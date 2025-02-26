Mexico’s new Secretary of the Environment Alicia Bárcena has been very busy.

She has spent the past decade serving on dozens of committees with United Nations, World Economic Forum and giving speeches in Cuba where she was awarded an honorary Doctorate at the University of Havana. She also has two other honorary Doctorates and two Masters Degrees. (One from Harvard, MPA and from from UNAM in Mexico City)

Honorary Doctoral Speech at UNAM



From her speeches abroad she states:



El humanismo ecológico aborda la construcción de la sociedad desde abajo hacia arriba, de manera similar a la construcción de un aula ideal o una comunidad eclesiástica basada en la justicia y la equidad. Este enfoque reconoce que una sociedad equilibrada es mejor tanto para las personas como para el medio ambiente.

En un aula ideal, todos los estudiantes tendrían igualdad de oportunidades y privilegios, independientemente de su origen o estatus socioeconómico. De manera similar, en una iglesia, todos los miembros serían tratados con igual respeto y dignidad, sin importar su riqueza. El humanismo ecológico aplica este principio a la sociedad en su conjunto, con el objetivo de crear una base de justicia y equidad social.

Al construir una sociedad desde cero basada en estos principios, el humanismo ecológico busca:

Promover la inclusión y la participación activa de todos los miembros de la comunidad en los procesos de toma de decisiones. Crear un fuerte sentido de pertenencia entre los miembros de la comunidad, lo que conduce a proyectos de desarrollo más sostenibles. Abordar la pobreza y la estratificación social, reconociendo que las disparidades económicas a menudo conducen a la explotación ambiental. Mejorar tanto el florecimiento humano como el ambiental al reconocer la interconexión de los sistemas sociales y ecológicos.

Este enfoque argumenta que al reducir las desigualdades sociales y asegurar que todos los miembros de la sociedad tengan sus necesidades básicas satisfechas, podemos crear una relación más equilibrada entre los seres humanos y la naturaleza. Este equilibrio es crucial para la conservación del medio ambiente y el desarrollo sostenible.

El humanismo ecológico, por lo tanto, visualiza una sociedad donde la justicia y la equidad no son solo ideales, sino principios fundamentales, lo que conduce a una coexistencia más armoniosa entre la humanidad y el mundo natural.

Translates to:



Alicia Bárcena's philosophy of ecological humanism advocates for a holistic approach to development that prioritizes environmental restoration, shared prosperity, and social equity. She views the current neoliberal, extractivist model as the root cause of both environmental degradation and social inequalities.

Bárcena believes that addressing poverty and social stratification is crucial for environmental conservation. Her perspective recognizes that economic disparities put strain on ecosystems, as marginalized communities may be forced to exploit natural resources unsustainably for survival. By promoting social equity and lifting up the poor, indigenous, and marginalized groups, Bárcena aims to create a more balanced relationship between humans and nature.

Ecological humanism, as championed by Bárcena, seeks to transform societies to enhance both human and environmental flourishing. This approach emphasizes the interconnectedness of social and ecological systems, recognizing that true prosperity cannot be achieved without addressing both. By departing from the extractivist model, Bárcena aims to create a more sustainable and equitable future that benefits both people and the planet

Prior to being named Mexico’s Secretary of Environment (in charge of permitting and taxing Silver Miners in Mexico)

from her Wikipedia page

This is what she refers to her 10 key themes:

Humanist ecological approach: Ensuring shared prosperity for current and future generations while protecting the environment. Shift from extractivism: Moving away from neoliberal extractivist policies towards an egalitarian and environmentally sustainable society. Holistic development paradigm: Integrating environmental considerations into all aspects of policy-making and development. Climate action: Committing to ambitious climate goals, including net-zero emissions by 2050 and expanding renewable energy generation. Natural resource protection: Focusing on biodiversity conservation, river and mangrove restoration, and sustainable agriculture. Social equity: Emphasizing the connection between environmental protection and social well-being, aiming to eliminate extreme poverty. International cooperation: Promoting Mexico's active participation in global environmental efforts and multilateral conventions. Sustainable infrastructure: Ensuring that major projects incorporate environmental impact assessments from the outset. Circular economy: Advocating for sustainable production and consumption patterns. Environmental justice: Supporting the implementation of the Escazú Agreement to protect environmental defenders.

On February 19th Silver Academy reported just a percentage of Mexico's VAST BUDGET EXPANSION

Including the target of Building 1 Million Homes

Socialized Medicine

Socialized Education

Free Food Programs

Robust Pension (Universal Basic Income characteristics)

Monstrous Lift to the Minimum Wage

and very expensive ecological restoration projects

Trump has just hit Mexico with 25% Tariffs and Mexico is USA’s #1 Trading partner replacing China just last year.



Trump has just hit Mexico with 25% Tariffs and Mexico is USA's #1 Trading partner replacing China just last year.