Step 1: Crash the Market by announcing 145% Tariffs on the very country that makes 90% of the things consumers buy at Target, WalMart, Amazon etc

Step 2: Ruling Class (President’s insiders) Buy Equities because when they’re low.



Step 3: Raise Equities by pausing tariffs or announce a deal

Step 4: Rinse and Repeat

I believe this tweet below. Trump is just engaged in manipulating markets which fits his “self dealing” Modus Operandi.

Could a sitting U.S. president weaponize trade policy to manipulate markets for personal or political gain? The theory seems ripped from a financial thriller—but let’s follow the money.

Step 1: Crash Markets with Shock Tariffs

On April 2, 2025, Trump announced a 145% tariff on Chinese imports—a move that vaporized $4 trillion from U.S. stock valuations in 48 hours. The VIX “fear index” spiked to 40+, and Treasury yields nosedived as investors fled to bonds. But who stood to gain as panic swept trading floors?

Step 2: Insider Buying During the Freefall

Less than a week later, Trump’s Truth Social post urged followers to “BUY!!!”—just hours before he suspended most tariffs. The Dow rocketed 7% that day, while Trump Media stock surged 22%. Legal experts like Richard Painter, former Bush ethics lawyer, argue this reeks of “corruption in plain sight”. Why did NASDAQ call options spike before the tariff pause announcement?

Step 3: Pump Markets with Strategic Reversals

The 90-day tariff “pause” excluded China, preserving pressure on Beijing while triggering a “relief rally” for U.S. equities. The S&P 500 soared 9.5%—its biggest single-day gain since 2008. Tesla shares jumped 18%, benefiting advisor Elon Musk, who’d publicly clashed with Trump’s trade team. Was this policy chaos… or a calculated wealth transfer?

Step 4: Rinse, Repeat, and Crypto Side Hustles

The cycle has repeated since March 2025, but the plot thickens with Trump’s crypto ventures. His $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins—launched pre-tariff chaos—now boast $12B and $1.7B valuations. Foreign buyers could theoretically funnel millions to Trump via these tokens, bypassing the Emoluments Clause.

When Trump claims crypto could “eliminate $36T debt,” is he pitching a solution or another self dealing conflict of interest… or a distraction?

The China Contradiction

Beijing flatly denies Trump’s claims of “active negotiations,” retaliating with 125% tariffs and WTO lawsuits. Yet the dollar’s reserve status—bolstered by trade deficits Trump vilifies—remains the ultimate conflict: surpluses could destabilize the Treasury market that fuels U.S. borrowing. Is this economic warfare… or theater for domestic voters?

The Unanswered Questions

Insider Trading: Schiff and Gallego demand records of White House communications with financial firms before the tariff pause.

Market Manipulation: SEC remains silent despite abnormal call option volumes.

Constitutional Crisis: Can meme coins become a backchannel for foreign payments?

The pattern is clear—volatility creates winners. The proof? For now, it’s buried in trading algorithms and offshore crypto wallets. But with the tariff pause expiring in July 2025, the next market quake may reveal who’s truly pulling the strings.

The new edition should be titled “The Art of the Self Dealing President”

