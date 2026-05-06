Digital Gulag in the Desert

They’re not just building data centers.

They’re building the backbone of a digital gulag.

Palantir, Google, and a swarm of defense contractors now sit inside war rooms, feeding the Israeli military AI systems that turn phones, GPS signals, and social media into live kill lists in Gaza. This is what happens when the power elite of Big Tech, military, and intelligence fuse their systems into one machine. Your phone stops being a tool and becomes a beacon.

When “National Security” Invades Your Town

On the home front, the same corporations are dropping hyperscale data centers into communities already starved for water and power. They hide the real impacts behind NDAs, trade secrets, and “national security” labels, classic authoritarian tricks dressed up as progress, so locals can’t even fight back with basic zoning and environmental law.

Look at Utah: a Kevin O’Leary–backed data center shoved through by a tiny county commission and a military industrial complex–style authority, over a room full of residents begging them to stop. When people erupted, the officials literally walked out and finished the vote in a side room, leaving the public to watch their own dispossession on a screen—textbook elite override.

This is the new alliance: corporate elites, military elites, and government elites closing ranks to wire the planet for surveillance and control—while telling you it’s all for your safety. That is digital technocracy in action.

The Parasitic Class Panic‑Builds the Prison

The parasitic class that controls the United States is rushing in an almost panicked manner to install all the architecture for the surveillance prison state they have planned for everyone. This is perpetual crisis management: use fear, chaos, and emergencies to justify permanent infrastructure for control.

Massive data centers are being pushed on communities left and right. Military‑grade surveillance cameras are popping up everywhere and the whole globally coordinated digital ID push marches on—hallmarks of techno‑fascism, not democracy.

Nobody asked for any of this and nobody wants it, yet it’s all happening at lightning speed with zero public input, greased by media consolidation and PR.

Recall these data centers will be classified as “national security” and “military,” making them nearly impossible to protest, another authoritarian shield around corporate hardware.

In almost all cases a single data center uses as much electricity and water as the entire town it is located in, or more—classic neoliberalism dumping costs on ordinary people while profits flow up, and crushing the unpaid social reproduction that keeps rural communities alive.

What One AI Cathedral Devours

A look behind the digital gulag.

Can we find better uses for this money and material than one AI data center built to serve the power elite and their technocratic dreams of control?

3.3 billion in capital investment

46 miles of concrete foundation work

26 million pounds of structural steel

120 miles of underground cable

1,000‑acre site / campus

Hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs

Cold‑water mounting plates for each GPU

Closed‑loop liquid cooling system for the entire building

Dedicated electrical substation to supply power

Kleptocracy’s Endgame: Lock the Door and Toss the Key

The parasitic Epstein‑class knows its window is closing, so it is panic‑installing the digital bars of a global prison. This is kleptocracy in its endgame phase: loot the system, offshore the gains, then lock the population inside a high‑tech cage so no one can revolt.

Massive data centers, military‑grade cameras, and forced digital IDs are not “services,” they’re command infrastructure. Nobody voted for it, nobody wants it, yet it’s rammed through at warp speed by unelected bankers, spooks, and tech oligarchs who treat the public as livestock to be tagged, tracked, and controlled—the real face of techno‑fascism.

Local Democracy vs. the Machine

Three county commissioners went against the will of thousands. Why? That’s elite override in a nutshell.

Box Elder County just showed us how the game is really played. Yesterday, three captured commissioners shoved through a 40,000‑acre hyperscale data center for Kevin O’Leary’s billionaire cartel—against a room full of people screaming no—a local expression of neoliberalism where investors win and residents eat the damage.

They literally walked out, hid in a side room, and rubber‑stamped the deal in secret. That’s not representation; that’s internal imperialism in a suit and tie. Our water, air, farmland, and entire rural way of life are now bargaining chips in a tech‑finance scam sold as “jobs” and “growth,” another step in the criminalization of poverty where communities are sacrificed and then blamed for struggling. Nobody asked for this digital mine. Nobody wants it here—or anywhere.

Stop Techno‑Fascism While You Still Can

Stop techno‑fascism before it is too late.

It is 100% legal to contact the three men who went against the will of the Box Elder County community members (working moms, dads, students, kiddos).

You can reach the Box Elder County Commissioners through a central office phone line and their individual county email addresses.

Summary of these events in bullets

The parasitic criminal class that controls USA

Rushing in an almost panicked manner to install all the architecture for the surveillance prison state they have planned for everyone.

Massive data centers being pushed on communities left and right

Military grade surveillance cameras popping up everywhere and the whole globally coordinated digital ID push.

Nobody asked for any of this and nobody wants it, yet it’s all happening at lightning speed with zero public input.

Recall these data centers will be classified as “national security” and “military” thus making them nearly impossible to protest

In almost all cases the single data center uses as much electricity and water as the entire town they are located in (or exceeds)

Again, is the best stewardship of money and resources?



Of course not.

Let’s build infrastructure, repair environment, and staff schools instead

The parasitic Epstein‑class knows its window is closing, so it is panic‑installing the digital bars of a global prison. This is kleptocracy in its endgame phase: loot the system, offshore the gains, then lock the population inside a high‑tech cage so no one can revolt.

Massive data centers, military‑grade cameras, and forced digital IDs are not “services,” they’re command infrastructure. Nobody voted for it, nobody wants it, yet it’s rammed through at warp speed by unelected bankers, spooks, and tech oligarchs who treat the public as livestock to be tagged, tracked, and controlled.

Stop Techno‑Fascism While You Still Can

Stop techno‑fascism before it is too late.

It is 100% legal to contact the three men who went against the will of the Box Elder County community members (working moms, dads, students, kiddos).

Three county commissioners went against the will of thousands. Why?

Box Elder County just showed us how the game is really played. Yesterday, three captured commissioners shoved through a 40,000‑acre hyperscale data center for Kevin O’Leary’s billionaire cartel—against a room full of people screaming no.

They literally walked out, hid in a side room, and rubber‑stamped the deal in secret. That’s not representation; that’s occupation in a suit and tie. Our water, air, farmland, and entire rural way of life are now bargaining chips in a tech‑finance scam sold as “jobs” and “growth.” Nobody asked for this digital mine. Nobody wants it here—or anywhere.







You can reach the Box Elder County Commissioners through a central office phone line and their individual county email addresses.

Main commission office contact

Phone (Commission Office, for any commissioner): 435-734-3347

Office address: 01 South Main Street, Room 33, Brigham City, UT 84302

The Utah Public Notice site and the county directory both list this number and address as the primary public contact for the Commission.

Individual commissioner emails

From the county’s “Elected Officials” directory:

Boyd Bingham, County Commissioner – bbingham@boxeldercountyut.gov

Lee Perry, County Commissioner – lbperry@boxeldercountyut.gov

Tyler Vincent, County Commissioner – tvincent@boxeldercountyut.gov

These official emails all use the boxeldercounty.utah.gov format and are meant for direct contact about county business

end of segment

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glossary of terms used in this article



Parasitic class

The self‑appointed ruling tier that lives off the productive work of others, siphoning value through taxation, inflation, rent‑seeking, and financial tricks while giving back only propaganda, policing, and ever‑tightening control over everyone else.

Kleptocracy

A political order where “people rule” has rotted into open theft from above, with politicians and their donors enriching themselves through insider trading, kickbacks, war contracts, and loopholes while pretending it is all lawful and democratic. Power elite theory

The idea that a tight triangle of military, government, and corporate leaders informally coordinate decisions, trading favors and revolving‑door careers, so real power stays inside their small circle regardless of elections or public opinion. Technocracy

Rule by “experts” and engineers who hide political choices behind code, models, and “the science,” using algorithms and data dashboards to manage populations without consent while insisting it’s all neutral, inevitable, and above politics. Authoritarianism

A mode of rule where obedience is demanded, dissent is punished, and law becomes a weapon to protect elites and their property rather than a shield for ordinary people’s rights, safety, or basic survival. Media consolidation

The capture of news and culture by a handful of giant corporations that recycle government and corporate talking points in lockstep, using TV, radio, print, and social feeds to manufacture consent and erase real dissent. Elite override

The moment when rulers openly discard the will and welfare of the majority, ramming through decisions that serve their profits and power while sacrificing water, land, health, and democracy itself—proving their agenda trumps the common good. Military industrial complex

The entrenched alliance of arms makers, generals, think tanks, and politicians that requires constant threats, wars, and weapons upgrades to keep profits flowing, treating other nations—and soldiers’ lives—as expendable inputs. Neoliberalism

The long project of privatizing everything, deregulating corporations, busting labor, and shredding safety nets while preaching “personal responsibility,” turning shared risks into private misery and public resources into private revenue streams. Social reproduction

The everyday labor—caregiving, parenting, cooking, cleaning, emotional support—that keeps people and communities alive, mostly unpaid and invisible, quietly subsidizing the profits of those who own and control the formal economy. Perpetual crisis management

The engineered cycle where people are whipped from one emergency to the next—wars, pandemics, shortages—while states and central banks “paper over” the damage with more debt, using every disaster to expand control and surveillance. Criminalization of poverty

The process by which being poor is treated as a crime through fines, fees, evictions, anti‑homeless laws, and aggressive policing, punishing survival behaviors while the fraud and looting of the rich go largely untouched. Imperialism

The long habit of powerful states seizing land, labor, and resources abroad through invasion, coups, debt, and political manipulation, dressing up raw plunder as “security,” “civilization,” or “humanitarian intervention” to soothe domestic audiences.

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