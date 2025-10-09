Investors should not panic and sell their mining stocks prematurely for modest profits—such rash moves will guarantee missing out on potentially massive gains, the sort that can transform a portfolio. The blinding volatility seen today is not a signal of bull market exhaustion; it’s simply routine profit-taking and sector rotation, conspicuously present after consecutive record highs in gold and silver prices. Peter Schiff, one of the leading commentators in the precious metals space, nailed the sentiment: “It’s amazing how much gold and silver stocks have sold off today on a $25 drop in the price of gold and silver’s $2 gain being cut in half. Gold is still above $4,000 and silver is still above $50, yet mining stock investors rushed for the exits as if the bull market just ended”.

Precious Metals: Bull Market Parallels

History does not repeat, but it often rhymes—and today’s macro setup in precious metals is echoing the legendary 1960s bull market. This era was unique for its secular bear market in bonds and simultaneous bull runs in both precious metals and equities. What is more, inflation continues to nibble at fiat purchasing power, while equities flirt with late-stage secular highs. Decades-old technical bases have recently broken out: GDX and GDXJ—the flagship gold mining indices—finally blasted through 12-year consolidation ranges, signaling deep structural change. The ratio of precious metals to the traditional 60/40 portfolio (stocks and bonds) has snapped higher, offering historic upside for those positioned in miners.

Rotation Into Miners Has Only Just Begun

A big-picture acceleration of capital is already underway, moving out of conventional assets and into mid-tier and larger junior miners. This shift is not just a bounce, but the start of a multi-year secular bull run, underlined by breakouts in silver against a basket of foreign currencies and against the inverse U.S. dollar. Pay close attention: gold and silver typically lead in foreign currency terms before U.S. dollar prices catch up. The technical monster forming in silver—a historic double bottom spanning 25 years, just broke out, with the silver-to-60/40 portfolio ratio advancing decisively after testing its 40-month moving average. There is immense room for further upside, as traditional investors start to recognize the safe-haven and growth potential of precious metals.

Don’t Throw Away 10-Bagger Potential

Selling after only minor gains is the most certain way to miss a true 10-bagger winner. Legendary moves start small; few are obvious until it’s too late. With current gold/silver ratios near 80, a reversion to the long-term mean (closer to 50) would imply a doubling of silver prices—amplifying profits for miners even more. Data from today’s trading shows GDX down 2.5%, senior producers down 2.6%, intermediates lower by 2.1%, juniors off just 1%, and silver producers slightly negative at 0.9%. This is mild sector weakness, not structural damage. Utilization rates for lending shares are still high, but have cooled, suggesting sellers are running dry and new buyers are about to step in.

The Bottom Line

The discipline to let core positions run is the hallmark of every investor who ever caught a big winner in a major metals cycle. Panic selling—triggered by minor pullbacks—will only leave sellers on the sidelines, watching as patient holders rack up exponential gains as capital rotates out of conventional assets and into miners. Today’s backdrop is historic—those selling now for “measly profits” may one day look back at this as the biggest missed opportunity of their investing lifetime.