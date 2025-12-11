by Niko Moretti

The Silver Empire Strikes Back

The banking cartel just blinked. JP Morgan — the death star of paper silver suppression — has quietly morphed into the largest silver whale in human history, sitting on over 750 million ounces of physical metal and adding more in weeks than most nations see in a year. This isn’t a “position,” it’s an invasion.​

For decades, stackers screamed that one day the big boys would flip long when the real endgame began, and now the biggest price‑sitting bully on the COMEX playground just walked over to the silver maxi table and sat down. If you’re still holding paper promises instead of actual ounces, you’re playing musical chairs in a room where JP Morgan just took half the chairs and nailed them to the floor.​

From Cartel Enforcer To Silver Warlord

Between June and October, JP nuked its 200‑million‑ounce paper short and walked away with a clean shirt and a mountain of bullion, flipping from serial short abuser to net‑long silver warlord. The relentless artificial selling that sat on price for years just evaporated — poof — and in its place is a monster that now gets richer every time silver ticks higher.​

This is not the Hunt Brothers 2.0. They played the game with paper and got rug‑pulled by the rule‑makers; JP is hoarding real, vaulted metal, a year of global mine output in its back pocket, and the regulators are too busy pretending “market stability” to notice their favorite child just weaponized scarcity. When the referee is owned by the team, you don’t get penalties — you get dynasties.​

COMEX: Fractional Reserve Fantasyland

While JP Morgan is stacking like an end‑of‑the‑world prepper with a printing press, the COMEX looks like a bad joke: paper open interest at 244% of registered inventory, meaning more than two promises for every ounce that actually exists. Lease rates have already ripped to insane levels — spiking above 30% in October and still hovering many multiples above normal into December — which is what happens when everyone suddenly needs a metal that doesn’t exist in size.​

The U.S. Mint is choking on “shortages,” refiners are jammed, and the biggest player on the board just took a lion’s share of what’s left. That’s not a market; that’s a controlled demolition of the paper illusion.​

Industrial Panic, Investor Whiplash

On the demand side, solar, EVs, electronics, and defense are lining up to inhale over a billion ounces a year, in a world where visible above‑ground stocks are measured in crumbs and shrinking by the month. Industrial users are about to realize they’re not competing with retail stackers anymore — they’re up against the largest bank on earth, sitting on a dragon hoard and in no rush to “provide liquidity.”​​

Retail investors, who’ve been beaten senseless by spoofing, rehypothecation, and naked shorting, are about to get something they haven’t seen in their lifetime: a price that reflects actual scarcity, with real consequences for those still naked short. As silver rips, margin calls will start hunting the remaining shorts at banks like HSBC and UBS, forcing panic buying into a market that’s already picked clean.​​

Welcome To The Weaponized Silver Age

JP Morgan didn’t just call a bull market; it militarized it. By cornering physical, they turned silver from a sleepy “industrial metal” into a financial doomsday device pointed at a hyper‑leveraged, hollow paper system. If the 1980 blow‑off top adjusted for today’s money points toward triple‑digit or even $600+ silver, that’s not a fantasy target — that’s what happens when decades of underpricing and deficit finally detonate at once.​​

This is the Silver Academy thesis in live action: when the cartel finally goes long, the game is no longer about cents on a chart — it’s about who walks away holding metal when the music stops. Stackers have been early, patient, and ridiculed. Now the biggest bank on earth just validated the trade in the loudest way possible.

Buckle up. The Great Silver Revenge Arc has officially begun.