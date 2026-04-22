China is seeing unprecedented demand for silver, with imports surging 78% month-over-month to a record ~836 tonnes in March—173% above the 10-year seasonal average. Year-to-date imports have reached ~1,626 tonnes, the highest level on record. This spike is being driven by two key forces: retail investors buying small silver bars as a cheaper alternative to gold, and solar manufacturers accelerating purchases ahead of the April 1 removal of export tax rebates.

With the solar sector already consuming about 20% of global silver supply—largely centered in China—this surge signals a powerful shift. China’s silver demand is rapidly accelerating

Why Silver Mining Equities?

China’s historic silver buying spree is colliding with a deeper structural reality: this metal is being consumed far faster than it is being discovered. Geologists estimate that economically viable silver reserves in the ground are shrinking, even as above‑ground demand—from solar, electronics, and investors—hits record highs. With silver increasingly behaving like a finite, industrially essential resource on the brink of geological scarcity, the real leverage shifts to the companies that already control quality ounces in safe jurisdictions.

That’s where producers like Andean Precious Metals and Aya Gold & Silver emerge as compelling ways to own the coming silver squeeze at the source.



Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals is a cash-rich silver and gold producer with San Bartolomé in Bolivia and Golden Queen in California, giving it diversified, low-political-risk exposure in the Americas. Strong liquidity, a solid balance sheet, and a growing production profile position it to benefit disproportionately from higher silver prices and bolt-on M&A.

Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver controls high-grade Moroccan assets, led by its expanding Zgounder mine, which is ramping toward multi‑million‑ounce annual silver production with attractive projected cash costs. With consensus “Buy” ratings, double‑digit forecast revenue growth, and long mine‑life potential, Aya offers a quality, growth‑oriented way to play a sustained bull market in silver.







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