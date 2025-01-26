Back in 5th grade at Streams Elementary, I was fortunate to have Mr. Taylor as my teacher - a truly remarkable educator who always made learning an adventure. One of his most memorable projects was a three-month-long government simulation that completely transformed how I understood complex social systems.

We weren't just learning about governments; we were creating one from scratch.

Each of us had roles to play, laws to draft, and systems to design. I remember how exciting and challenging it was to build something so intricate with my classmates. As we worked through the project, disputes would constantly emerge - arguments about how our little society should function, who would hold power, and what rules were fair.

Mr. Taylor guided us through these challenges, allowing us to problem-solve and negotiate on our own. The project was mind-boggling in its complexity, but also incredibly engaging. We had to create jobs, establish a court system, design forms of payment, and manage ongoing conflicts. Looking back, it was probably one of the most innovative learning experiences of my elementary school years.

What made the project so special was how it transformed abstract concepts into a living, breathing experiment. We weren't just reading about how governments work - we were experiencing it firsthand, making mistakes, learning from them, and growing arguing together in the classroom. It was a lesson in collaboration, critical thinking, and civic understanding that went far beyond traditional classroom instruction.

The creation of the United States was indeed a monumental task that required an extraordinary amount of effort and ingenuity. The Founding Fathers faced the daunting challenge of building a nation from the ground up, with limited resources and no precedent to follow.

They had to devise systems for governance, finance, and infrastructure that would serve a vast and diverse population.

From establishing a new currency and postal system to creating government offices and election procedures, every aspect of the new nation had to be carefully designed and implemented. Even seemingly simple tasks, like crafting the presidential oath of office, required thoughtful consideration.

The process of ratifying the Constitution itself was a complex and contentious affair, involving heated debates and careful negotiations

In our study of government formation and societal structures, it's crucial to recognize a fundamental aspect of human behavior that significantly influences these processes.

When groups come together to design systems of governance or social organization, we often observe a striking phenomenon: while individuals may struggle to reach consensus on abstract concepts of justice or fairness, they typically demonstrate a remarkable unity in identifying what they oppose or wish to avoid.

I was walking through the Pittsburgh airport last week and there is a section in the airport that has famous Pittsburghers like Jeff Goldblum, Michael Keaton, Andy Warhol and quotes. Michael Keaton’s kiosk stated “Never complain and Never whine”



I read that and thought to myself, “No thanks Mr. Keaton, it’s my full time job to criticize things” My point being is many times people will rally against a common foe more readily than joining together for something else.



Establishing a community founded on principles of fairness, liberty, freedom, growth, and prosperity is a noble endeavor that echoes throughout history. Looking back at the time of Jesus and his 12 apostles, we can draw parallels to the challenges of building a new community in today's world, particularly in the context of the United States.

A mission statement for such a community might emphasize the creation of a just and equitable society where all members have equal opportunities for growth and prosperity, free from oppression and discrimination. It would likely stress the importance of individual liberty, collective responsibility, and the pursuit of knowledge and truth. These ideals would form the bedrock of the community's charter, guiding its development and interactions with the wider world.

In formulating rules and principles for this new society, leaders might focus on ensuring equal representation in decision-making processes, protecting individual rights and freedoms, and emphasizing education and personal growth. Fair distribution of resources and opportunities would be crucial, as would transparent governance and accountability. These principles would aim to create a balanced and harmonious community where every member can thrive.

However, just as Jesus faced opposition from the Romans and the Jewish hierarchy, a modern community based on these principles might face significant pushback from established authorities and institutions. In the United States, this resistance could manifest in various ways. Existing power structures that benefit from the status quo might view the community as a threat to their influence. There could be accusations of promoting "radical" or "un-American" ideas, especially if the community's practices differ significantly from mainstream norms. Legal challenges and economic pressure from corporations or government entities might also arise as the community grows and gains influence.

To address these challenges, community leaders would need to adopt strategies similar to those employed by Jesus and his apostles. Engaging in open dialogue with critics and authorities would be essential, as would emphasizing shared values and common ground.

Building alliances with like-minded organizations and individuals could provide crucial support and legitimacy. Additionally, utilizing legal and constitutional protections for religious and ideological freedom would be vital in defending the community's right to exist and operate.

The parallels between this hypothetical community and Jesus' mission are striking. Both seek to challenge existing power structures and promote a more just and equitable society. Just as Jesus taught his disciples to spread his message of love and redemption, community leaders would need to educate and empower members to advocate for their shared values.

However, it's crucial to recognize that while inspired by religious examples, this modern community would need to maintain a secular approach to governance to ensure inclusivity and respect for diverse beliefs.

Next week we will address topics such as:

wealth

power

prestige

and money as it relates to the villagers

this was just another Sunday Silver sermon (we will pick up on the Silver component next Sunday)