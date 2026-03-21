John Law’s Mississippi Bubble was a masterclass in “official” fraud dressed up as innovation.

Law convinced the French crown to let his private company control colonial trade and merge with the state’s crushing debt. Shares in his Mississippi Company were sold on a dream of endless riches, but the real engine wasn’t profits from America—it was Law’s own bank printing credit to buy the stock, prop the price, and roll over government IOUs. The regulator, the banker, and the promoter were effectively the same machine. Rising prices were used as “proof” of success, even as underlying reality rotted. When confidence cracked and people tried to cash out, there wasn’t enough real wealth behind the paper, and the whole structure imploded.

That pattern never died; it just changed costumes. The modern central bank buys its own government’s debt and mortgage securities to “stabilize markets,” manufacturing demand to keep yields and prices where policy makers want them, not where free markets would set them. The supposed neutral umpire becomes the biggest player on the field.

Now look at COMEX. On March 19, 2026, the CME’s house account quietly absorbed 82% of a day’s silver deliveries to keep the system from seizing. Again, the referee became the buyer of last resort. In all three cases—Mississippi, the Fed, and COMEX—the common thread is simple: the institution that claims to oversee a fair market is secretly propping it up with its own balance sheet, faking liquidity, hiding insolvency, and praying you don’t ask for actual settlement.

Over the last five months, COMEX has been bleeding physical silver at a historic pace, with tens of millions of ounces leaving the system as more participants stand for delivery instead of rolling contracts.

Monthly delivery outflows (last 5 months)

Here are the best-documented total silver deliveries (stood for delivery) by month, expressed in millions of ounces:

November 2025: 30 million ounces stood for delivery.​

December 2025: 65 million ounces delivered, an all‑time record month; over 60% of registered inventory called in the first four trading days.

January 2026: 49.4 million ounces delivered, more than seven times the prior January average.​

February 2026: 33.5 million ounces delivered.​

March 2026 (through March 19): 43.4 million ounces already delivered (8,681 contracts).​

COMEX Silver Stress Flashing Red: The System Just Blinked

March 19, 2026, may go down as the day silver’s fault lines became too visible to ignore. The CME’s own house account — the clearinghouse itself — just stopped 114 out of 138 delivery notices for the March silver contract. That’s 570,000 ounces, or roughly 82% of the day’s entire delivery flow, absorbed by the exchange to keep the system from seizing up.

This isn’t “routine logistics.” It’s the market’s plumbing fraying under real physical pressure. When the house account becomes the buyer of last resort, it means the shorts can’t deliver — full stop. It’s the institutional equivalent of a fire alarm, and it’s blaring loud.

Month-to-date, 8,681 March silver contracts — equal to a staggering 43.4 million ounces — have already gone to delivery. That’s one of the heaviest physical drawdowns in recent memory. Yet the paper price remains strangely subdued. This is how managed optics look when a market under stress is being contained by force.

The Pattern Never Lies

Whenever physical demand overwhelms the paper system, COMEX history shows the same desperate pattern:

The price gets slammed — not by organic selling, but by engineered liquidation designed to flush out speculative longs.

Weak hands get forced out through margin calls and stop-loss chains.

The optics shift: lower price “proves” no crisis exists, while behind the scenes, metal is scraped from every vault, reclassified, or imported in a quiet panic.

We’ve seen it before — the Hunt brothers in 1980, the 2011 silver squeeze, gold’s 2020 delivery crunch. Each time, a short-term downdraft masked systemic stress. Each time, physical buyers who held firm were rewarded as the paper façade cracked.

The Red Alert Phase

Registered silver stocks on COMEX are already bleeding toward the 80 million-ounce mark, some estimates even lower. At current delivery rates, that’s barely two months of cover. If physical standing for delivery holds steady — or rises — the clearinghouse itself becomes the only entity capable of preventing a visible default.

That’s not a “healthy” market. That’s a managed retreat.

If price suppression weren’t deployed here, the natural outcome would be explosive:

Immediate backwardation as physical commands a massive premium.

New delivery demand from every forward-looking player worldwide.

Potential force majeure declarations as shorts admit they can’t source bars.

A violent repricing avalanche, easily launching silver north of $100 under panic short-covering.

The Bullish Reality

This latest “price drop” isn’t bearish — it’s the biggest bullish confirmation signal in years. The system is literally buying time by sacrificing credibility. Industrial users, sovereign buyers, and serious accumulators know what this means: the real silver is vanishing fast.

In street terms: when the COMEX itself has to step in to buy its own deliveries, you’re witnessing the paper dam straining under physical truth. Those who understand what’s happening are not selling — they’re standing for delivery.

This is the moment when patient capital separates from the crowd. In a world drunk on leverage and illusion, owning the ounces is not a trade — it’s survival. The exchange just blinked. The clock is ticking.



final thoughts



Selling silver here is what you do if you hate money and love being a mark. China’s choking exports, the U.S. is hinting at a de facto floor, wars are flaring, and the paper casinos are wheezing. This is not “take profits” time; it’s “don’t be the idiot dumping physical into strong hands” time. Smart money hoards metal into this chaos. Everyone else volunteers to be liquidity for the sharks.