China Gold Association released a report

The consumption of gold bars and coins in China from Jan. to Sep. this year was 282.721 Tonnes

A year-on-year increase of 27.14%

The gold ETF increased by 48.69% compared to the end of 2023

Imported gold concentrate increased by 15.51%.

The China Gold Association's recent report highlights a significant surge in gold consumption and investment across various sectors in China during the first nine months of 2024. This trend reflects growing investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset and store of value.

Gold Bar and Coin Consumption

The consumption of gold bars and coins in China reached an impressive 282.721 tonnes from January to September 2024, marking a substantial 27.14% increase compared to the same period last year.

This surge indicates a strong appetite for physical gold among Chinese investors and consumers, likely driven by economic uncertainties and inflationary concerns.

Gold ETF Growth

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in China experienced remarkable growth, with a 48.69% increase compared to the end of 2023.

This significant uptick in gold ETF holdings aligns with global trends, as investors seek exposure to gold through more accessible and liquid investment vehicles. The growth in gold ETFs suggests a shift in investor preferences towards paper gold investments, which offer easier storage and trading compared to physical gold.

Gold Concentrate Imports

The report also noted a 15.51% increase in imported gold concentrate

This rise in imports indicates strong demand from China's gold refining and manufacturing sectors, potentially driven by increased domestic consumption and industrial applications.

China's robust gold demand is part of a broader global trend. Worldwide, gold ETFs have seen positive flows, with global physically-backed gold ETFs experiencing inflows for three consecutive months as of July 2024, adding US$3.7 billion.

This global trend, coupled with China's strong domestic demand, has contributed to pushing gold prices to new heights.

The surge in Chinese gold consumption and investment comes amid a backdrop of economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and shifting monetary policies. As central banks worldwide, including China, continue to accumulate gold reserves, the precious metal's appeal as a strategic asset and hedge against economic volatility remains strong.

This report underscores China's significant role in the global gold market and highlights the growing importance of gold as both an investment and a consumer product in the world's second-largest economy.

end of segment

Read about West Red Lake Gold & Madsen Mine Restart Activities