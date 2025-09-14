In the years preceding the Federal Reserve’s founding, America’s socioeconomic conditions were defined by instability and deep mistrust of concentrated financial power.

The Panic of 1907, triggered by a failed copper speculation in New York, exposed the profound flaws of the fragmented banking system; runs on banks and the Knickerbocker Trust Company nearly collapsed the entire market, plunging industry and agriculture into crisis as credit froze and depositors panicked. J.P. Morgan’s emergency intervention stabilized banks but underscored an uncomfortable truth—private financiers wielded far too much power over the nation’s fate.

Amid this turmoil, agrarian reformers—Populists and rural progressives, including William Jennings Bryan—mounted fierce resistance to Eastern banking interests, decrying the “money trust” and demanding reforms that would decentralize credit. Representing the South and Midwest’s credit-starved rural economies, agrarians insisted the new central bank serve common farmers, not Wall Street, pressing for regional reserve banks, agricultural credit, and local autonomy. President Wilson, navigating a storm of political and economic anxieties, brokered a compromise, crafting a Federal Reserve Act that bore the scars of intense sectional conflict and populist ambition, laying the foundation for a more resilient and democratic national economy

A century on, the specter of crisis looms much as it did in 1907. Today, America is beset by massive layoffs and a towering explosion of government and household debt—with families and federal coffers alike strained to breaking point. Banks stumble under the weight of liquidity shortages bred by fractional reserve lending, while asset bubbles—in stocks, housing, and even collectibles—threaten to burst and spread contagion across markets. Like then, the threads of panic weave through society, exposing the frailty of institutions and echoing an age when confidence was a luxury and all eyes turned to the architects of financial salvation



Allowing the Fox to watch the Chickens, The Central Planners Do Not Seek nor Share Your Interests



Christine Lagarde, head of the ECB, has aggressively accelerated the framework for a European central bank digital currency (CBDC), targeting an October 2025 rollout despite legislative delays. Lagarde insists this digital euro will serve citizens equally, modeled after China’s system, and actively urges lawmakers to speed up legal backing for its launch.

Globally, central banks are moving in lockstep—a tradition dating to the Warburg brothers: Max Warburg shaped Germany’s Reichsbank, while Paul Warburg engineered America’s Federal Reserve, both orchestrating transatlantic banking cooperation and strategic centralization during the birth of modern finance



Prominent financial voices like Richard Werner, Jim Rickards, and Porter Stansberry have issued blistering warnings about the rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), casting them as the very architecture of a surveillance state poised to annihilate the last vestiges of financial freedom and privacy.

Privacy Eradicated

These experts forcibly argue that CBDCs represent nothing short of a digital panopticon—every penny tracked, every purchase logged, and every citizen pierced by the eye of algorithmic oversight. Werner calls CBDCs "potential money" awaiting approval from centralized authorities, implying a transactional regime where permission, not autonomy, is the norm, and dissent can be punished with a click. Traditional banking still offers some refuge from government scrutiny, but CBDCs abolish all financial privacy—granting authorities unfettered access to individual spending habits and personal records.

Weaponized Against Citizens

What makes this system even more grotesque is its programmability. CBDCs can be designed to expire, eviscerating the concept of saving—your hard-earned funds rotting away, sterilized by anti-savings diktats. They can be calibrated to block transactions based on social credit scoring, online behavior, or even the wrong post on social media. Rickards, with his background in financial warfare, warns of an imminent AI-fueled "doom loop" where market safeguards collapse and all personal assets become hostage to state-managed digital controls.

Palantir & The Surveillance Nexus

Porter Stansberry and a chorus of technocratic critics recall the chilling ascent of platforms like Palantir—systems that already synchronize social media, tax, banking, and biometric data for federal agencies. America's most secretive data titan, backed by the CIA, now stands ready to fuse with digital cash. When CBDCs meet Palantir, every transaction is filtered, scored, and, ultimately, used to silence, fine, or exclude the "undesirable" with a simple algorithmic tweak. This is not financial progress; it’s a digital gulag masquerading as modernization.

Freedom's Last Gasp

Werner and others liken this new regime to the most oppressive forms of centralized control in history: where every move is permissioned, every protest penalized, and every dollar weaponized against those who dare resist. The freedom to choose, save, and transact anonymously—hallmarks of a healthy society—could vanish forever beneath the iron fist of digital overseers.

CBDCs are not policy innovation; they are a declaration of war against the very concept of individual liberty. Welcome to a future where dissent, privacy, and free markets are snuffed out by code—and where freedom is not lost with a bang, but surrendered, transaction by surveilled transaction.

Professor Werner recently stated, “It is very important to say NO. We do not need Ms Lagarde's central bank digital currency - a perfidious control tool, not a currency. All the horrendously bad things I warned & predicted about the euro and the ECB have come true. Why on earth now give further, dictatorial powers to the failed central planners?”



Europe is facing even more challenges than the USA (in most respects)



Germany, once the engine of Europe, faces its third straight year of recession—the longest postwar downturn—with GDP set to shrink again in 2025 amid failing investments, falling exports, and deep structural risks. German bond yields have climbed, with the 10-year at 2.71% and short-term yields near 2.15%, signaling stress; by contrast, UK yields hover near 4.7% and France’s are around 3.5%, both reflecting market skepticism about fiscal stability. France’s “Block Everything” protests—massively disruptive actions targeting infrastructure and fuel supplies—underscore mounting political and social unrest. Southern economies (Spain, Italy, Greece) and Ireland, despite some growth, remain fragile linchpins in Europe’s economic balance.

European response? Not good, this is very bad.

