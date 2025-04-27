Silver Academy

Silver Academy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Ludeman's avatar
Mark Ludeman
4h

I really liked your introduction and it’s so true

As someone that’s been in 41 countries, some of Europe, France, and England, Soviet Union, but mostly east many time to India, Bhutan, Bali, Nepal, and a lot of central in South America travel and other countries changes your whole perspective and give you a much bigger view of the world everyone benefited by doing that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Silver Academy and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Silver Industry Assn.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture