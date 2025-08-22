Matt Smith sits down with Silver Academy publisher Jon Forrest Little to unveil “The Preparation”—the bold new book that’s redefining what it means to raise powerful, capable young men in a world that’s changing faster than ever.

Foreword:



College often pushes young men into mimetic choices—following trends, social pressures, and borrowed ambitions rather than their true interests. Institutions reward conformity, steering students toward popular majors or corporate careers, not genuine self-discovery. Instead of cultivating unique talents, college encourages comparison and competition, leaving little room for aligning with your authentic values or passions. As a result, many graduates end up chasing goals that aren’t their own, missing the opportunity to chart a deeply personal path





The Preparation (written by Doug Casey, Matt and Maxim Smith)



Why settle for the broken promises of modern college? Today, young men are sold a story: four years, mountains of debt, and a diploma that means less with each passing year. All too often, it leads to disappointment, disillusionment, and jobs already threatened by automation and AI.

The Preparation is a new kind of roadmap—crafted for anyone tired of watching potential go to waste. Inspired by the age-old ideal of the Renaissance man, this guide shows how to become not just educated but truly capable: intellectually sharp, physically strong, morally grounded, and practically skilled.

Forget chasing credentials or climbing outdated ladders. Instead, build a “web” of powerful skills, real relationships, and unforgettable experiences. Inside The Preparation, you’ll discover sixteen hands-on challenges—think flying a plane, training as an EMT, building a house, mastering investment and entrepreneurship. Each cycle stretches your abilities and fuels your growth, with classic reading, deep reflection, and practical wisdom to anchor every step.

This isn’t just theory. It’s a proven process, designed to transform lost, anxious young men into ambitious, independent adults. The secret? Real rites of passage, real responsibility, and real tests of competence—plus the support and guidance of mentors who know the road ahead. It’s about revival: the patron-client bonds that once powered great civilizations, reimagined for today.

The Preparation is for parents and grandparents who won’t let the next generation be defined by debt or mediocrity. It’s for young men ready to ditch false promises and pursue excellence, whether in high school, college, or the uncertain world beyond. It’s for anyone with the courage to demand more from life—and who’s tired of waiting for someone else to provide the answers.

Step off the treadmill and onto the path of purpose, mastery, and meaning. The Preparation is how young men reclaim competence, confidence, and direction—starting now.

The Preparation.