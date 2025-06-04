Foreword: I just got off the phone with one of our readers who just placed another order for 1,000 ounces of Silver and will be sharing that story within the next year.

For decades, the price of silver has been a battleground between entrenched Western banking interests and a growing global chorus demanding true price discovery.

The mechanics of silver price suppression are now well-documented: major bullion banks—JPMorgan, UBS, HSBC, and others—have used paper silver (futures contracts unbacked by physical metal) to flood the market, driving down prices at key moments and stifling any breakout that could signal cracks in the global fiat monetary system. Regulatory actions, including convictions of JP Morgan traders for spoofing and manipulation, have exposed the rot at the heart of the system, but the tactics persist.

Yet, the tide is turning. The old playbook—smash the price, trigger stop-losses, and let the West’s paper market dictate the narrative—is losing its effectiveness. Each time silver dips, physical buyers in China, India, Russia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hong Kong step in, accumulating vast quantities of metal and draining available supply67. China, in particular, has ended its long-running silver market manipulation, having spent decades quietly building strategic reserves. Now, with the suppression scheme winding down, the market is primed for a price surge as physical demand overwhelms the paper facade67.

Why Silver Mining Equities Offer Maximum Leverage

In this new era, investors seeking leverage to physical silver should look beyond bullion and ETFs to the stocks of silver mining companies—especially those operating in resource-rich, geopolitically significant jurisdictions. Here’s why:

Bolivia : The country has already nationalized major silver assets, showing both the risks and the strategic value of its deposits. While nationalization is a risk, it underscores how critical silver is to national interests—and how supply from these regions is increasingly out of reach for Western banks. When you think of Silver and Bolivia the legendary Potosi still has over a decade of high grade silver in the pipeline. The Artisanal miners have silver mining in their DNA and Andean Precious Metals has the most bulletproof business model. Should Silver remain volatile and dip some APM pays a little less, and likewise a little more based on market (spot) pricing.



Morocco: Aya Gold & Silver is meeting all production milestones in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with low costs and rapid permitting—making Morocco one of the world’s top three mining jurisdictions.

Peru: Kuya Silver, with ambitious growth targets, pure silver play, positioning Peru as a powerhouse in the silver supply chain.

United States and Canada : These remain stable, rule-of-law jurisdictions with significant silver reserves and established mining infrastructure. Silver Academy endorses Summa Silver with silver projects ( advancing / developing) HIGH GRADE SILVER in New Mexico and Nevada.

Colombia: High-grade projects like Santa Ana are emerging as world-class silver assets, further diversifying supply away from Western control

Mining equities in these jurisdictions offer outsized leverage to rising silver prices. As physical demand continues to outstrip supply, miners’ margins and share prices can explode—often multiplying the gains seen in the underlying metal.

The Global Power Shift: Dalio’s Big Swing

The world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, led by Ray Dalio, is now making moves that echo this seismic shift. In the first quarter of 2025, Dalio slashed exposure to the S&P 500 by over 13%, while ramping up bets on gold, Alibaba, and Baidu—Chinese assets at the heart of the new economic order. Dalio’s “Big Cycle” thesis is clear: the U.S. dollar is in decline, and China’s yuan—backed by gold and, increasingly, silver—is rising as the next global reserve currency.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is locking up mineral rights and infrastructure across Latin America and Africa, ensuring supply for its manufacturing juggernaut. As China, Russia, and India hoard physical silver, the West’s ability to suppress prices through paper contracts is rapidly eroding.

The Endgame: A New Bull Market for Silver

Technical analysis confirms what the fundamentals are screaming: silver has broken out of a multi-decade base, with upside targets as high as $50 and beyond in the next year. Gold’s historic breakout from a 13-year cup-and-handle formation has already triggered a runaway bull market, and silver is following suit, stair-stepping higher as the manipulation regime collapses.

For those seeking leverage to this historic shift, physical silver remains foundational. But for maximum upside, silver mining equities—especially in Bolivia, Morocco, Peru, the U.S. and Canada—offer the kind of explosive potential that only comes when a rigged market finally breaks free.

The era of Western banking dominance over silver is ending. The next chapter belongs to those who understand where the real leverage—and the real metal—lies.

