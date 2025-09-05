by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

See the difference between Risky Mexico jurisdiction and Peru (we endorse Kuya Silver)

this was a snapshot of September 3rd whereas silver was up around 4% over two consecutive days most miners were enjoying massive gains

Andean Precious Metals was up close to 20%

Here Kuya Silver up almost 9%

Aya Gold and Silver also with impressive rally

Silver47 (acquired Summa Silver) up even more!!

all 4 miners endorsed by this newsletter

The market is pricing in that Mexico is a RED FLAG Jurisdiction Risk

Even Ray Dalio’s own research speaks to this HUGE PROBLEM

Sell your silver mining stocks if they have operations in Mexico

Story below lays out why

Mexico Rises: The Silver Revolution and the End of Neo-Colonial Extractivism

A historic wave is sweeping through Mexico—the world’s #1 silver producer—as the nation shakes off centuries of foreign domination and exploitative extractivism, reclaiming its mineral wealth for its people. Led by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s bold declaration, “NO NEW MINING CONCESSIONS WILL BE GRANTED,” Mexico’s Fourth Transformation signals open resistance to the U.S. and Canadian mining giants that have drained the country’s riches for generations.

about this graphic:



Jon Forrest Little repeatedly states, “once is happenstance, twice a coincidence, thrice a pattern”

Well look at the graphic above, what does 7 serious incidents indicate?



it screams SELL YOUR SILVER MINING STOCKS IF THEY HAVE OPERATIONS IN RISKY MEXICO

The Guardians Rise: Class War and the End of Exploitation

As guardians of the earth and stewards of its gifts, the Mexican people have declared solidarity, resistance, and bravery in opposition to foreign exploitation. Centuries of outside investors siphoning silver, gold, and copper have left behind devastated landscapes and deeply entrenched social inequality, funneling those riches to boardrooms abroad.

Activists and campesinos have called for liberation—the end of unjust socio-economic systems—by nationalizing Mexico’s resources and restoring them to their rightful owners: the poor, marginalized, and working class.

This is no longer business as usual. The ceaseless extraction driven by U.S. and Canadian corporations has not only robbed Mexico of wealth but has inflicted immense harm on water, soil, forests, and communities. Vulcan Materials’ expropriated quarry, Peñasquito’s plagued labor relations, Equinox and Vizsla’s shutdowns, and Buenavista’s labor turmoil reflect a nation in revolt—a colony finally pushing back.

The Fourth Transformation: Resource Sovereignty as National Destiny

Sheinbaum’s “Cuarta Transformación” movement, with roots in land reforms, independence, and revolution, draws power from the people—not from corporate boardrooms. Morena’s sweeping victory, on the backs of campesinos, workers, women, and environmentalists, is a call for genuine change and justice. Lithium was nationalized. Electricity was nationalized. Vulcan’s quarry was seized. Silver, the crown jewel and #1 global conductor of energy, is next.

Sheinbaum’s government has frozen new concessions and imposed strict environmental controls. New costly fees target foreign mines, making operation increasingly impossible for outsiders. China, meanwhile, is already securing preferential access to Mexican silver, bypassing traditional Western markets and deepening Mexico’s independence from North American investors.

Extractivism on Trial: Breaking the Colonial Yoke

Extractivism—the aggressive exploitation of resources by foreign capital—is condemned as savage greed, theft, and ecological devastation. Class warfare is not a metaphor; it is lived reality for Mexico’s rural communities, whose lands and labor have built fortunes for American and Canadian businessmen, leaving the local poor in dust and hardship. Now, a new curriculum of action, mercy, and solidarity—rooted in the Creator’s preferential option for the oppressed—demands that Mexico retake what was stolen. Expropriation, restoration, and nationalization are the rallying cries for a new era.

Every land reclamation, every blocked mine, every march in Guerrero or Zacatecas signals that the era of passive exploitation is over. It is time for Mexico’s resources to nourish its own people, fund hospitals, schools, and robust social programs, uplifting the downtrodden, not enriching the few abroad.

Scarcity, Shockwaves, and a New Order

As Mexico slams the brakes on new projects, global investors scramble to liquidate positions, anticipating lasting silver scarcity and premium pricing. The exodus to Chilean, Peruvian, and Australian mines is a signal to Wall Street and Washington: the “red flags” are real. Investors who ignore Mexico’s national awakening now bet against the tide of history.

Conclusion: Mexico’s Silver Belongs to Its People

Mexico, heirs to their country’s bounty, will no longer be spectators as outsiders profit at their expense. By reclaiming silver, gold, and copper, and by breaking free from dependency and neocolonial oppression, Mexico is forging a new destiny—one aligned with justice, dignity, and sustainable stewardship. The transformation is now, and the world must adapt—or be left behind



