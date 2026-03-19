SilverNews by Niko Moretti

Paper silver is getting slammed, but the structural bull market in real metal has not changed one inch. The current selloff, as we outlined in this morning’s Market Alert, is a classic liquidity event: funds are dumping whatever is liquid to meet margin calls, including paper gold and silver.



This is mechanical, not fundamental. It does nothing to alter the hard math of a deep, persistent silver deficit driven by surging demand from AI data centers, advanced weapons systems, solar build-out, and next‑generation batteries. That industrial burn rate is not slowing; it is accelerating.

So while leveraged traders puke paper, long-term stackers and strategic investors are being handed a gift. A company like Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF), operating in a top-tier jurisdiction like Morocco, sits squarely in the crosshairs of this setup: real ounces in the ground, real production in a world that is sleepwalking into chronic shortage. “Buy the dip” isn’t a slogan here; it’s a balance-sheet decision in front of a structural squeeze.

“Layer on the geopolitics: today’s US–Japan–EU summit is expected to lock in a critical minerals framework, including agreed minimum pricing. If policymakers are about to put a floor under strategic commodities, bullion banks have every incentive to cover silver shorts before that becomes public and triggers a violent repricing higher.” - Jon Forrest Little

In other words: the paper flush is noise. The structural deficit, the policy backdrop, and the real-world use case for silver are the signal.

SilverNEWS Report – March 18, 2026

Focus: COMEX Silver Vaults, Delivery Pressure, and the Physical Reality

Silver took a sharp hit on paper screens today, plunging roughly 7% intraday to around $70.56. But the chart action is a distraction — the real story lies in the vaults. Beneath the surface of algorithmic selling and leverage-fueled dumps, the physical market continues to show unmistakable signs of strain.

COMEX registered silver remained flat, yet eligible silver dropped by 2,817,057.88 ounces, bringing total COMEX silver stocks down by the exact same amount. The heaviest drawdowns were recorded at J.P. Morgan and StoneX, two of the most significant custodians of vault metal in the system. This isn’t noise — it’s metal leaving the exchange.

Meanwhile, March delivery volume remains robust, drawing down ounces at a pace that increasingly dwarfs what’s left in registered supply. The optics of a weakening paper price exist side by side with a tightening pool of real metal, a divergence that’s becoming harder to ignore with each passing week.

Bottom line:

This is not what abundance looks like. It’s paper suppression masking physical depletion. The supposed “price weakness” only underscores the widening disconnect between synthetic silver markets and the tangible asset that serious stackers are quietly removing from circulation. The vaults are bleeding metal — and the market narrative is running out of excuses.





Japan Breaks with Washington — The Petrodollar Cracks

In a move that reshapes the balance of global power, Japan has told Washington “no.” Tokyo will now purchase oil in Chinese yuan to secure vital energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz — a stunning break from decades of U.S. economic dominance and petrodollar enforcement.

Simultaneously, Iran is negotiating with eight nations to grant safe passage through the Strait, contingent on one condition: settling oil in yuan, not dollars. This shift isn’t symbolic — it’s structural. The world’s energy lifeline is being rerouted around the U.S. financial system, one transaction at a time.

This is the beginning of the end of dollar hegemony. When oil ceases trading in dollars, global demand for U.S. Treasuries and dollar reserves implodes. The artificial strength propping up the greenback evaporates — and with it, America’s last lever of global influence.

For gold and silver, this is an earthquake. Monetary metals thrive as nations de-dollarize. Capital will flee paper currency and rush into tangible stores of value. What’s starting in the Strait of Hormuz ends with a new global monetary order — gold and silver on steroids.





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