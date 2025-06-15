Context: Israel is calling for help from US.

Introduction: A World on the Brink

In the span of just three days, the world has witnessed a dramatic and dangerous escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran while diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran were still underway—an act that caught Iran off-guard but did not forestall a swift and devastating response. Within 18 hours of the initial attack, Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles into central Tel Aviv and across Israel, overwhelming the nation’s vaunted Iron Dome defenses and exposing critical failures in intelligence.

As Israel’s leadership now appeals to the United States for military intervention, the global landscape is rapidly shifting. Russia, China, Pakistan, and much of the Muslim world have rallied to Iran’s defense, transforming what began as a regional confrontation into a potential flashpoint for broader international conflict. This rapid chain of events has exposed not only military vulnerabilities but also the fragility of longstanding alliances and the risk of miscalculation on a global scale.

These developments are cause for profound alarm. The failure of defensive systems, the entanglement of major world powers, and the specter of nuclear escalation all point to a crisis that demands urgent attention and reflection from leaders and citizens alike. Against this backdrop, the call for wisdom, restraint, and a renewed commitment to peace—rooted in both historical precedent and scriptural teaching—has never been more urgent. The sermon that follows will explore these themes in depth, offering a vision for navigating perilous times with justice, humility, and hope.



Empires in Crisis: Scriptural Reflections on War, Justice, and National Decline

Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

Recent global developments have brought the world to the precipice of a major conflict. In the past 72 hours, Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran while diplomatic negotiations were still ongoing. Iran’s rapid and forceful retaliation—hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles targeting central Tel Aviv and other regions—has exposed critical vulnerabilities in Israel’s defenses and intelligence systems. As foreign powers rally to Iran’s defense and the United States is urged to intervene, the specter of a broader, potentially nuclear conflict looms large.

The Cost of War and the Burden of Debt

This escalation comes at an immense human and financial cost. The United States has expended over $12 trillion in the Middle East since 2003, resulting in significant loss of life, injury, and a deepening national debt crisis. Concurrently, domestic challenges—including border security, crime, and a fentanyl epidemic—continue to erode social stability. Increasingly, voices within the nation call for a renewed focus on domestic interests, reflecting widespread frustration with foreign entanglements and a desire for the restoration of law and order.

Historical Parallels: The Decline of Rome and Modern America

The parallels between current events and the decline of ancient Rome are striking. Rome, at its zenith, dominated the world through military might and infrastructure. However, its gradual unraveling was marked by currency debasement, economic inequality, and political division. Similarly, the United States faces warning signs such as the abandonment of the gold standard, runaway inflation, and a widening gap between the wealthy and the working class.

Scriptural Foundations for Justice and Peace

From a scriptural perspective, these developments demand urgent reflection. The prophet Isaiah cautions against reliance on military alliances and technological superiority instead of seeking divine guidance: “Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help and rely on horses, who trust in chariots because they are many and in horsemen because they are very strong, but do not look to the Holy One of Israel or consult the Lord!” (Isaiah 31:1). The Bible consistently emphasizes justice, righteousness, and humility as the foundation of stable societies. Micah 6:8 succinctly summarizes this ethic: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”

The Imperative of Peacemaking

The call for peace is both an idealistic aspiration and a practical necessity. The psalmist urges, “Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it” (Psalm 34:14). Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount reinforces this message, blessing peacemakers as children of God (Matthew 5:9). Yet, current global affairs suggest a persistent failure to heed these teachings, with leaders prioritizing short-term political gains over long-term stability and justice.

Toward a Just and Peaceful Resolution

To defuse the present crisis, a return to scriptural values is imperative. This includes advocating for immediate ceasefires, protecting the rights of the vulnerable, and suspending military aid to parties engaged in oppression. The international community, including non-aligned nations, must be mobilized to police conflict zones and facilitate humanitarian relief. A multinational peace conference, drawing on the wisdom and resources of major powers, could provide a framework for lasting resolution.

Lessons from History and Scripture

History and scripture alike warn of the consequences of moral and economic decay. Rome’s decline was not a sudden event but the result of centuries of accumulated missteps. The United States, and indeed the world, now faces a similar crossroads. The lessons of the past—both secular and sacred—suggest that justice, humility, and a commitment to peace are not merely virtues but necessities for national and global survival.

Conclusion: Choosing the Path Forward

As the world watches and history unfolds, the imperative to choose wisely has never been clearer. The path forward must be guided by the enduring principles of scripture: justice, mercy, and a steadfast pursuit of peace.





Gold and Silver promote peace, printed money creates war

When nations abandon the discipline of real money—whether by endlessly printing currency or by debasing the purity of silver—they unlock a dangerous freedom to wage war without the natural checks that once restrained reckless leaders. Since the United States ended gold convertibility in 1971, the floodgates opened for massive spending on foreign military adventures and the establishment of hundreds of overseas bases.

The numbers are staggering: over 850 military installations worldwide and, according to close analysis of government records, more than 250 foreign interventions since 1991—all too often without the people’s consent or even a formal vote. Politicians act unilaterally, spending the public’s money while eroding the value of workers’ wages and savings. In truth, when money is honest—rooted in silver or gold—it encourages peace by forcing accountability and restraint.

But fiat currency, detached from real value, becomes little more than a war bond, binding future generations to debt and conflict. Wars, in this system, are not the people’s wars—they are the wars of those who profit from unrestrained spending and unchecked power.

