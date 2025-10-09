$50 dollars is the new floor on Silver with no resistance above.

Silver short sellers will get their faces ripped off. (polite way of saying it)

Earlier this week the SLV lease rate spiked to over 12%

Today LBMA lease rate hit 19%

China industrial silver users hoarding physical silver

All indicating a global silver shortage

China’s state-run Chengtong Precious Metals—the direct descendant of the State Council Ministry of Materials—amass 20,000 tons of silver, and then abruptly withhold inventory data after 2023

Samsung’s silver solid state battery deployed starting in 2026. The battery’s performance features will render the lithium-ion battery obsolete and at 1 kilogram of silver per car multiplied by number of EVs manufactured per year ….

This will use more Silver than Solar industry which gobbles up 12% of the Silver mined each year

Then there are some very inpatient silver mining investors settling for Measly profits

Remember, you can’t get a 10-bagger when you sell before you even made your 2-bagger (Honestly, I can’t believe I have to write this)

HOLD YOUR POSITION



China’s largest e commerce platform JD.com selling Silver at $59 Plus per ounce.

JD.com has silver listed at $59 per ounce. With 1 kilogram equaling 32.1507 troy ounces, that works out to about $1,900 per kilogram. This highlights soaring premiums in China and the desperate scramble for physical metal.



Now we interrupt this news article to pivot to the West

The 19% Lease Rate Shock: China’s Secret Silver Empire and a Global Market on the Brink

This is not just another price spike. The world is witnessing an unprecedented unraveling of the silver market—one that pundits, economists, and policymakers everywhere will remember as the point at which physical reality overwhelmed financial illusion.

China’s Epic Hoard: The Hidden Catalyst

Ask yourself: Why would China’s state-run Chengtong Precious Metals—the direct descendant of the State Council Ministry of Materials—amass 20,000 tons of silver, and then abruptly withhold inventory data after 2023? The silence isn’t accidental. It is an unmistakable signal that we’ve crossed from a world of open markets to a new era of state-controlled, covert accumulation. Chengtong doesn’t just influence China’s supply and demand; it dictates it. This enterprise singlehandedly wields the power to throttle imports, exports, and the pulse of the nation’s silver reserves, now cloaked in a secrecy the West can only guess at.

The 19% Lease Rate—A Historic Alarm Bell

On October 9, 2025, Bruce Ikemuzo of the Japan Bullion Market Association sounded an alarm the world can’t ignore: the LBMA’s 1-month silver lease rate hit a staggering 19.2%. This is not a technical footnote; it is a moment of naked panic, a sign that those with actual silver are clinging to it for dear life while others are forced to pay historic premiums just to rent a slice of reality. Never before has the London market, the heart of global bullion trade, witnessed a scramble of this severity.

Backwardation: When Today Is Priceless

The market isn’t content to wait. Backwardation—where those desperate for silver pay more for it today than for tomorrow—now dominates this once orderly exchange. The charts are explicit: major buyers, both industrial and financial, will move heaven and earth to secure real metal, not promises. Why? Because for billions of ounces of silver “promissory notes” in London, the bars simply aren’t there.

China’s Industrial Juggernaut: Hoarding at Any Cost

The silver squeeze has exposed a brutal truth: price is irrelevant, supply is everything. China’s 400,000 high-tech enterprises, from EV battery makers to solar giants, have almost zero silver excess. Even at nosebleed prices, they must buy—or production grinds to a halt. This is not mere fear; it is survival. And with silver being depleted at a 200 million ounce deficit annually, every ounce hoarded might mean the difference between powering a city or going dark.

The Gold-to-Silver Ratio: A Distortion That Cannot Last

Hovering above this maelstrom is the grotesque spectacle of an 80-to-1 gold-silver ratio. Never mind the textbooks; this disconnect is the product of decades of paper shorting by banks, not the law of supply and demand. For every ounce of gold, there should be seven of silver coming from the ground, yet the market claims it takes eighty—an insult to logic now exposed by the crush of real-world need.

The Endgame: A System Redefined by Scarcity

Here is the hard truth: as historic lease rates and violent backwardation rip across the market, neither London nor New York can summon the silver needed to meet delivery—no matter what their screens say. SLV borrowing rates soar in New York; retail premiums in China leap above $10–15 per ounce; and the price for immediate, physical silver splits from spot like never before.

Those still watching charts or chasing ETFs are missing the story. The world is not in the middle of a bull market; it is in the throes of the greatest silver scramble of the modern era. State actors like Chengtong now hold the levers, unaccountable and unopposed, while industrial giants and investors alike run for the exits.

If you think silver’s only worth $50, think again. This is just the opening act—and the coming repricing will rattle the foundations of global finance. This is not silver squeeze 3.0; this is the silver reckoning. The physical world has reclaimed the driver’s seat. The scramble has begun—can anyone catch up?.