There are generally four types of wars:

Kinetic wars, involving foot soldiers, tanks, and fighter aircraft, as depicted in movies.

Information wars, which focus on propaganda and misinformation.

Cyber warfare, targeting digital infrastructure.

Economic warfare includes sanctions and tariffs.

The two most expensive forms are economic wars, which manipulate markets and resources, and kinetic wars. Currently, the U.S. is actively engaged in both economic and kinetic conflicts, navigating complex global dynamics that impact national security and international relations. Moreover, the timing of the Tariffs seems off for these reasons off the top of my head:



- Inflation is still not contained

-Unemployment is still a problem

-Retail sector is struggling

-Commercial Real Estate is under a Red Flag watch

-Most countries are dumping US Treasuries and dedollarizing

-Housing and healthcare costs are spiking with no relief in site







So is the the time to rollout Tariffs ?

The United States has significant energy and agricultural trade relationships with Canada and Mexico. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Energy Products Imported from Canada

The U.S. imported $102 billion worth of energy from Canada in 2021with these key commodities:

Crude Oil

Accounts for 56-64% of total U.S. crude imports

3.8-3.9 million barrels per day, primarily heavy oil from Alberta's oil sands

Represents $131.9 billion in annual trade value

Petroleum Products

Includes gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel

Comprises 89% of total U.S. energy imports from Canada

Natural Gas

7.4 billion cubic feet per day via pipeline

Supplies 98% of U.S. natural gas imports

Valued at $6 billion annually

Electricity

52 million megawatt-hours imported annually

93% of U.S. electricity imports

Primarily hydropower to Northeast and Midwest

Uranium

Supplies 28% of U.S. nuclear fuel needs

Valued at $870 million annually

Food Products Imported from Mexico

The U.S. imported $43.4 billion in agricultural products from Mexico in 2022 with these key categories:

Fresh Fruits ($10.86 billion)

Avocados ($2.78 billion)

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries ($3.95 billion)

Mangoes, guavas, pineapples ($3.4 billion)

Citrus fruits ($892 million)

Blueberries ($63.5 million)

Vegetables ($9.52 billion)

Tomatoes ($2.82 billion)

Peppers ($841 million)

Cucumbers ($841 million)

Asparagus and cauliflower ($731 million)

Onions and garlic ($19.2 million)

Beverages & Spirits ($11.75 billion)

Beer ($5.8 billion)

Tequila/mezcal ($4.85 billion)

Mineral waters ($876 million)

Natural juices ($152 million)

Meat & Dairy

Beef and pork ($2.17 billion)38

Cheese ($887 million)

Dairy ingredients ($1.1 billion)

Processed Foods

Snack foods ($2.83 billion)

Sugar confectionery ($2.17 billion)

Cereal preparations ($2.83 billion)

Chocolate products

Grains & Oilseeds

Corn for tortilla production

Soy products

Wheat

Mexico supplies 60% of U.S. fresh fruit imports and 40% of fresh vegetables with peak winter availability complementing U.S. growing seasons.



The energy relationship with Canada remains deeply integrated, with cross-border infrastructure supporting $1.96 trillion in cumulative energy trade since 2000.



Both trade relationships face potential impacts from new tariffs implemented in February 2025