



They clamor to rename it the Department of War, desperate for the aesthetic of iron-fisted glory. How fitting. Hubris always invites a reckoning; those who boast of blood and iron often find the real cost—the craters and the trillion-dollar bills—is a debt their hollow rhetoric cannot possibly pay.





The Department of Surrender: A Scathing Indictment of Empire

The U.S. foreign policy establishment, once the architect of a global order, has fully morphed into a “Department of Surrender.” With over $113 billion squandered in a catastrophic attempt to project power, the U.S. has achieved nothing but its own humiliation. Washington’s disastrous foreign policy, driven by those foolish enough to blindly follow failing advisors, has resulted in a total reversal of influence.

Iran’s Unprecedented Victory

The results are undeniable: Iran has emerged from this conflict in a position of supreme strategic advantage, having secured five massive wins that expose the total collapse of U.S. regional strategy:

No Regime Change: The Iranian leadership remains firmly in power, completely unscathed by the U.S. campaign.

Stronger Proxies: Far from being weakened, the “Axis of Resistance”—including the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah—remains a potent, active force across the region.

Ballistic Missile Dominance: Iran’s ballistic missile program continues to march forward, entirely unconstrained by these failed negotiations.

Nuclear Ambitions: Tehran’s nuclear program remains intact and is continuing its trajectory, with the U.S. settling for mere “status quo” maintenance.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz: Previously managed by the U.S., the Strait is now functionally under the supervision and control of the Iranian military, a reality codified by the post-war landscape.

US spent amount on war and suffered an 18 to 1 loss ratio

The U.S. has poured over $113 billion into this disastrous conflict, suffering a catastrophic 18-to-1 loss ratio against cheap, asymmetric threats. The following high-value military systems were destroyed or disabled, exposing the total inadequacy of the Pentagon’s failing strategy:

Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit: $2.1 billion

AN/FPS-132 Early Warning Radar: $1.1 billion

Boeing E-3 Sentry (AWACS): $700 million

THAAD Radar System: $500 million

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor: $350 million

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III: $328 million

Boeing P-8A Poseidon: $290 million

RQ-4 Global Hawk Drone: $220 million

The Dollar is Toast

This is the most laughable military loss in modern history. Lockheed Martin’s multi-billion-dollar “stealth” setups have been dismantled by $20,000 Iranian drones. This isn’t just a tactical failure; it’s a collapse of the technological value proposition backing U.S. bonds. The petrodollar—the bedrock of U.S. financial hegemony—is shattered, with Iran securing massive economic concessions, including $300 billion in total recovery funds.

For the American citizen, this is a clarion call. The U.S. bond market is no longer a safe haven; it is a high-risk liability. While BRICS nations—led by China, Russia, and Iran—aggressively stockpile gold, the dollar’s credibility is incinerating. Run to the safety of real assets before the illusion of paper wealth dissolves entirely. The era of the dollar is ending, and the era of gold and silver has arrived with a vengeance.



Got Silver?



Gold and silver are the ultimate anti-dollar assets because they possess intrinsic value independent of government decree. The U.S. dollar’s global dominance rested on two pillars: the petrodollar system and the projection of military supremacy. Iran’s victory has methodically dismantled both. By neutralizing the military-industrial complex and shattering the petrodollar, Iran has stripped the dollar of its primary foundations. As confidence in U.S. debt craters, capital is logically fleeing toward precious metals. Unlike paper currency, which relies on failing promises, gold and silver are the only neutral, hard assets that thrive when the era of imperial hegemony ends.



These are not my opinions these losses come from Pentagon accounting sources



If you are in need of throwing up your lunch today watch this video from The Navy Channel, this is USA media not Pro Iran propaganda



Operation Epic Fury cost the U.S. $113 billion in direct military spending, with total economic impact estimated between $630 billion and $1 trillion.

The Pentagon initially reported $29 billion, a figure critics and analysts deem a significant understatement of actual expenditures.

The first 100 hours of the conflict cost $3.7 billion, with early daily burn rates reaching approximately $1.88 billion per second.

Munitions consumption was unprecedented; replacing the 5,197 munitions fired in the first 96 hours alone cost $10–16 billion.

The U.S. lost or damaged at least 42 aircraft, valued at $2.6 billion, including the first-ever combat loss of an E-3 Sentry radar plane.

Iranian forces successfully targeted critical U.S. infrastructure, destroying high-value radar systems, including THAAD components and early warning systems in Qatar.

The conflict’s 40-day intensity rivaled the total spending of the 20-year wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This is the entire design of fiat money.



Print money from thin air to fund unending wars.



The working class left holding worthless paper ( what is currency debasement?)





