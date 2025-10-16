Silver’s physical market has just crossed a historic threshold. The CME’s latest report confirms only 173 million troy ounces of registered silver remain in COMEX vaults—metal actually available for delivery. Yet according to ex‑JP Morgan Bullion Bank executive Robert Gottlieb, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) must import roughly 150 million ounces to avert systemic failure. In other words, London now needs 88 percent of all COMEX deliverable silver to survive the current liquidity crisis.​

This panic is already visible. Spot silver in London has surged to a $1.55 premium over COMEX and entered deep backwardation, meaning traders will pay more for immediate metal than for future delivery. Such inversions haven’t hit these extremes since 2011, when silver briefly touched $50. Lease rates have exploded to 39 percent, and cargo aircraft are being chartered to ferry bullion from New York to London. Even with 531 million ounces reported in the broader COMEX system, analysts stress most of it is “spoken for”—held by ETFs, manufacturers, or hedge positions, leaving barely a sliver truly free for delivery.​

Bank of America has raised its 2026 silver target to $65 per ounce, while the Silver Institute warns of a fifth consecutive global deficit. Meanwhile, ETF premiums as high as 15 percent in India highlight how desperate real‑world buyers have become.​

Every signal now points to a single verdict: the silver squeeze isn’t theoretical—it’s unfolding live. As Gottlieb put it, “There is basically no free‑floating silver left.”

Now let’s talk Gold, Gold is signaling that something very ominous is brewing in our banking system.

Gold is screaming that the banking system is in trouble. Trading at a record $4,250 per ounce, gold has surged more than 57% year-to-date, overtaking every major asset class and even outpacing inflation itself. Historically, this kind of vertical move happens only when liquidity in the traditional financial system dries up—and that’s precisely what’s unfolding across U.S. regional banks. Western Alliance plunged 10%, Banc of California 7%, EBC 4.25%, First Horizon 3%, Synovus 4%, and Flagstar Financial 5%, painting a grim picture of mounting strain inside the credit system.​

Behind the headlines, interbank funding markets are seizing. Depositor flight continues, and bond portfolios remain deeply underwater as rising defaults erode balance sheet collateral. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening campaign may have paused, but its aftershocks have not. Gold’s parabolic rise isn’t euphoria—it’s a signal of fear. Investors are ditching paper promises for something real, liquid, and outside the banking system.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, is wobbling under its own weight—ballooning deficits, de-dollarization trends, and collapsing confidence. If the monetary dam breaks, a dollar collapse could quickly morph into hyperinflation, making gold the de facto reserve currency for a world losing faith in fiat.​