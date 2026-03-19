China & India Are About to Drain COMEX Dry: The Era of Fake Paper Pricing Could Be Over by April
China and India are hoovering up real metal while Wall Street shuffles paper. If this pace holds, the COMEX pricing scam could implode and reset global silver by April.
source - https://en.sge.com.cn/data_DelayedQuotes
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At open on Thursday, March 19:
SGE silver traded at RMB 19,150.0/kg ($86.674 per troy ounce)
COMEX paper price for silver is $76.390 per troy ounce
SGE silver premium: $10.284 per troy ounce (13.5% over COMEX paper price)
SGE gold traded at RMB 1,081.2/g ($4,893.511 per troy ounce)
COMEX paper price for gold is $4,840.347 per troy ounce
SGE gold premium: $53.164 per troy ounce (1.1% over COMEX paper price)
How to Convert SGE to US dollar
Start with the Shanghai silver price per kilogram quoted in RMB (CNY).
Convert kilograms to troy ounces by dividing the price per kg by 32.1507.
Look up the current CNY to USD exchange rate from a reliable financial source.
Convert the RMB-per-ounce price into USD by multiplying by the CNY/USD exchange rate.
Repeat this process over time and log results to track Shanghai premiums over COMEX paper prices.
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