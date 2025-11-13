Remember all the chatter like Bitcoin is private (nothing further from the truth as anyone can research this ledger stored on the internet) or Bitcoin is digital gold?



the Notion that Bitcoin is Safe or Private





BITCOIN HAS BEEN HACKED

China has formally accused the United States of orchestrating a $13 billion state-level cybertheft involving the seizure of 127,000 Bitcoin originally stolen in a 2020 hack of the Chinese LuBian mining pool. The U.S. government disputes the allegation, asserting the Bitcoin was lawfully seized as part of a fraud crackdown, but China insists the act constitutes “state-backed cyber theft” and has transformed the incident into a geopolitical flashpoint.​​

Key Timeline and Details

The Hack: In December 2020, approximately 127,272-127,426 BTC (worth $3.5 billion then, now valued over $13 billion) were stolen from the LuBian mining pool, previously one of the world’s largest mining operations.​

Attribution: China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC) alleges this was not an ordinary criminal hack but a “state-level operation” ultimately directed by the U.S. government, with technical indicators suggesting sophisticated resources.​

Movement of Coins: The stolen Bitcoin remained dormant for several years, only moving in 2024 after the U.S. indicted Cambodian billionaire Chen Zhi, who was accused of running a major crypto scam operation.​​

Seizure by the U.S.: The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed in late 2025 that it had seized the same Bitcoin as part of anti-fraud actions against Chen Zhi and the Prince Group in Cambodia. Washington maintains the seizure was carried out through proper law enforcement and legal channels.​

China’s Counter-Claim: Beijing asserts that the pattern of on-chain movements and the lack of attempts to immediately cash out is evidence of government-level handling, not criminal laundering, and that U.S. claims about Chen Zhi’s control of the assets are unsubstantiated.​​

Geopolitical and Market Impact

This clash has escalated into a broader digital and diplomatic standoff, deepening U.S.-China cyber tensions. Chinese outlets describe the action as a “black eats black operation,” suggesting the U.S. stole Bitcoin it accused others of laundering.​​

The size of the seizure makes it the largest crypto confiscation in history—exceeding even the massive Bitcoin Queen case in the U.K..​

Experts warn that this controversy clouds property rights for digital assets, raises the stakes for global crypto regulation, and could influence diplomatic and economic policy in the digital sphere.​

Technical and Legal Debates

Blockchain analysts debate whether the hack was due to a “state-level” security breach, a weak-key vulnerability, or inside collusion, dubbed the “Milky Sad” flaw, which left the hot wallet exposed.​

The United States claims the digital assets are proceeds from criminal activity and that confiscation followed due legal process, while China maintains the act violates international norms and property rights.​

In summary, China’s formal accusation that the U.S. masterminded the theft (and subsequent seizure) of $13 billion in Bitcoin from the LuBian mining pool marks one of the highest-profile cyber and digital asset disputes ever, with major market, diplomatic, and regulatory ramifications still unfolding

US DOLLAR SUPREMACY



and what Russia does so will dozens of others

China has replaced the BIS-led mBridge digital currency project with a self-managed tech bridge, focusing on multi-country gold-backed lending. Now, China issues panda loans and infrastructure or energy loans, especially to BRICS and emerging nations, as long as they deposit gold in Shanghai or allied vaults along a “golden highway”—Singapore, Dubai, UAE, India, Hong Kong. This system enables secure gold-backed financing outside the dollar, avoiding asset freezes like Washington’s 2022 seizure of Russia’s $300 billion, making recipients feel safe from Western sanctions.





The Monroe Doctrine



America’s New Vietnam: The Venezuelan War That Buries the Monroe Doctrine

The United States’ march toward war with Venezuela marks the final death of the Monroe Doctrine. Once the imperial pillar of Washington’s hemispheric dominance, it now lies shattered amid a conflict that exposes the end of U.S. control over Latin America. The old claim that the Western Hemisphere belongs under American “protection” collapses when every major Latin nation—from Mexico to Brazil—rejects Washington’s campaign against Caracas.

Mexico’s warning could not be clearer: any threat to one Latin nation’s sovereignty is a threat to all. In making that declaration, Mexico anchors itself with the new multipolar order—aligned philosophically with Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela, not with the United States. This bloc prioritizes sovereignty and resistance to external coercion, values Washington no longer even pretends to respect.

The U.S. may still possess unmatched firepower, but it faces a region no longer willing to submit. If history remembers the Monroe Doctrine as a century of American dominion, this war will be remembered as its grave. The Venezuelan people, like the Vietnamese before them, will ensure that the empire learns once again that raw power cannot conquer national will.





The Notion of Profiting in Mexico’s Silver Mines



Investing in Mexico’s mining sector has become hazardous, with the Monroe Doctrine’s breakdown marking an epochal shift away from U.S. imperial dominance. The situation parallels the folly of investing in Ukraine just before full-scale war, when Kyiv swiftly nationalized resources to fortify its war effort—leaving shareholders empty-handed. As Mexico aligns itself with anti-U.S. powers and asserts sovereignty, the government is increasingly unwilling to host U.S. or Canadian silver miners, treating resource control as a matter of national security. The old security guarantees are gone; future expropriation, hostile regulation, or abrupt bans are now real threats for foreign investors.

Endeavour Silver, long rooted in Mexican mining districts, has historically focused its entire development and production footprint in Mexico’s silver heartland. In early 2025, Endeavour exited Mexico to expand in Peru, a jurisdiction that stands apart from the emerging alliance of Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela. Peru offers Endeavour regulatory stability, transparency, and a pro-Western policy environment—dramatically reducing geopolitical and expropriation risks compared to Mexico’s rising hostility toward US/Canadian miners. This move shows Endeavour’s commitment to safe jurisdictions, prioritizing long-term shareholder value over political risk.

Silver is Safe, Aint Gonna Expire



