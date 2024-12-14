The recent of car-sized drone sightings across multiple states, including Florida and New Jersey, has once again exposed the glaring incompetence of our so-called "homeland security" apparatus. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas' dismissive statement that "we know of no threat or nefarious activity" is a chilling echo of past failures that have cost American lives.

How many times must we hear the tired refrain "we didn't see that coming" before we demand accountability? From 9/11 to the current drone mystery, our bloated security agencies consistently fail to protect us despite their massive budgets and invasive surveillance powers.

The Department of Homeland Security's 2024 budget request was a staggering $103.2 billion. The Department of Defense requested $842 billion. The CIA's budget, while classified, is estimated to be around $15 billion annually. With such astronomical resources at their disposal, how can these agencies claim ignorance about car-sized drones brazenly violating our airspace?

These aren't hobbyist toys. We're talking about sophisticated aircraft capable of carrying weapons or explosives, flying with impunity near military installations and populated areas.

Yet our "security" experts shrug it off as "nothing unusual."

This willful blindness is particularly alarming given the well-documented rise of drone warfare. Armed drones have revolutionized modern conflicts, yet Mayorkas assures us there's nothing to see here.

His claim that "we can't just shoot them out of the sky" is a pathetic admission of impotence from an agency tasked with protecting our borders.

The American people deserve better than this dangerous incompetence. We've seen this script before, and it always ends with innocent lives at risk. From ignoring warning signs before 9/11 to downplaying current threats, our security apparatus seems more focused on hassling grandmothers at airports than addressing real dangers.

It's time to demand a thorough investigation into these drone incursions and a complete overhaul of our ineffective security agencies. The next time we hear "we didn't see that coming," it may be too late.

Sightings now in over 6 states New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Maryland Connecticut Florida WATCH THIS VIDEO BELOW (features member of congress and Mayor of Belleview New Jersey who testifies he has seen these car sized drones from his own bedroom window)



The irony of our current airport security measures is palpable. We witness blue-shirted TSA agents confiscating 10-ounce bottles of Ensure from 87-year-old grandmothers, supposedly in the name of safety. Yet, according to some experts, including those from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, the very event that spawned these measures was an inside job. Building 7 was a controlled demolition that took months of planning.

This group of professionals have all signed a document that 9-11 was an inside job (and engineers and architects are very hesitant to put their names on documents) the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings exhibits characteristics of controlled demolition, suggesting a level of planning and access that only insiders could have achieved.

This tragedy resulting in the death of thousands gave birth to the Department of Homeland Security - a name that now seems like a cruel joke - was orchestrated by the very government claiming to protect us.

The Patriot Act and the creation of Department of Homeland Security, far from making us safer, have instead led to a system where elderly travelers are treated as potential threats. My mother is 87 year old and one of the blue shirts confiscated her 10 ounce bottle of Ensure and tiny bottle of conditioner. I told the stooge who I’m convinced never finished grade school “If this 87 year old women standing at 5’ 2” can bring down an aircraft with 10 ounce bottle of Ensure and hotel size tiny bottle of conditioner then she should receive some science gold medal because not even Oppenheimer or Einstein could do that”

We've traded real security for security theater, where grandmothers are hassled over protein shakes while the true architects of our nation's vulnerabilities potentially walk free.

This Orwellian twist would be almost comical if it weren't so tragically absurd. We're left with an oxymoronic "homeland security" apparatus that seems more adept at inconveniencing innocent travelers than addressing genuine threats

Whistleblower Suicide

Just another whistleblower “suicide?”

Today, December 14, 2024. AI researcher and whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead at age 26. Suicide blamed.

And another. Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found, “suicide.”

And another. Pentagon whistleblower Steven Luke, “suicide.”

And another. Veterans Affairs whistleblower Christopher Kirkpatrick, “suicide.”

And another. Department of Homeland Security whistleblower Philip Haney, “suicide.”

Oh, and just incase you were wondering, there are many more whistleblower “suicides.”



MY NAME IS JON FORREST LITTLE



IF ANYTHING EVER HAPPENS TO ME, ITS NOT SUICIDE.

Whistleblower Deaths Raise Concerns: Pattern or Coincidence?

A series of recent deaths among whistleblowers has sparked questions about the risks faced by those who speak out against powerful organizations.

On December 14, 2024, Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher who had raised concerns about copyright infringement, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment.

. Authorities ruled his death “a suicide.”

This incident follows a pattern of similar cases:

John Barnett, a Boeing whistleblower, died by apparent suicide in March 2024

Christopher Kirkpatrick, a VA whistleblower, took his own life after being fired for reporting patient mistreatment.

While official investigations have concluded these deaths as suicides, the frequency of such incidents among whistleblowers has raised eyebrows. Critics question whether these individuals faced undue pressure or threats due to their actions.

The deaths highlight the dangers whistleblowers encounter and underscore the need for stronger protections. As investigations continue, many call for increased scrutiny of organizations implicated in whistleblower complaints and improved support systems for those who come forward with sensitive information.

Gary Webb, a journalist for the San Jose Mercury News, published a controversial series of articles in 1996 titled "Dark Alliance," which proved the connections between the CIA, Contra rebels in Nicaragua, and crack cocaine trafficking in Los Angeles.

Webb's reporting suggested that the CIA was aware of and engineered the drug trade, with profits from cocaine sales funding the Contras' efforts to overthrow Nicaragua's Sandinista government.

On December 10, 2004, Webb was found dead from two gunshot wounds to the head, which was officially ruled a suicide. Read that sentence again everyone, two gunshot wounds to the head? One was in the back of the head

His death reignited debates about the veracity of his reporting and the circumstances surrounding his demise, with most people with an ounce of brain cells questioning the suicide ruling given the controversial nature of his work.





Kirakosians famous last words spoken to Jon Little

The last time I heard from Conrad Kirakosian (on Discord, an app used mostly by GenZ ), he stated he would “be delighted and take great pleasure in visiting my home in Pittsburgh. He would start by biting my shoulder, and from that wound, he would then take his fingers and claw up towards my brain and rearrange my brain with his mighty fingers.”

I guess I better find another line of work besides “whistle-blowing.” Some third-party observers would say I must have some underlying “death wish.”

I actually do not have a death wish. I want to grow old so I can see my son deliver my wife and I grandchildren some day. If you don’t mind, Conrad, please refrain from disturbing and criminal activities.

I can take it, but it’s not very pleasant and extremely stressful for this 62-year-old man. At least wait until after Christmas. My wife has told me that I’m getting some plush slippers, which could calm my aching feet.



