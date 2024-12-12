Over the past decade, the Syrian pound (SYP) has experienced a catastrophic depreciation, losing approximately 99.64% of its value against the US dollar. In 2011, prior to the onset of the civil war, the exchange rate was around 47 SYP to 1 USD. By late 2023, this rate had plummeted to around 19,000 SYP to 1 USD, reflecting a staggering decline driven by multiple factors.

The Federal Reserve, in collusion with the military-industrial complex and a complicit Congress, has engineered a financial system that systematically benefits the ruling class at the expense of the average citizen. This insidious arrangement, warned against by economic luminaries such as Ludwig von Mises and Dr. Ron Paul has far-reaching consequences for our society.

At the heart of this system lies the Fed's ability to manipulate interest rates and engage in quantitative easing (QE). By artificially lowering interest rates, the Fed distorts market signals, leading to malinvestment and economic bubbles

QE, a euphemism for money printing, further exacerbates this problem by flooding the economy with newly created currency.

This inflation of the money supply inevitably leads to price inflation as more money chases the same amount of goods and services. The Cantillon Effect, named after 18th-century economist Richard Cantillon, explains how this process unfairly benefits those closest to the source of new money.

As newly created funds enter the economy, they do not affect all prices simultaneously. Instead, the first recipients of this money can spend it before prices rise, effectively gaining purchasing power at the expense of those who receive the money later, when prices have already increased.

The military-industrial complex is a prime beneficiary of this arrangement. The Fed's ability to create money out of thin air allows for the financing of endless wars without direct taxation

This not only enriches defense contractors but also provides opportunities for insider trading among the political elite who have advance knowledge of geopolitical events.

The boom-and-bust cycles created by the Fed's policies further concentrate wealth in the hands of the already wealthy. During market crashes, which are often the result of the Fed's own policies, those with significant capital can swoop in and acquire assets at artificially depressed prices.

When the market inevitably recovers, these assets appreciate, further widening the wealth gap.

Perhaps most egregiously, the Fed's policies have created a system where profits are privatized while losses are socialized. By setting minimal or no reserve requirements, banks are encouraged to engage in risky behavior, knowing they can be "bailed out" if their bets go sour.

This moral hazard ensures that bankers reap enormous profits during good times while taxpayers foot the bill during crises.

The consequences of this system are far-reaching and devastating. It erodes the purchasing power of the average citizen, widens income inequality, and undermines the very foundations of a free market economy.

The solution, as advocated by Mises, and Ron Paul lies in addressing the root cause: our monetary system.

Returning to sound money, whether through a gold standard or a free market in currencies, would eliminate the Fed's ability to manipulate the economy for the benefit of the few. It would restore honest price signals, encourage saving and responsible investment, and put an end to the hidden tax of inflation.

The greatest problem facing our society today is not a lack of resources or innovation, but a corrupt monetary system that systematically transfers wealth from the many to the few. By fixing our money, we can create a more just and prosperous society for all. The time has come to end the Fed's reign and return economic power to the people.

The Cantillon Effect significantly benefits the ruling class by giving them privileged access to newly created money, allowing them to profit at the expense of the broader population. This effect occurs when new money enters the economy, typically through central bank policies like quantitative easing or deficit spending.

The ruling class benefits in several key ways:

Early access to new money: Those closest to the source of money creation, such as banks, financial institutions, and wealthy individuals, receive the new funds first. This allows them to spend or invest before prices in the economy adjust, effectively increasing their purchasing power. Asset price inflation: The influx of new money often flows into financial assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate. This disproportionately benefits the wealthy, who own a larger share of these assets. As asset prices rise, the wealth gap between the ruling class and the general population widens. Increased economic influence: The ability to access cheap credit and invest in appreciating assets allows the ruling class to expand their economic control and influence. This can lead to further concentration of wealth and power. Protection against inflation: While the general population experiences erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, the ruling class can hedge against this by investing in assets that appreciate faster than the rate of inflation. Structural economic changes: The spending patterns of early recipients of new money can reshape the economy, leading to changes in production that favor their preferences and further entrench their economic advantage.

The long-term consequences of the Cantillon Effect are evident in wealth distribution statistics. From 1989 to 2021, the top 1% of households saw their net worth increase by 769%, while the bottom 50% experienced only a 243% increase.

This stark disparity illustrates how the Cantillon Effect acts as a mechanism for transferring wealth from the broader population to the ruling class, exacerbating economic inequality and consolidating the power of those already at the top of the economic hierarchy.

here is a comprehensive list of military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan:

Aircraft and Helicopters

73 aircraft (disabled)

Up to 33 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters

A-29 light attack planes

MD-530 helicopters

At least one C-130 Hercules transport plane

7 CH-46 Sea Knight transport helicopters (rendered inoperable)

Ground Vehicles

22,174 Humvees

70 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs)

Nearly 1,000 armored vehicles

42,000 pick-up trucks and SUVs

Weapons

358,530 assault rifles

126,295 pistols

64,363 machine guns

176 artillery pieces

Nearly 200 artillery units

Other Equipment

Nearly all communications equipment, including base-station, mobile, man-portable, and hand-held commercial and military radio systems

17,500 pieces of explosive detection, electronic countermeasure, disposal, and personal protective equipment

299 night-vision devices (2018-2021 period)

Night Vision and Surveillance Equipment 16,000 night-vision goggles 42,000 pieces of night vision, surveillance, biometric, and positioning equipment



Ammunition

9,524 air-to-ground munitions

Nearly $48 million worth of ammunition

The total value of military equipment left behind is estimated at approximately $9 to $12 billion.