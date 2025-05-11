DOGE was never about efficiency, but corruption





Why do empires rise and fall? From Babylon to Rome, Byzantine to Britain, history’s giants share two fatal flaws: war as a profit engine and currency debasement to fund it. Today, the U.S. ruling class-entwined with corporate power-is repeating this script, squeezing citizens between inflation and taxation while exporting financial predation abroad. But how does this ancient playbook mirror today’s America?

The Eternal Cycle: War, Money, Collapse

Rome’s denarius, once pure silver, was diluted to near-worthlessness by emperors funding endless conquests. The Byzantine solidus, a 1,000-year gold standard, crumbled once debased to fund wars. Now, the Federal Reserve and Treasury blur lines, monetizing debt to fuel perpetual conflict. When the Pentagon’s $886 billion budget isn’t enough, the printing press hums-devaluing wages and savings. Who pays? The villagers.

But what happens when war profits aren’t enough?

The Debt Trap Racket

Modern empires don’t conquer with legions-they entrap with loans. China’s “Belt and Road” draws scrutiny, but the U.S. perfected this game. Consider “aid” to Latin America of Africa: roads and power plants built to extract resources, with loan terms ensuring default and asset seizure. The IMF, a Wall Street proxy, imposes austerity, locking nations in servitude. Sound familiar?

In Trump’s first 100 days, the blueprint intensified:

Debt diplomacy: ICE raids destabilize families, creating a captive labor underclass.

Financial predation: A $TRUMP meme coin, marketed as “patriotic,” lets foreign actors launder cash directly to the president’s wallet.

Rogue state theatrics: Threatening to invade Greenland or Mexico, suspending habeas corpus, and claiming credit for an India-Pakistan ceasefire both nations deny.

Why does the state need corporate partners?

The Merging Millstones

Walmart devoured Main Street. Amazon devours Walmart. Now, the state and corporatists merge into a single leviathan. The Treasury’s push to control the Fed, coupled with record M&A consolidation, signals a new era: “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Housing: 75% of households can’t afford a median-priced home.

Debt serfdom: Credit card rates hit 24.2%, with 1 in 3 Americans maxed out.

Rent-a-Life: Mattress rentals ($25/week), tire leases ($45/week)-the villagers now rent survival.

Is this the IMF’s debt trap, imported home?

The Corporatist Endgame

Trump’s “executive branch club” ($500,000/year for access) echoes Hunter Biden’s alleged $33 million “meetings for sale.” The ruling class trades influence while outsourcing repression: ICE agents in Proud Boys-esque masks, Pentagon strikes to “protect the dollar,” and a Fed-Treasury merger to hide the inflation tax.

History’s lesson is clear: empires debase currency, wage war, and collapse. The U.S. accelerates the cycle, blending corporate greed with state coercion. When the denarius fails, the villagers revolt. But today’s villagers are debtors, stripped of assets and throttled by usury. Will they notice the millstones before it’s too late?

The answer, as always, depends on who controls the story-and the money?



Trump and his stooges have failed miserably in their first 100 days. Trump fails to understand the most basic things related to economics. Isn’t it easy for every reader of this newsletter to understand that:



1. A tariff is just another word for a tax

2. Consumers are already tapped out

3. Who can afford an extra 145%







Prequel, How to fight back



Who was Po'pay?

Po'pay was a Tewa religious leader and medicine man who spearheaded the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 against Spanish colonization in present-day New Mexico. He organized the rebellion after being released from prison, where he had been incarcerated for practicing traditional Puebloan religious rites. Po'pay's leadership was based on his belief that he was guided by ancestral spirits to restore native customs, a vision that resonated with many Pueblo people.

Here's a more detailed look at his role:

Religious Figure: Po'pay was a respected religious leader within the Tewa people, holding a position similar to a medicine man.

Incarceration and Release: His arrest and subsequent release from Spanish prison were significant events that spurred his decision to organize the revolt.

Leadership and Motivation: He believed he was divinely guided by ancestral spirits to restore Puebloan traditions, a belief that fueled the uprising.

Pueblo Revolt: Po'pay played a central role in organizing the revolt, which involved multiple Pueblo villages and aimed to drive out the Spanish colonizers.

Post-Revolt: The Pueblo people successfully expelled the Spanish, gaining control of New Mexico for a time. The story of Po'pay and the revolt has continued to be told and remembered within Pueblo communities, though specific details about his later life remain somewhat shrouded in mystery.

The Dual Existence: Survival and Resistance

History’s rebels mastered the art of duality. The 1680 Pueblo Revolt succeeded because Indigenous leaders like Popé organized in secret, feigning compliance with Spanish colonizers while stockpiling weapons and unity. Today, surviving the fiat regime demands similar cunning: work within its systems, but build parallel networks using tools it cannot corrupt. Gold and silver-untethered to central banks-preserve value beyond inflation’s reach. Cryptocurrencies, barter economies, and community trusts form modern “shadow systems.” Like the Pueblo, resistance thrives in secrecy and patience. The overlords control the present, but metals of freedom and collective trust forge exits from their maze. Revolt begins underground

Crushed by Empire, Forged in Resistance

Another Sunday Silver Sermon





In Roman-occupied Judea, villagers faced a dual vise: taxes siphoned by corrupt elites and silver denarii debased to fund endless wars.

Temples, doubling as banks, hoarded precious metals while collaborating with imperial extractors-a system Jesus confronted by overturning money-changers’ tables, decrying the fusion of spiritual and financial exploitation.

His defiance wasn’t merely spiritual; it targeted an economy rigged to enrich Rome and its collaborators.

Today’s “fiat overlords” replicate this playbook: printing currency to fund conflict, inflating away savings, and trapping nations in debt.

While few us us are brave enough to replicate Christ’s whip-wielding zeal, we can reject that paper instruments-prone to manipulation-and follow in resistance.

Gold and silver, unprintable and historically rooted, offer autonomy from systems weaponized for war.

As in the Pueblo Revolt, liberation begins by building parallel economies-untouchable by central banks, unyielding to parasitic power. The cross to bear? Financial sovereignty.