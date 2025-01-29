Labor attorney Luisa Alcalde is the President of Morena party (formerly Sec of Interior)

Luisa Alcalde is now the President of Mexico’s Morena Party (not Interior Department)



She was elected to this position on September 22, 2024, and assumed office on October 1, 2024.

Here are some key points about Alcalde's leadership of Morena:

Alcalde, 37 years old, was unanimously elected as the new leader of Morena during internal elections held in Mexico City. She succeeded Mario Delgado as the party's president. Alcalde's term as Morena's leader is set to run until October 2027. Prior to becoming Morena's president, Alcalde served as Mexico's Interior Minister. Her appointment is part of a broader leadership renewal within Morena, which includes younger members in key positions. Alcalde's election coincided with Claudia Sheinbaum taking office as Mexico's first female president, also on October 1, 2024.

Alcalde's leadership of Morena comes at a time when the party holds significant power in Mexican politics, controlling the presidency, 24 out of 32 state governorships, and majorities in both houses of Congress

Alicia Bárcena is the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) under President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's administration.



Bárcena was appointed to this position by Sheinbaum.

Bárcena brings significant experience to her role:

She previously served as Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the 1980s, she worked as Undersecretary in Mexico's first environmental institution, the Ministry of Urban Development and Ecology. She has a background in biology and extensive experience in environmental issues.

Her appointment is seen as a positive signal for prioritizing environmental concerns in Mexico. Bárcena is expected to focus on several key areas:

Expanding renewable electricity generation. SILVER FRIENDLY

Decarbonizing state-owned energy firms

Investing in nature-based solutions

Working towards Mexico's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

Submitting an "ambitious" nationally determined commitment to the United Nations.

Bárcena's appointment, along with Sheinbaum's background as a PhD energy engineer and former IPCC member, suggests that Mexico will likely place greater emphasis on environmental and renewable energy matters in its political agenda

end of segment

This is not a retraction of the Morena’s party goals.



Their ideology remains focused on building an Egalitarian Society as written:





Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's left-leaning policies are having a significant impact on Mexico's poor since her inauguration as president in 2024. Her administration has focused on reducing inequalities and poverty through several key initiatives:

Strengthening social programs: Sheinbaum has elevated social programs to constitutional status, ensuring their continuity and reaching seven out of 10 households. Wage improvements: The doubling of minimum wages has contributed to poverty reduction. Labor reforms: The extensive abolition of temporary work and strengthening of trade unions through labor law reforms have improved working conditions for many. Universal basic pension: The introduction of this program has provided financial support to elderly citizens. Education and healthcare focus: Sheinbaum has pledged to prioritize these areas, although challenges remain in improving the education system. Regional development: She has promised to bring industry to southern states like Chiapas to address unemployment and emigration.

However, challenges persist. Despite these efforts, a third of Mexico's 130 million people still live in poverty, and inequality remains high.

The administration faces the task of financing current social spending and promised reforms, such as establishing a universal healthcare system and a maternal pension.

Sheinbaum's approach, continuing López Obrador's "First the Poor" slogan, has resonated with voters, particularly in the poorest states like Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Her commitment to reducing poverty and building up fundamental rights for all residents reflects her left-wing ideology and aims to address long-standing socioeconomic disparities in Mexico