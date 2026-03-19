source - https://en.sge.com.cn/data_DelayedQuotes

SGE gold premium: $53.164 per troy ounce (1.1% over COMEX paper price)

COMEX paper price for gold is $4,840.347 per troy ounce

SGE gold traded at RMB 1,081.2/g ($4,893.511 per troy ounce)

SGE silver premium: $10.284 per troy ounce (13.5% over COMEX paper price)

COMEX paper price for silver is $76.390 per troy ounce

SGE silver traded at RMB 19,150.0/kg ($86.674 per troy ounce)

At open on Thursday, March 19:

How to Convert SGE to US dollar

Start with the Shanghai silver price per kilogram quoted in RMB (CNY).

Convert kilograms to troy ounces by dividing the price per kg by 32.1507.

Look up the current CNY to USD exchange rate from a reliable financial source.

Convert the RMB-per-ounce price into USD by multiplying by the CNY/USD exchange rate.