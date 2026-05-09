In 1809, as Napoleon fed Europe into the furnace again, conscription orders hit rural France like a death warrant. In a mountain district of the Massif Central, a young conscript named Jean didn’t just dodge the draft—he stood in the village square and told others this wasn’t glory, just slaughter for an emperor who saw them as expendable.

Officials tried to crush him, but the example spread. Across nearby valleys, men hid in forests, maimed trigger fingers, or simply vanished rather than fill Napoleon’s ranks. Historians estimate that around this time some 160,000 Frenchmen were refusing the call‑up in one form or another—thousands of bodies not fed into Wagram, not left frozen on the road to Moscow. Jean didn’t stop the war, but his refusal cracked the spell of inevitability and quietly saved lives by showing that “No” was possible



When states go mad, truth becomes a survival skill. In war and crisis, the difference between living and dying often comes down to who has accurate information and who’s trapped inside propaganda. Your very survival can hinge on someone, somewhere, refusing orders or breaking silence—often at the cost of their career, their freedom, even their life—so the rest of us can see clearly enough to act.

This particular article may be considered a violation of laws in over 38 states but we are brave reporters and found a loophole which was to find a State without the jail time or fine and upload there with documented IP address.



In dozens of U.S. states, it is illegal for journalists, public workers and contractors to organize boycotts against Israel’s massacres in Gaza, Lebanon, and across the region?

Did you know ICE officers are trained with Israeli security forces, then turned loose on our communities at home? In Pennsylvania, where these anti‑boycott gag laws apply, we refused to let a foreign‑driven statute dictate our conscience. So we did what reporters on the beat, sovereign people on the move, have always done: we found a state where it wasn’t illegal, routed our upload through that IP, and filed this as part of a survival‑guide code of conduct—investigative journalism as self‑defense.







Col. Douglas Macgregor says it outright: Iran was never an existential threat to the United States. It couldn’t invade us, conquer us, or erase us. The real danger wasn’t Iran—it was a permanent war machine, tied to Israeli ambitions, that needed a new enemy and a new cash cow. So the same operators who lied us into Iraq slapped “Iran” over the old script and pushed America into another disaster.

Now gas is sky‑high

Farmers are going under from fuel and fertilizer costs

Shipping and energy markets are chaos

And Gulf “allies” are backing away.

And once again, ordinary people eat the cost while the only winners are the donors, lobbyists, and weapons makers who profit from endless war—and treat your life as collateral damage.

UN and industry estimates already put Arab losses up to roughly 200 billion dollars , with Gulf energy infrastructure alone facing tens of billions in damage and years‑long repairs . Rebuilding U.S. and allied bases, expanding new ones, and sustaining this footprint will easily stack hundreds of billions more in U.S. tax dollars over the coming decade.

ALL SOLD TO US BY ISRAEL

A recent House bill, H.R. 867, was drafted so aggressively that it would have made supporting a boycott of Israel a federal offense carrying up to 20 years in prison and fines up to 1 million dollars. It was amended public outrage, but the fact that members of Congress were willing to introduce legislation threatening draconian punishment for core political speech shows how far they are prepared to bend the First Amendment to shield Israel from nonviolent pressure.



Did you know that in dozens of U.S. states, it is literally illegal for workers to organize boycotts against Israel’s massacres in Gaza, Lebanon, and across the region? Did you know ICE officers are trained with Israeli security forces, then turned loose on our communities at home? In Pennsylvania, where these anti‑boycott gag laws apply, we refused to let a foreign‑driven statute dictate our conscience. So we did what reporters on the beat, sovereign people on the move, have always done: we found a state where it wasn’t illegal, routed our upload through that IP, and filed this as part of a survival‑guide code of conduct—investigative journalism as self‑defense.



BDS architecture (BDS = Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) is the hidden legal and financial system built to shield Israel from peaceful boycotts. It includes anti‑BDS laws, loyalty pledges for public contracts, blacklists of companies, weaponized “antisemitism” definitions, and banking/sanctions rules that punish Palestine solidarity while protecting Israeli state violence.

Most people have never heard the phrase “BDS architecture,” but they live inside its consequences every day. It’s the invisible legal scaffolding built to protect Israel from the same peaceful boycotts Americans once used against Jim Crow and South African apartheid. While people ask why our bridges are crumbling, why child care and social services are gutted, why their tap water is brown, Congress has quietly entertained laws that would make supporting a boycott of Israel punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a 1‑million‑dollar fine. We are living in a bizarro experiment where the American worker gets austerity, and a foreign state gets free healthcare, endless weapons, and legal shields from our own Constitution.

The United States is not just “supporting” Israel. It is being bled and blackmailed by a foreign lobby that has turned our Congress and statehouses into rented property.

AIPAC and its satellite PACs pour tens of millions of dollars into elections to destroy anyone who dares say: “Stop arming apartheid. Stop funding genocide.” That is not democracy. That is paid occupation of our political system.

Members of Congress know: cross AIPAC, lose your seat. So they sign off on bombing campaigns, starvation sieges, and war crimes they know are happening, because a foreign lobby’s money matters more than your rent, your water, your kid’s school.

In 38 states, politicians have passed laws that punish you for boycotting Israel. You can boycott your own town’s grocery store—but not a foreign government’s apartheid system. They have literally written into law that Israel sits above your First Amendment rights.

These laws build blacklists of people and companies that refuse to do business with apartheid. If you honor basic human rights standards, the state brands you “restricted,” the way McCarthy branded people “un‑American.” Different century, same sickness.

Banks, under “terrorism” and sanctions rules shaped by this lobby, freeze and choke Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim civil society. Meanwhile, billions in U.S. weapons flow to a state that is openly wiping neighborhoods off the map. The terrorists, it seems, are whoever Washington’s donors say they are.

While bridges collapse, trains derail, and people drink brown water in the richest country on Earth, Congress finds 20, 30, 40 billion dollars at the snap of a finger—for F‑35s, bombs, artillery, and missile systems to fuel Israel’s endless wars. There is “no money” for healthcare or housing, but there is always money to level another apartment block in Gaza.

Every single one of those dollars is yours. It is stolen from your schools, your hospitals, your infrastructure, your social services, and wired into a war machine that makes you less safe and morally complicit in crimes that will haunt this century.

This is not “allyship.” This is a protection racket: pay up, keep quiet, keep the bombs flowing—or be politically annihilated. Lawmakers swear an oath to the U.S. Constitution, then behave like they’ve sworn an oath to a foreign government and its donors.

A country that cannot criticize, boycott, or even debate the policies of a foreign state without risking its job, its contract, or its seat in Congress is not free. It is occupied—politically, financially, and morally.

Awareness is not optional anymore. If you shrug, they win by default. If you look away, they take another right, ban another boycott, pass another “emergency” aid package for someone else’s war while your community decays.

You have two choices: Accept that your government has been partially captured by a foreign lobby and live with the consequences. Or organize—locally, relentlessly—to make it politically toxic to take this money, to vote for anti‑BDS laws, to send one more dollar in weapons while your own neighbors are unhoused and uninsured.

That means: show up at town halls. Confront your reps on camera. Support primary challengers who refuse AIPAC cash. Build local coalitions—Palestine solidarity, anti‑war veterans, teachers, water activists—around one simple principle: no more blank checks, no more gag laws, no more foreign veto on our politics.

They are counting on you to feel small, hopeless, outgunned. You are not. There are more of you than there are lobbyists in that building. Once people see this clearly, the outrage is not a bug—it’s the engine that can finally rip their grip off our government.

Gaza: major bombing campaigns since 2005

(Al Jazeera timeline of Gaza attacks and Gaza‑war chronologies.)

Dec 2008 – Jan 2009 – “Operation Cast Lead”

22‑day Israeli air and ground campaign in Gaza; about 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis killed.

Nov 14–21, 2012 – “Operation Pillar of Defense”

Eight days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after the killing of Hamas commander Ahmad Jabari.

Jul 8 – Aug 26, 2014 – “Operation Protective Edge”

Seven‑week war with intensive Israeli bombing and shelling of Gaza; ~2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis killed.

Mar–Nov 2018 – “Great March of Return” period

Recurring Israeli airstrikes on Gaza linked to protests and rocket fire; several short escalations (e.g., Nov 2018).

May 10–21, 2021 – May 2021 Gaza war

Eleven days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after confrontations in East Jerusalem and Al‑Aqsa; at least 260 Palestinians and 13 Israelis killed.

Aug 5–7, 2022 – Gaza escalation with Islamic Jihad

Israeli airstrikes kill over 30 Palestinians, including two Islamic Jihad commanders; hundreds wounded.

Oct 7, 2023 – to current Gaza war

After the Hamas attack, Israel launches a massive, sustained bombing campaign on Gaza, with HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Palestinians killed and multiple named phases (Rafah offensive, repeated offensives in 2024–25).

Food drop massacres happen on regular basis. First the Palestinians are starved then Israel stages “relief” campaigns and when the Palestinians attempt to receive food, water, supplies they are shot with machine guns.

Lebanon: large operations and current war

Southern Lebanon invasion map

(Conversation, AP, and Middle East Eye timelines; plus detailed 2024–25 war chronology.)

Jul 25–31, 1993 – “Operation Accountability”

Israeli air and artillery bombardment of southern Lebanon, displacing hundreds of thousands, aimed at Hezbollah rocket fire.

Apr 11–27, 1996 – “Operation Grapes of Wrath”

Major Israeli bombing campaign in Lebanon, including the April 18 Qana shelling of a UN compound that killed more than 100 civilians.

Jul 12 – Aug 14, 2006 – 2006 Lebanon War

33‑day Israeli air and ground war across Lebanon after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers; extensive bombing of Beirut’s southern suburbs, bridges, ports, and infrastructure.

2013–2019 – intermittent airstrikes and raids

Multiple reported Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets and convoys in southern Lebanon and border areas.

Oct 8, 2023 – Sep 2024 – cross‑border war of attrition

One day after Oct 7, Hezbollah starts firing into northern Israel; Israel responds with repeated airstrikes and artillery across southern Lebanon.

Sep 21, 2024 – large‑scale air campaign “Northern Arrows” begins

Israeli Air Force hits roughly 400 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in one day, followed by intensified airstrikes.

Night of Sep 30, 2024 – ground invasion + sustained bombing

Israel launches ground maneuvers in south Lebanon alongside heavy airstrikes under “Operation Northern Arrows,” continuing into 2025.

Syria: ongoing air‑strike “campaign between wars”

(Al Jazeera and ETANA chronologies of Israeli attacks on Syria; plus 2023–24 escalation.)

Jun 2006 – air raid on Syrian‑Lebanese border area

Early reported Israeli strike on alleged Palestinian militant base.

Sep 6, 2007 – Al‑Kibar / Deir ez‑Zor strike

Israel bombs a suspected nuclear facility at Al‑Kibar in eastern Syria.

2013 – multiple strikes near Damascus Jan 30, 2013: Israel hits a convoy near the Lebanese border and a research center at Jamraya, outside Damascus. May 3–5, 2013: Two more Israeli strikes around Damascus target alleged missile shipments for Hezbollah.

2017–2020 – regular airstrikes on Syrian and Iranian‑linked targets

Dozens of raids on weapons depots, airports (Damascus, Aleppo), and militia bases over several years.

Apr 2, 2023 – Homs airstrikes

Israel launches air raids around Homs, wounding at least five Syrian soldiers.

2023 (through early Apr) – repeated airport and base strikes Strikes on Damascus International Airport and Aleppo airport, killing Syrian soldiers and damaging runways and warehouses tied to Iran‑aligned militias.

Oct 10, 2023 – Jan 2024 – intensified raids post–Oct 7

ETANA monitoring records at least 45 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory between Oct 10, 2023, and late Jan 2024, targeting IRGC and allied militia sites, missile launchers, and Syrian military bases.

Jan 20, 2024 – daytime strike in Damascus (Al‑Mezzeh)

Israeli airstrike in western Damascus kills several senior IRGC commanders, highlighting direct Israel–Iran confrontation in Syria.

2024–2025 – continued “hundreds of airstrikes”

Reporting notes that by mid‑2020s Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, including government forces and Hezbollah positions, as part of its long‑running campaign between wars.

No one wants this war but Israel





The war on Iran is a sledgehammer taken to the world economy, and ordinary people are the ones being crushed underneath it. Fertilizer flows are choking because roughly a third of global fertilizer, and up to 20–30 percent of exports, move through the Strait of Hormuz; farmers from Iowa to India are staring at empty tanks, 40 percent price spikes, and forced yield cuts that will echo as food shortages and hunger. Petrochemical supply is seizing up as natural gas shipments collapse, slamming plastics, industrial chemicals, and the basic inputs of modern agriculture and manufacturing.

Oil markets are being held at gunpoint: the IEA is already warning of one of the biggest supply shocks ever recorded, with around 7.5 percent of global oil supply offline and the real risk of prices blasting past 200 dollars a barrel if this continues. That’s not a “blip,” it’s a recipe for cascading energy rationing, airlines grounded, factories idled, and whole regions tipped into depression and hyperinflation.

Helium—lifeblood of chip manufacturing—is suddenly scarce because Qatar’s exports, roughly 27–30 percent of global supply, are trapped behind a war‑zone choke point, and fabs can’t just swap in some other gas. That hits semiconductors, AI data centers, medical imaging, everything that keeps the so‑called “advanced” economy running, and there is no quick fix.

All of this piles on top of already fragile supply chains. Shipping through Hormuz is throttled, LNG flows are down, aluminum and other critical materials are spiking, and analysts are openly warning that we’re on track for fertilizer‑driven food crises on top of an energy shock. The endgame of this lunacy is obvious: rolling blackouts, gas and diesel lines, food rationing, and a political class pretending it’s all some unforeseeable “market fluctuation” instead of the direct consequence of a war they chose to green‑light and escalate.

Only a Congress this captured could have let the pendulum swing this far into outright absurdity.

We are living in a country where a “civil” immigration system that was supposedly built to process non‑citizens is now detaining U.S. citizens, sometimes for months, because the databases are racist, the incentives are carceral, and nobody in power cares enough to fix it. The same lawmakers who police the world about “rule of law” preside over an apparatus in which people must prove their citizenship from inside a cage before anyone will admit the system made a mistake.

At the very same time, those lawmakers are quietly building a parallel legal cage around one subject: Israel. Dozens of states have passed anti‑BDS and “antisemitism” bills that take a basic, American tradition—boycotting unjust policies—and turn it into something you have to promise never to do if you want a public contract, a teaching job, or a seat at the table. “You are free,” they say, “as long as you never use that freedom against this one foreign state.”

Campus codes and social‑media rules now treat words like “apartheid” and “settler” as if they were slurs, not descriptions backed by every major human‑rights report. Agencies redefine “antisemitism” until it includes almost any serious criticism of Israeli power, then use that vagueness to interrogate people over posts and hashtags. All this in a country whose highest court has said, plainly, that political speech online is protected.

And then comes the mask‑off moment: a federal bill threatening million‑dollar fines and 20‑year prison terms for participating in a boycott of Israel. It did not pass, but it was written, introduced, and advanced by people who swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution. That is what an occupied Congress looks like: one that will tolerate wrongful detention of its own citizens and strip‑mine the First Amendment—not to protect Americans, but to shield a foreign government from the kind of pressure movements once used against Jim Crow and South African apartheid.

This is not an over‑correction. It is a warning about how far they are willing to go next, unless people force this pendulum back with organized, unapologetic resistance.

Below are researched lists of corporations that Palestinian‑led BDS campaigns, human rights groups, and even UN experts identify as complicit in Israeli apartheid, occupation, and the Gaza war.

Those sources repeatedly highlight companies in a few buckets:

Weapons and logistics firms supplying Israel’s military operations (airlines, arms manufacturers, tactical‑gear companies, logistics carriers).

Big tech and cloud providers underpinning Israel’s surveillance, data, and targeting infrastructure (e.g., Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM under “Project Nimbus” and related programs).

Heavy‑equipment, construction, and infrastructure companies whose machinery is used to demolish Palestinian homes and expand illegal settlements (e.g., JCB, Caterpillar, Volvo, Hyundai‑linked entities).

Consumer and finance brands with documented investment or operational ties to settlement projects or occupation infrastructure (e.g., Chevron, Intel, HP/HPE, certain tourism platforms and major banks).

BDS and allied campaigns target these firms not because of an abstract ideological label, but because there is evidence‑based complicity: concrete contracts, investments, or services that materially support Israeli state policy in the occupied territories and Gaza.

high‑priority corporate targets because of direct complicity in Israeli apartheid, settlements, or the current Gaza genocide.

High‑priority consumer / tech / finance targets

Chevron – Extracts Eastern Mediterranean gas claimed by Israel; revenues strengthen Israel’s war chest and siege, while depriving Palestinians of control over offshore resources.

Intel – Long‑time top foreign investor in Israel; major fabs built on land of depopulated Palestinian village Iraq al‑Manshiya; only dropped a new 25‑billion‑dollar plant under pressure but remains deeply embedded.

Dell Technologies – 150‑million‑dollar contract to supply servers and services directly to the Israeli military, plus R&D in Israel’s “National Cyber Park”; CEO donated roughly 350 million in shares to Israel after Oct 7.

Siemens – Main contractor for the EuroAsia Interconnector, tying illegal settlements’ electricity into the EU grid and economically normalizing annexation.

Hewlett Packard / HPE / HP Inc. – IT backbone for Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, prison system, and other core databases of the apartheid regime.

Microsoft – Azure cloud and AI for the Israeli military and state; documented as deeply integrated into Israel’s AI‑driven targeting, prisons, and surveillance programs used in Gaza and the West Bank.

Carrefour – Franchise and partnerships directly serving illegal settlements; provided material support and “care packages” to soldiers participating in the Gaza assault.

AXA – Holds over 150 million dollars in shares/bonds in arms manufacturers directly arming Israel’s Gaza campaign (Boeing, General Dynamics, etc.).

Reebok – Sponsorship deal with the Israel Football Association, which includes settlement clubs playing on stolen land in the occupied West Bank.

Disney / Marvel – Uses star power and characters to launder Israel’s image; hires open propagandists as “cultural ambassadors” and embeds Mossad‑linked characters into pop culture.

SodaStream – Israeli brand with a long record of using facilities linked to settlement expansion and the displacement of Bedouin communities in the Naqab.

RE/MAX – Markets and sells property in illegal settlements, directly monetizing theft of Palestinian land.

Fast‑food / consumer “organic boycott” targets

McDonald’s, Coca‑Cola, Burger King, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Wix – Not all globally, but specific national branches and franchises that have donated directly to the Israeli military or openly backed the Gaza war are being targeted by grassroots campaigns BDS supports.

Weapons, logistics, and high‑tech “Gaza genocide” profiteers

AFSC’s Gaza genocide list highlights dozens of arms, logistics, and high‑tech firms whose products are in the Gaza assault right now:

Boeing – F‑15s, JDAM kits, GBU‑39 bombs; core of the bombing campaign.

Lockheed Martin – F‑16/F‑35 jets, Hellfire missiles, transport aircraft.

General Dynamics – MK‑80 bomb bodies, 155mm shells, armored vehicles.

BAE Systems – M109 howitzers, key components for Israeli aircraft.

Elbit Systems – Israel’s largest arms firm: drones, smart bombs, artillery, border “smart fence.”

Caterpillar & JCB & Hyundai Heavy – Bulldozers and heavy machinery used to level Palestinian homes, fields, and build the Gaza “buffer zone.”

Google & Amazon (Project Nimbus) – 1.2‑billion‑dollar cloud and AI contract for Israeli government and military; military admits using Nimbus to run AI targeting systems.

Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia – Tourism listings in illegal settlements, whitewashing annexation while profiting from it.

Teva – Israeli pharma giant benefiting from captive Palestinian markets and supporting the war.

next week we talk to some brave journalists who know how to unplug data centers using legal means

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