting others resources, recall Rome had same playbook of grab your neighbors resources and enslave the losers)



Key: None of these leaders appear in the Epstein files. They are forging a multipolar front against the Western system that manipulates fake silver derivatives and perpetually shorts real silver to maintain dollar dominance. As the East treats silver as both an industrial anchor and a monetary weapon, this coalition could collapse the Western stranglehold—making silver stocks and bullion hugely bullish.