NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck rammed into a crowd of New Orleans revelers on Bourbon Street early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people in what the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism.

The FBI identified the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas.

An Islamic State group flag was recovered from the vehicle.

After the vehicle stopped, the driver emerged from the truck and opened fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said.

Here is the latest:

The FBI confirmed that it has identified the driver who killed 10 people and injured dozens in New Orleans as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar. Investigators are working to gather additional information about Jabbar’s background and investigating an Islamic State flag that was with the vehicle, the FBI said.

Islamic State group flag found in vehicle used in New Orleans attack, FBI says

An Islamic State group flag was recovered in the vehicle used by the attacker who killed at least 10 people early Wednesday in New Orleans, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI says it is still investigating the attacker, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, to determine “potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.”

Jabbar was killed in a firefight with police following the attack around 3:15 a.m. in an area teeming with New Year’s revelers, the FBI said.

A photo circulated among law enforcement officials showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage next to the truck after he was killed by police.

The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Louisiana governor urges people to stay away from French Quarter

Louisiana’s governor says people should stay away from the French Quarter because of the investigation into the deadly attack by a pickup driver that killed 10 people.

Gov. Jeff Landry posted on the social media platform X that authorities face “a fluid situation” as they investigate.

Landry posted, “We recognize that there are tourists around us, and we urge all to avoid the French Quarter as this is an active investigation.”

Superdome in New Orleans on lockdown for security sweeps after deadly truck attack

The Superdome, set to host a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, is on lockdown for security sweeps.

People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice.

However, there was no immediate word that the Sugar Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m., might be delayed.

A driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Orleans revelers early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 in what the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism.

The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street in the city’s bustling French Quarter, the FBI said.

Investigators were combing the French Quarter for potential explosive devices, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said officials were investigating at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

Social Misery, Chaos and Violence a Side Effect of Social Stratification created by Federal Reserve.

While Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar's alleged radicalization via social media platforms is plausible, this incident can be contextualized within the broader framework of societal deterioration, characterized by an escalating cycle of civil unrest, socioeconomic distress, and violent manifestations.

This phenomenon aligns with the concept of a self-perpetuating feedback loop, wherein each element exaggerates the others, leading to a downward spiral of societal cohesion and stability.

The pervasive influence of online radicalization, facilitated by the ubiquity of social media, serves as a catalyst in this process, potentially accelerating the trajectory towards extremism and violence.

Or simplified, this is just one evil dude.



OK, I will admit that the concluding paragraphs below are sort of a reach but I don’t mind floating it out there for argument’s sake. This is how we learn, testing theories.



The demonetization of physical silver can be seen as a catalyst for societal unrest and violence. As sound money is removed from circulation, it creates economic instability and social stratification, leading to increased frustration among citizens. This frustration manifests in various forms of violence and chaos, including mass shootings and other bizarre acts of aggression.



The frequency of mass shootings in the United States underscores this point. According to research, there were 611 mass shootings in 2020 and 693 in 2021, averaging about 11 mass shootings per week. This alarming statistic highlights the escalating social temperature and disharmony within society.



Sound money, on the other hand, contributes to social harmony and material prosperity. It creates security and trust, which in turn promotes social cohesion. When people have access to stable currency and economic opportunities, there is less likelihood of extreme cases of rising social frustration and civil strife.



The absence of sound money can lead to a stratified society where large segments of the population are denied access to societal rewards such as wealth, power, and prestige. This inequality fuels radicalization and bizarre acts of mass violence, creating a cycle of turmoil and chaos.



In contrast, a society built on sound monetary principles tends to experience more peace and harmony among its citizens, as it provides a foundation for economic stability and social equity.

