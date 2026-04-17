Data centers could be gobbling up 13% of U.S. electricity by 2027



Future Electricity is Silver Powered

The electrification of Data Centers, 5G, Robotics, AI set to pass solar silver use

For silver investors, the AI genie is out of the bottle—and it is not going back in. AI data centers and robotics are locking in a new, structural layer of silver demand on top of solar, EVs, and 5G, and this demand is rooted in physics, not fashion. In a world where latency and throughput decide market share, the metal with the lowest electrical resistance wins, and that metal is silver, not copper.

Generative AI is driving an unprecedented build‑out of power‑hungry, GPU‑dense data centers, with capacity set to surge through 2030. These hyperscale facilities are packed with high‑speed connectors, switchgear, busbars, relays, and power electronics where engineers deliberately specify silver for its superior conductivity and contact performance. Silver’s higher conductivity and lower contact resistance versus copper reduce heat, cut losses, and improve reliability at the exact points in the system where failures are most expensive.

The AI genie matters because it creates price‑inelastic, long‑duration demand. Hyperscalers and major tech firms have already committed staggering sums to AI infrastructure, and you do not cancel a multibillion‑dollar AI campus or derate a GPU cluster because the contact plating is more expensive; you pay for reliability and speed. Once silver is engineered into these critical systems, it becomes a non‑negotiable line item in a capex wave measured in the trillions.

At the same time, AI data centers are tightly coupled to renewables—and renewables are silver‑intensive, especially solar. The silver market was already tight from photovoltaics, EVs, and advanced electronics before AI’s full-scale ramp. AI is not just another end use; it is an accelerant poured onto an already constrained system, pushing silver further into “strategic metal” territory rather than ordinary industrial input.

For investors, the conclusion is clear and unapologetically pro‑silver: AI is a one‑way structural shock to silver demand, anchored in the metal’s unique physical properties and backed by enormous, multi‑year capex from the largest, most creditworthy companies on earth. Copper will carry a lot of the current, but silver will define the performance frontier in AI data centers, power electronics, and automation hardware. In an age where milliseconds and megawatts are monetized, silver is not optional; it is strategic—and on Monday of next week we will begin naming specific silver miners we see as best positioned to benefit from this emerging AI‑driven demand wave.