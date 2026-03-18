Trump has already shown the playbook: bomb first, kidnap elected leaders, then boast about “running” their countries and seizing the oil, as he did after abducting Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in a Delta Force raid.



Now, fresh from promoting and cheering U.S.–Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s leadership and “knocked out” its military under heavy Israeli pressure, he casually talks about having “the honor of taking Cuba” and being able to “do anything I want with it.” It’s the same imperial script: regime decapitation, resource theft, and open threats to turn another sovereign nation into U.S. property.

Watch this exchange in the video below:





Judge Andrew Napolitano

”Why is Trump starving the people of Cuba? is it for Marco Rubio?”



Aaron Mate:

”The same forces that encouraged Trump to go to war against Iran are also encouraging him to go to war against people in the Global South that live under Governments that won’t do our [Trump’s] bidding”

Washington is waging an energy war on Cuba, weaponizing oil to bludgeon an already strangled island into submission. Under Trump’s new 2026 order, Washington threatens tariffs on any country daring to sell Havana a drop of crude, turning tankers around at sea and intimidating suppliers like Mexico and Venezuela into backing off. The result is engineered blackouts, grounded planes, and paralyzed transport — a deliberate policy of flicking the lights off on 11 million people and calling it “national security.” It’s not diplomacy; it’s collective punishment dressed up in legalese.

As Washington tries to turn off Cuba’s oil taps, Beijing is literally wiring the island back to life. China has donated 5,000 off‑grid 2 kW solar systems, now being installed in clinics, maternity homes, elder care centers, funeral homes, banks, and rural households that never had electricity. These systems keep lights, refrigerators, and communications running when the U.S.‑engineered blackouts hit, a small but potent shield of energy sovereignty.

At the same time, China has helped Cuba connect 49 new solar parks and pledged 92 by 2028, tripling solar’s share of generation in a single year. Russia is preparing “humanitarian” crude and fuel shipments, while Mexico’s Pemex publicly vows to keep supplying oil despite Trump’s tariff threats, even as Mexico’s government wavers under pressure.

So while the United States bombs, blockades, and bullies, China builds solar lifelines, and Russia and Mexico step in to keep at least a trickle of hydrocarbons flowing



end of segment

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