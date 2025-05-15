Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates just sent a shockwave through Wall Street with their latest 13F filing. The world’s largest hedge fund slashed its exposure to the S&P 500 by a staggering 13.45%, while ramping up bets on Chinese tech giants Alibaba (+3.37%) and Baidu (+0.81%), and opening a massive $318 million position in gold (GLD). Why is one of the most influential investors abandoning the American market and doubling down on China and gold?

Is Dalio sounding the alarm on the future of U.S. dominance?

Dalio’s moves aren’t just about numbers-they’re about history. His “Big Cycle” thesis argues that empires rise and fall in recurring patterns: ascent, dominance, and decline.

According to Dalio, the U.S. is now in a late-stage decline, marked by ballooning debt, internal division, and shrinking global influence. Meanwhile, China is in its ascendancy, expanding its economic and geopolitical reach at a pace the world hasn’t seen since the British Empire’s heyday.

Could China’s Belt and Road Initiative be the blueprint for a new world order?

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is redrawing the global map, locking in strategic ports, mineral rights, and infrastructure deals from Latin America to Central Asia.

Just this week, Colombia joined the BRI, following Peru’s landmark port agreement-moves that secure China’s access to vital resources and trade routes. China now produces 35% of global manufacturing output, dwarfing its nearest competitors and cementing its status as the world’s factory floor.

Gold the canary in the coal mine for the global financial system

China’s drive to “de-dollarize” is accelerating. The country is stockpiling gold at a record pace, with official reserves topping 2,290 tonnes and analysts estimating true holdings could be far higher. By shifting reserves from U.S. Treasuries to gold and promoting the yuan in international trade, China is laying the groundwork for a financial system less reliant on the dollar-and less vulnerable to U.S. sanctions or instability.

Are we witnessing the dawn of a new superpower-and the twilight of another?

Dalio’s portfolio pivot is more than a hedge; it’s a statement. As the U.S. faces mounting internal and external pressures, and China methodically builds alliances and alternative financial networks, the balance of global power is shifting. The question now: Are investors-and policymakers-ready for the next chapter in the world order?

Ray Dalio’s “Big Cycle” thesis argues that every global reserve currency rises and falls in a predictable arc. With the US now in decline, Dalio and many experts see China emerging as the next dominant power, poised to reshape the world order