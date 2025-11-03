Foreword:



In a stunning indictment of both Western hypocrisy and the politics of personal ambition, the world now bears witness to an extraordinary and disturbing spectacle: a Nobel Peace Prize laureate openly lobbying the United States to bomb her own homeland of Venezuela. This woman—long praised for her humanitarian rhetoric but acting as a loyal veteran of the CIA’s regime-change ecosystem—makes no secret of her intentions. She enthusiastically pitches Venezuela’s natural wealth at global investment forums, selling the fantasy of a “fire sale” where disaster capitalism reigns and mega corporations pillage the spoils, all while ordinary Venezuelans suffer the devastation of war and the subjugation that comes with being reduced to a vassal state. “Venezuela has become sexy,” she boasts, with chilling detachment, as she salivates over the prospect of foreign bombs paving the way for her presidential ambitions. Her plea for foreign intervention is not clothed in patriotism; it is naked opportunism—a cynical gambit to ride the waves of chaos into power, with the Peace Prize serving not as a shield for humanity, but as a grotesque badge of legitimacy for catastrophe and plunder.



Listen to this insane woman (CIA asset) begging USA to steal Venezuela's resources

Blundering with a Sledgehammer

The Trump administration’s aggressive foreign policy—using the “war on drugs” as its worn-out excuse for encroaching on Mexico and Venezuela—is a masterclass in diplomatic miscalculation. By weaponizing anti-cartel rhetoric, Washington claims it is defending American security, while in reality it is driving its southern neighbors straight into the arms of U.S. adversaries. Instead of eradicating cartels or stabilizing supply chains, these policies have unleashed a geopolitical backlash that not only isolates America but also jeopardizes vital resources that the nation desperately needs.

With every arrogant pronouncement from the White House, Mexico moves further away from the American orbit. Blocking new mining concessions and launching radical resource nationalization were just the prelude; Mexico is now actively courting Chinese, Russian, and Indian partners, making it clear that the North American “big brother” routine is over. The days of U.S. companies exploiting Mexican silver for pennies on the dollar have ended, and any threat of military intervention only tightens this new axis of resistance.

Not content to watch from the sidelines, Russia has plunged into the Mexican energy sector. The Kremlin supplies technical know-how and capital, modernizing Mexico’s oil and gas operations while freeing them from Wall Street’s and Houston’s grasp. Russian-backed joint ventures, advanced drilling platforms, and cross-border oil deals are changing the map, positioning Mexico as a player the U.S. can no longer strong-arm. Every American blunder only deepens this alignment, turning strategic assets into bargaining chips for BRICS and their allies.

Silver: The BRICS Bull Run

Of all the commodities realigning under this geopolitical storm, silver sits at the epicenter—and the bullish implications are staggering. After decades of underperformance, suppressed by paper market skullduggery and Western apathy, silver is finally getting the narrative it deserves. Mexico’s pending sweeping resource nationalization means Western mining firms are being evicted, and the physical supply is being rerouted to where it’s treasured most: China and India, the world’s industrial behemoths. The result? Silver’s days of languishing in obscurity are over.

BRICS stewardship is a complete game-changer for silver. Practically overnight, the metal goes from being another manipulated commodity used as collateral in Western finance, to a strategic asset for the world’s fastest-growing economies. Silver is indispensable for their solar technology, electronics, and new financial systems—making every ounce a matter of national importance. As Asian demand explodes, supply tightens, and U.S. attempts to strong-arm Mexico backfire spectacularly, ushering in a secular bull run that Wall Street can no longer suppress.

Venezuela: The Axis Strikes Back

Trump’s bellicose threats toward Venezuela, again disguised as counter-narcotics operations, are as transparently cynical as they are counterproductive. With Russian weapons, Chinese capital, and Iranian and North Korean savvy in tow, Venezuela is more bunker-ready than ever. Each move to destabilize Caracas is met with increased solidarity among America’s rivals, making it clear that U.S. intervention is a relic of a fading era and will be met with coordinated resistance.

Silver Squeeze: Finally Unleashed

Here’s the bottom line: the period of artificially low silver prices, maintained by Western paper games and political ignorance, is ending. As Mexico and (soon) Venezuela sell resources directly to BRICS partners, the physical silver market is about to get obliterated by real, not paper, shortages. Silver prices, subdued for a century, are suddenly poised for exponential gains, driven by demand from Asia’s manufacturing giants and insulated from U.S. policy blunders. For those positioned correctly, this is a generational opportunity.

Imperial Folly, Silver’s Supercycle

Every misstep by Washington accelerates silver’s ascent and the decline of American commodity dominance. The outrageously cynical foreign policy—deploying troops, exploiting cartel hysteria, and ignoring the tectonic shift underway—does nothing but cede market power to China, India, and Russia. The real silver story isn’t found on Wall Street anymore—it’s being minted in Mexico City, refined in Shanghai, and shipped to Mumbai. Those betting against silver are about to get crushed; those betting on BRICS stewardship will finally see this metal shine in the way it should have for the last hundred years.

This is a new era—one where cynicism about U.S. imperial tactics finally pays off for precious metals investors. Silver’s underperformance is about to be violently reversed, not in spite of, but because of America’s foreign policy blunders. Holders and believers, brace yourselves: the supercycle is here.

