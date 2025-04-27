Foreword:

American culture is defined by a staggering ethnocentrism-a willful ignorance of the world beyond its own borders. The average American shows little curiosity about foreign nations, customs, or histories, instead obsessing over domestic pop culture and consumerism. This isn’t mere oversight; it’s a cultivated indifference, reinforced by a media landscape that renders the rest of the world invisible unless it serves as a backdrop for American interests or anxieties.

When the U.S. invades or threatens ancient civilizations like Iraq or Iran, there’s almost no recognition of their rich histories or complex societies-only simplistic narratives that serve American self-importance. The myth of American exceptionalism is drilled in from childhood, producing a populace that not only lacks knowledge of the world, but dismisses it as unworthy of attention or respect.

Even when other cultures are acknowledged, it’s only to measure them against American standards, inevitably finding them lacking. Multiculturalism becomes a hollow buzzword, masking a deep unwillingness to truly engage with difference. This egocentric provincialism isn’t just ignorance-it’s a systemic failure of empathy and imagination, leaving the U.S. isolated in its own self-obsession, blind to the richness and value of the wider world.

Political Regimes Changes 605 BC to Roman Rule

King Nebuchadnezzar II ruled Babylon (present-day Iraq) from 605 to 562 BCE, a time when the Neo-Babylonian Empire was the dominant power in the region.

The political environment was marked by frequent wars and shifting alliances.

Nebuchadnezzar’s rise followed his father’s defeat of the Assyrians (whose heartland was also in northern Iraq), ending their dominance over Mesopotamia. Early in his reign, Nebuchadnezzar defeated Egypt (modern-day Egypt) at Carchemish, securing control over the Levant-a region now known as Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. This victory made local kingdoms such as Judah (southern Israel/Palestine), Tyre (Lebanon), and other Levantine (Eastern Mediterranean) states vassals to Babylon.

Babylon’s main rivals included Egypt and rebellious client states throughout the Levant (modern Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan). After Nebuchadnezzar’s death, Babylon’s power declined, and in 539 BCE, the empire was conquered by Cyrus the Great of Persia (modern Iran).

The Persian Empire was eventually supplanted by the Greeks under Alexander the Great, whose Hellenistic Empire covered Greece (modern Greece), Egypt, the Levant, Mesopotamia (Iraq), Persia (Iran), and beyond. After the Greeks, the region came under Roman rule (modern Italy), with each successive empire seen as less unified and culturally brilliant than Babylon.

The Mystery surrounding the King’s Dream

Daniel miraculously interprets The King’s vivid dream that defines the future

King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon was troubled. Night after night, a strange dream haunted him, leaving him anxious and sleepless.

Desperate for answers, he summoned all the magicians, enchanters, and wise men in his kingdom. When they gathered before him, the king made an impossible demand: not only did he want them to interpret his dream, but he insisted they first tell him what he had actually dreamed. The wise men were stunned. “No one on earth can do this!” they protested. But Nebuchadnezzar was furious at their failure and ordered that all the wise men in Babylon be put to death.

Among those at risk was Daniel, a young Jewish exile known for his wisdom and faith. When Daniel heard about the king’s decree, he asked for time to solve the mystery.

What strikes me as remarkable is how desperate the King was to understand the meaning of his dream. His urgency was so great that he was willing to give Daniel extra time, recognizing that he needed a true interpretation-even if it meant waiting for someone who might actually provide the answers he sought.

Daniel went home and told his friends-Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah-what had happened. Together, they prayed for God’s mercy, asking Him to reveal the king’s secret.

That night, Daniel received a vision from God. The next day, he went to the king and calmly explained that no human could do what Nebuchadnezzar had asked, but there was a God in heaven who reveals mysteries.

Daniel described the king’s dream in detail:

Nebuchadnezzar had seen a massive, dazzling statue. Its head was made of pure gold, its chest and arms of silver, its belly and thighs of bronze, its legs of iron, and its feet a mixture of iron and clay.

Then, a stone-cut not by human hands-struck the statue’s feet, shattering the whole image. The statue was blown away like dust, but the stone grew into a mountain that filled the earth.

Daniel explained the meaning: each part of the statue represented a kingdom. The golden head was King Nebuchadnezzar and his Babylonian empire.

After him would come another, inferior kingdom (the silver), then a third (the bronze), and a fourth, as strong as iron but divided (the iron legs and feet of iron and clay). Finally, the stone was a kingdom set up by God Himself-one that would destroy all the others and last forever.

Nebuchadnezzar was amazed. He fell before Daniel, acknowledging that Daniel’s God was truly the “God of gods and Lord of kings.” He rewarded Daniel with gifts and made him ruler over the province of Babylon and chief of all the wise men. Daniel’s friends were also promoted to positions of authority.

The story of Nebuchadnezzar’s dream is more than just a tale about ancient kingdoms. It’s a message about the rise and fall of human empires, and the certainty that, in the end, God’s kingdom will stand alone-unshakable and eternal.

History Does More than Rhyme, it always yields the same exact result. Just as there are laws such as gravity, we can count on history to repeat. These are wonderful learning opportunities (but do we learn or repeat the same mistake?)

After more than 50 articles exploring the coins of the Peloponnesian War era, a clear pattern emerges: currency debasement is a recurring response to prolonged conflict and fiscal strain. During the 28-year Peloponnesian War, Athens (in present-day Greece) relied on the silver from the Laurion mines, but as the war dragged on, the silver purity of its coins plummeted from 98% to as low as 2%, with some coins merely silver-plated. When Rome (Italy) later conquered Athens, it repeated this cycle: the Roman denarius, once 95% pure silver, was debased over centuries until it contained only about 4% silver by the empire’s fall.

This pattern didn’t end with antiquity. In the centuries that followed, Portugal, Spain, France, the Dutch Republic, England, and eventually the United States all experienced similar episodes of currency debasement or excessive money printing, often in response to war or financial crisis. The result was always the same: inflation, loss of public trust, and eventual economic instability.

Another Sunday Silver Sermon

For those who doubt the Bible this is quite an astonishing story (from monetary standpoint)



The hierarchy depicted in Nebuchadnezzar's statue-gold head, silver chest, and bronze (88% copper) belly-prophetically foreshadowed the exact valuation system that would govern monetary metals throughout history.

This divine ordering precisely predicted how these metals would later be valued in economic systems worldwide: gold commanding the highest value, silver occupying the middle position at roughly 1/15th gold's value, and copper (the primary component of bronze) at the lowest tier.

What began as symbolic imagery in a dream became the literal economic hierarchy that would structure monetary systems across civilizations for millennia, demonstrating remarkable prescience about humanity's future economic organization.



Moreover,

Currency debasement-whether by reducing precious metal content or printing excess paper money-remains a persistent theme in monetary history. The lessons from Athens to Rome, and onward to modern economies, are as relevant today as ever.

"the greatest lesson of history is not learning the lessons of history"

Aldous Huxley