



by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

Those 50 million ounces Comex was counting on are beyond critical— Losing that lifeline turns an ultra tight market into structural failure. Comex is now a “has been” institution and no longer legitimate gatekeeper. - Jon Forrest Little

screenshotted from Eric Yeung’s twitter feed

COMEX just discovered the hard way that silver is no longer a metal; it is policy. China’s refusal to move a 50‑million‑ounce lifeline to New York is the moment the trade war Trump launched stopped being about tariffs and started being about who controls the last free ounces of silver.​

Price signals or confession

Silver trading near $130 in Japan, $106 in Kuwait, $97 in Korea and “$71” on Western screens is not price discovery; it is a written confession from the paper system. In the real world where bars clear docks and dealers wire funds, silver has already slipped into triple‑digit territory while the supposed benchmarks in New York and London cling to a fantasy built on leveraged IOUs.​​

China changes the rules

Beijing’s new export regime formally reclassifies silver from ordinary commodity to strategic material, putting 60–70% of globally traded refined supply behind a licensing wall. No license now means no export, which in practice gives China a veto over how much physical ever reaches Western vaults, mints, or solar factories.​

COMEX meets geopolitics

The “Shanghai Port Authority refusing COMEX‑bound cargoes” story may have surfaced on rumor channels, but the logic behind it is brutally simple: physical flows are now a geopolitical decision, not a basis‑trade convenience. COMEX still has tools—margin changes, position limits, cash settlements—but it does not control the seaborne ounces that make delivery real.​

Endgame for bank shorts

For U.S. banks that have leaned on short positions to sit on silver for decades, this is the worst‑case script: physical premiums exploding in Asia, export spigots controlled by Beijing, and a domestic futures price that suddenly looks like a stale quote from a dead benchmark. If China’s “no silver exports without state blessing” era sticks, every failed shipment is one more reminder that the West owns paper promises—and the East owns the metal





