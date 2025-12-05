

Foreword:



We are witnessing history in the making in silver, and JPMorgan’s rumored bullion pivot to Singapore is the ultimate tell. Their old Western playbook—cheap funding and limitless paper to sit on the price—is breaking under the weight of soaring rates and relentless, inelastic global demand for real metal. Moving closer to the Asian physical hubs looks like a last-ditch attempt to front-run where true price discovery is shifting as the cost of suppressing silver explodes. The strategy reeks of retreat: get nearer the physical, ride Asian premia, and quietly abandon a rigged Western paper game that’s losing control.

Did COMEX Stop an Imminent, Systemic Silver Default on Thanksgiving Night?

When trading halts during a holiday and $65 million quietly changes hands in the dark, you know someone just averted financial collapse—if only temporarily. The drama that allegedly unfolded over Thanksgiving weekend on the COMEX was not a minor technical glitch. It was a high-stakes maneuver by the bullion banking syndicate to survive one more delivery cycle in a system already balancing on the edge of insolvency.

Thanksgiving Panic: The Day COMEX Nearly Broke

On Wednesday, November 26, the COMEX reportedly faced an unprecedented crisis: 36 million ounces of silver stood for delivery—7,330 contracts. That’s more than enough to trigger panic behind closed doors. The largest player, JPMorgan, scrambled to move 13 million ounces of its registered silver (the category available for immediate delivery) into eligible status, effectively locking it behind a “do not touch” sign. It was a desperate act of self-preservation disguised as a routine clerical shuffle.

Thanksgiving night, as families carved turkeys, insiders say the CME quietly halted futures trading for 10 hours. While mainstream financial media was silent, sources allege a private, hours-long negotiation between bullion banks and key longs took place—an emergency operation to stave off default.

The $65 Million Secret Deal

According to market whisper, roughly $65 million in cash changed hands to induce 6,816 longs to roll their December delivery claims into March. That amounts to about $1.775 per ounce—a hush-money premium designed to make traders walk away without demanding metal. The shorts allegedly included JPMorgan clients, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. The longs were primarily institutions with enough heft to call their bluff—JPM’s own customers and Deutsche Bank among them.

No EFP (Exchange for Physical) volume was reported. That silence—the “dog that didn’t bark”—is the smoking gun. Because this deal, if it happened, didn’t go through official channels. It was designed to be invisible, untraceable, and most of all, deniable.

Yes, COMEX avoided an open default—but at the cost of admitting what many in the silver world already suspect: the game is paper-deep, liquidity is synthetic, and “delivery-ready” metal is largely a fiction.

A System on Borrowed Time

This shadow settlement explains everything the market saw the next morning: backwardation vanished overnight, March futures suddenly spiked to a $1 premium, and open interest in the March contract exploded. The so-called “normalization” wasn’t organic; it was manufactured.

JPMorgan’s inventory transfer tells an even clearer story. By shifting 13.4 million ounces from the “registered” column to “eligible,” JPM signaled that none of its silver was for sale—not at these prices. The same institution that has acted for years as custodian, market-maker, and quiet monopolist of COMEX silver supply effectively declared “hands off.”

In other words, the market’s largest player just locked the vault.

The December crisis may have been defused, but at an enormous price. The $65 million cash bribe (because let’s call it what it was) bought three more months of illusion. Come March, those same longs will likely return—angrier, better capitalized, and demanding real metal. The can has been kicked, but the road is getting shorter.

The Silver Endgame: A Game of Chicken

COMEX now faces a slow-motion showdown. If physical drain continues—and all evidence suggests it will—March delivery month could expose the entire silver pricing mechanism as a fractional-reserve scheme. At that point, every “registered” ounce will be spoken for multiple times over.

The question is not if the system cracks, but when. The bullion banks know it. The CME knows it. Even the regulators, perpetually asleep at their posts, must feel the tremor.

Thanksgiving 2025 might go down as the night the COMEX quietly bought itself ninety more days of denial. But systemic rot always surfaces eventually—especially in a market that promises metal it doesn’t have, at prices too cheap to be real.

The coming March delivery window could be the one that proves the entire paper silver edifice unsustainable. And when that happens, no amount of “private settlement” will be enough to stop the reckoning.



Delaying short-sale disclosure to 2028 is an insult to transparency, but it will ultimately empower silver stackers.

Hedge funds gain a few more years of opacity, yet that same window lets retail buyers (SILVER STACKERS) , China, Russia and India quietly accumulate metal while prices remain structurally suppressed.



As physical demand tightens against a derivative-driven paper game, any future shift toward transparency or loss of confidence in these hidden shorts can trigger a sharp repricing. The longer the disconnect persists, the more explosive the eventual convergence between paper and physical silver is likely to be.





Again, what else is JP Morgan up to?



JPMorgan’s rumored bullion pivot to Singapore looks less like “innovation” and more like triage: a scramble to front-run the East’s pricing power by draining what’s left of Western metal into Asian vaults at a higher premium. If the business model is “pay $57 in the West, flip at $59 in Asia,” that is not a sustainable arbitrage—it is a one-way liquidation of Western reserves into the manufacturing maw of Asia until the shelves are bare.​

The Singapore rumor

Multiple industry and social channels report that JPMorgan has abruptly shifted or concentrated its precious metals trading desk in Singapore, but none of this has been formally confirmed by the bank. The move is framed as “strategic,” yet the timing—after a historic spike in physical deliveries and visible strain on COMEX—screams defensive repositioning, not long-term planning.​

Singapore offers lower tax rates, lighter-touch regulation than the CFTC/SEC gauntlet, and world-class vaulting and logistics right on the doorstep of Asian refiners and manufacturers. It is the ideal place to sit if the real game is no longer Western paper spreads, but feeding physical metal into Asia at rising premia.​

The $57–$59 spread fantasy

With spot silver now trading in the high‑50s, the kind of “$57 in the West, $59 in Asia” spread people are talking about is basically an admission that the Western system has lost pricing power. Asian markets—where buyers want tonnes, not COMEX claims—are already paying higher physical premia for immediate delivery, especially as local inventories tighten.​

Trying to run a rinse‑and‑repeat arbitrage like this only accelerates the drain:

Every ounce bought in London/NY at “paper cheap” levels and sold into Asia at a premium is one less ounce backing Western leverage.​

Asian buyers are not “renting” metal; they are melting it into industrial demand, bullion programs, and long-term hoards that rarely come back.​

In that sense, the spread is not a clever JPM trade; it is the death rattle of Western price discovery.

Depleting the West to feed the East

Reports already show chronic stress in Western inventories, with big deliveries through NY and ongoing physical drawdowns. Singapore’s infrastructure is built precisely for what comes next: rapid movement of bullion from Western sellers and Australian supply straight into Asian buyers with minimal friction.​​

So who “buys” into a $2 spread?

Asian manufacturers and stackers who understand that today’s $2 premium is tomorrow’s discount in a structurally short market.​

Bullion banks desperate to keep the illusion of liquidity alive a few more quarters, even as they hollow out their own base.​

From a systems perspective, this is suicidal. The more metal that leaves Western vaults to capture a tiny arbitrage, the closer Western paper markets move toward a visible decoupling from any credible physical backing.​

What this signals for silver stackers

If the rumor is even half true, JPMorgan is telegraphing where the real action will be: not COMEX quotes, but Asian physical premia and volumes out of hubs like Singapore and Shanghai. A shift of bullion operations East combined with a “buy cheap West, sell dear East” strategy is effectively an admission that:​

The West has mispriced silver for years via leverage and derivatives.​

Asia is now setting the marginal, real-world price for metal that actually moves.​

That kind of spread does not invite rational arbitrage; it invites a one-time arbitrage that empties Western cupboards. Anyone selling physical into that setup is not clipping a safe $2; they are trading long-term scarcity for a short-term crumb—while the East quietly takes delivery and locks the door behind it.







